8.8 thousand tons of onions contracted from farmers by regional Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation
A large-scale fair of onion producers of Zhambyl region was held in Taraz with the participation of regional social-entrepreneurial corporation of trade networks and representatives of central and local government agencies, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The main objective of the fair is to conclude memorandums for the future harvest of socially important food products in advance in order to stabilize prices for them in winter and off-season.
Last year, the government revised its approaches to price stabilization. The essence of the new measures is to provide farmers with financing in advance in order to advance subsequent deliveries of socially important food products. Today, the regions have budgeted 118 billion tenge for these purposes, including 17.9 billion tenge for forward purchase, which allows contracting from producers.
More than 60 producers presented at the fair a wide range of onion varieties grown in the region, from early to late varieties. As a result of the fair, memorandums were signed between regional SPKs and producers of the region for the supply of 8.8 thousand tons of onions.
Recall that in June this year a similar fair "Zheri kurishti, eli yrysty Kyzylorda" was held in Kyzylorda, where rice processing enterprises of Kyzylorda region, SEC and entrepreneurs from other regions signed contracts and memorandums worth about 3 billion tenge.
"Made in Kazakhstan": a register of Kazakhstani goods has been created
The pilot project on formation of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan": was launched, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Within the framework of the information system of technical regulation "E-TRMC", a functionality for the formation and maintenance of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan" has been created. The functionality allows Kazakhstani manufacturers of goods to voluntarily and proactively enter the names of goods produced by them into the Register.
To date, several well-known manufacturers have already been included in the Register.
National standards establishing requirements for the mark and the procedure for its use have been developed and adopted. The Registry was presented in the regions and the purpose of its introduction was explained.
Today the "Made in Kazakhstan" sign is already recognized by Kazakh consumers as a symbol of domestic production. However, there are facts of its unfair use. In this regard, for the purpose of subsequent introduction of support measures on the shelf space, the Ministry initiated a pilot project, during which all issues will be worked out", - emphasized the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MIT RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.
Woman gives birth in stuck elevator in Semey
A woman gave birth while trapped in an elevator at the regional perinatal center in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Earlier this September pregnant women and midwifes were trapped in the elevator making their way from 2nd to 4th floor of building 1 of the regional perinatal center in Semey.
One of the pregnant women in labor was in the elevator being repaired after being stalled. Thanks to operative work of the midwife a boy with a weight of 3,460 gram was born with no complications," said in the medical facility.
The mother and her baby were discharged from the center on the second day after the birth.
Repairing works including replacement of the two existing elevators are set to be carried out in building 1 of the regional perinatal center in Semey, said the center’s personnel.
Thailand to grant temporary visa-free entry for Kazakhstanis
The Thai government is to introduce a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024, to enhance bilateral cooperation and develop tourism, Kazinform reports.
This will allow Kazakhstanis to stay in the country without a visa for up to 30 days. The appropriate visa is required for longer stays.
Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem
The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform the glorious aria of Abai from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera of the same name in the capital of Armenia as part of the Open Air Opera project. Residents and guests of Yerevan will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the Kazakh classical music gem on September 15 in the Tumo Park, Astana Opera press office reports.
The program of the Open Air Opera project, prepared by the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, will feature Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata and Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush. The enchanting conclusion of the four-day program will be the Opera Gala concert, in which the famous Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov was invited by the organizers to participate.
I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."
According to the performer, it is very important to popularize the Kazakh composers’ works outside our country.
Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.
I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."
It is worth mentioning that the Opera Gala program is comprised of world classical music masterpieces, which will be performed by opera stars Veronika Dzhioeva, Anahit Mkhitaryan, Karina Flores, Margarita Gritskova, Hovhannes Ayvazyan. The internationally acclaimed Italian conductor Fabio Mastrangelo will cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand.
Karaganda Center for the provision of special social services was fined
The Department of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region imposed an administrative fine in the amount of 396,750 tenge on the Center for the Provision of Special Social Services in Sarani, Karaganda region (Department for the Coordination of Employment and Social Programs of the Karaganda region), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The institution used unverified measuring instruments, such as psychrometric hygrometers, pressure gauges, technical thermometers, height meters and medical thermometers.
These unverified measuring instruments were used in the provision of primary medical care and in the economic service, which is a violation of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ensuring the Uniformity of measurements". That is, their results do not ensure the reliability of measurements and, as a result, can lead to incorrect diagnosis of a person's health condition and treatment.
It should be noted that the applied height meter was not included in the Register of the state system for ensuring the uniformity of measurements.
In addition, the Department of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region, in relation to the institution, made a Private presentation on the elimination of the causes and conditions conducive to the commission of violations.
Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions
This year can rightly be called a breakthrough for Kazakhstan in the direction of accreditation of certification bodies of farm greenhouses. The National Accreditation Center informs about the second this year and in general in the history of independent Kazakhstan domestic inspection body that has successfully passed accreditation according to GOST ISO/IEC 17020-2013 in the field of "Farm greenhouses" - the South Kazakhstan branch of JSC "National Center for Expertise and Certification", Shymkent city, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Following the first accredited entity - the inspection body of the Astana branch of JSC "NaTSeX" - this company confirmed its readiness to certify greenhouses in accordance with the requirements of international standards.
In addition, the NAC has now accepted an application from a third domestic entity that has expressed a desire to be accredited in the direction of certification of farm greenhouses. Thus, the domestic inspection bodies prove their readiness for an objective and competent assessment of greenhouses, which has a direct impact on the quality of their products.
Greenhouse farms themselves are in the sphere of special attention today, since they help solve the problem of saturating the market with vegetable products during the off-season, removing dependence on imports of the basic components of the food basket and ultimately ensuring food security.
Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age
The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has answered journalists’ question on raising Kazakhstanis’ conscription age, Kazinform reports.
At a briefing held in the Central Communications Office, one of the journalists reminded that the Russian authorities had recently decreed to raise draft age and asked whether Kazakhstan should wait for the same.
As Bauyrzhan Artykov, Chief of the Department for Organizational and Mobilization Work of the RoK Armed Forces General Staff, said the Ministry does not plan to raise Kazakhstani citizens’ conscription age.
Over 19,000 people will be conscripted this fall in Kazakhstan. Over 8,000 of them will serve in the Armed Forces, 6,000 - in the National Guard, 3,000 - in the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee and 300 - in the State Guard Service and the Ministry of Emergencies.
Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
All departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government have been instructed to respond with all-out flood control efforts after Typhoon Haikui brought record rainfall on Thursday night, Xinhua reports.
The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) said from Thursday night more than 70 mm of rainfall were recorded in most parts of Hong Kong and even over 200 mm were recorded in Kowloon, the northeastern part of the New Territories and Hong Kong Island. The Observatory Headquarters recorded hourly rainfall of 158.1 mm between 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) and midnight, which was the highest record since 1884.
The Emergency Monitoring and Support Center under the Security Bureau was activated at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday. The disciplined services are handling emergency requests. A number of HKSAR government departments, including the Drainage Services Department (DSD), the Highways Department (HyD), the Home Affairs Department (HAD) and relevant departments are taking full response actions and going to the affected regions to deal with various scenarios.
After the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal was issued at 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, the HAD swiftly activated its Emergency Coordination Center at the same time, and opened temporary shelters for people in need of temporary accommodation.
The first temporary shelter started operation at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday. As of 1:00 a.m. Friday, a total of 12 temporary shelters have been put into operation.
In response to water discharge from Shenzhen Reservoir at midnight, the North District Office specially arranged vehicles before midnight to pick up villagers from six villages that may be affected by flooding to temporary shelters.
A spokesman for the HKSAR government urged again members of the public to stay indoor and stay away from low-lying areas to safeguard personal safety during adverse weather.
