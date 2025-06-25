This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Astana unveils Middle East flights status for June 25
relevant news
Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025
A 21-year-old girl receives an invitation for the closed men's super-tournament with the participation of Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura and other top chess players of the world? Sounds like an unrealistic dream…, wrote Bibisara on her Facebook account.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
MFA advices Kazakhstanis to reconsider travel plans to Middle East
Amid rapidly deteriorating military-political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly advices nationals of Kazakhstan to reconsider their travel plans to the Middle East countries. A comprehensive assessment of the situation and potential risks is underway; coordination activities are being carried out with government agencies and foreign partners concerned, reads the statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nvidia-powered supercomputer to be installed in Almaty
Our Nvidia H200-based supercomputer has already arrived in the country. We’ll begin installation at the Kazakhtelecom data center in Almaty very soon. It should be up and running in about 10 days. No exaggeration - this is a powerhouse: 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory," Bagdat Mussin posted on Instagram.
- simulating man-made disasters and risks well before they happen
- forecasting urban traffic patterns years ahead
- helping doctors diagnose diseases faster by analyzing large datasets
- training large language models that understand the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context
- independently launching AI products without relying on foreign servers.
Kazakhtelecom has become the first official partner of tech giant Nvidia in Central Asia," Bagdat Mussin added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier suspends flights from Atyrau to Dubai
The passengers of suspended flights will be offered free rebooking for flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai or other destinations from Atyrau, or full refund for airfare," the airline says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
How soon can Kazakhstan expect Starlink access
As for satellite connectivity, I’ve already mentioned the need to develop both satellite and fiber-optic infrastructure. Starlink is set to launch in full across the country in the third quarter of this year, making the service accessible to all citizens. The company is currently finalizing pricing and addressing technical aspects, including the construction of a landing station and point of presence. Satellite internet will be up and running by Q3," Madiyev said during the Majilis session.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Astana, FlyArystan flights to bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace
Air Astana group of companies informs passengers of changes to certain scheduled and charter flight routes operated by Air Astana and FlyArystan, due to the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace," the airline said in a statement.
We strongly advise passengers to check their flight status, as departure and arrival times may be subject to change," Air Astana emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Embassy issues advisory for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Israel
- +972 (3) 503 78 85 (reception)
- +972 53 635 19 83 (mobile, WhatsApp)
- +972 55 273 38 13 (mobile, WhatsApp)
- +7 700 111 31 96 (WhatsApp).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.06.2025, 09:21Kazakhstan and EU Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation 20.06.2025, 18:2570321Kazakhstan continues evacuations from Israel, Iran 20.06.2025, 16:3067326Kazakhstan, Russia determine NPP construction project phases 20.06.2025, 19:2464441Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 19.06.2025, 13:1258931Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed ways to expand cooperation 03.06.2025, 16:14222186Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 04.06.2025, 19:11212876Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13211261UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 05.06.2025, 17:58207961Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 03.06.2025, 11:21198431Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away