Almaty - most expensive city in Central Asia
According to Numbeo rankings, Kazakhstan’s Almaty remains the most expensive city in Central Asian region in H1 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Founded in 2009, Numbeo is the world’s largest database of cities and countries worldwide, compiled based on user reviews, prices for renting, food, restaurants, and other indicators.
The ranking covers 218 cities, with the Swiss city of Geneva occupying top position and Pakistan's Karachi at the bottom.
The city of Almaty was ranked 164th, while Astana was positioned 176th.
Almaty has the highest Cost of Living Index among Central Asian cities, with Astana standing second. Kyrgyz capital Bishkek and Uzbek capital Tashkent hold the 3rd and 4th lines respectively.
As for Asian region as a whole, the cities of Almaty and Astana are ranked 32nd and 36th respectively. According to the ranking, Singapore is the most expensive city in Asia.
As of January 2024, Almaty and Astana were ranked 279th and 296th among 370 cities.
The ranking is based on six key indicators. Since January 2024, both Kazakh cities have seen decrease in the Cost of Living index. In Almaty, it fell from 35.9 to 34.2, while in Astana it dropped from 33.6 to 31.9. Housing rent indicators decreased in both cities too.
Over 200 Kazakh athletes to compete in V World Nomad Games
As part of the SCO summit, Vice Minister of Tourism and Sport Serik Zharasbayev had a meeting with foreign guests in Qazaqstan track-and-field arena to familiarize them with the upcoming V World Nomad Games slated for September, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Vice Minister said that the national team is actively preparing to compete in 11 sports, with more than 30 training camps and qualifying tournaments held.
Over 200 athletes from the national team are currently preparing to take part in the Nomad Games. The event will feature competitions in 21 sports. Of them, 11 are national sports and 10 are other countries’ sports. These include Kyrgyz and Uzbek wrestling, as well as the Mancala board game widely played in Africa, which is similar to Kazakh Togyz Kumalak," Serik Zharasbayev said.
The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana on September 8-13. The program includes horse races, national wrestling, traditional intellectual games, competitions in martial arts, archery, and national bird hunting.
Earlier, Vice Minister stated that delegations from 89 countries had confirmed their participation in the Games.
Clean-energy cooperation win-win for two nations
Images | Workers monitor solar panels at a solar power plant jointly built by China and Kazakhstan in the town of Kapchagay, in southeastern Kazakhstan's Almaty Region. XINHUA
Energy has been an anchor in ties between China and Central Asian countries over the past 30 years and their cooperation in this sector has evolved from oil to petrochemicals, hydrocarbons and renewable energy, China Daily reports.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, China and Kazakhstan have agreed to support their economic entities by carrying out several energy cooperation projects, said Usen Suleimen, a senior Kazakh diplomat.
The most significant Chinese investments, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, are being made in the construction of solar and wind power plants in Kazakhstan.
Chinese companies such as Universal Energy, Risen Energy and State Power Investment Corp, have become major investors in solar and wind power plants in the country.
For Maksat Abilgaziev, such cooperation has changed his life.
Living in Zhanatas, a small town in southern Kazakhstan where the wind blows all year round, he used to be an electrical engineer at a local phosphate mine company.
Zhanatas was once a center of phosphate rock mining and fertilizer production, but it witnessed big job losses following the decline of the industries.
Abilgaziev said he was impressed when the first turbine of the town's 100-megawatt wind power project arrived, with the 60-meter-long blades covering an area as big as the London Eye observation wheel.
He said he believes the future of his hometown and Kazakhstan lies in clean energy, especially in wind energy. So in 2020, the then 30-year-old became a trainee responsible for maintaining and repairing wind turbines at the wind farm and learned about related maintenance work from Chinese experts.
Rinat Turganbekov works at the Kapshagay photovoltaic power station, one of the largest single solar power projects in Kazakhstan.
The power station is a part of the China-Kazakhstan green energy cooperation initiative, jointly invested and constructed by Universal Energy and its Kazakh counterparts.
As a senior employee of Universal Energy Kazakhstan, Turganbekov has witnessed the remarkable transformation brought about by solar power stations, providing locals with green and affordable electricity.
Meanwhile, under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, a series of cooperative efforts aimed at sustainable development are writing a new chapter of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.
Chinese companies have brought significant changes to my life," said the 36-year-old, who studied in Tianjin and is proficient in Chinese.
Initially, he worked as a translator at the company. During his tenure, his Chinese colleagues encouraged him to venture into project coordination.
During his five years with the Chinese company, Turganbekov saw his income increase, and he managed to purchase a home in Almaty.
With the establishment of solar and wind power stations by Chinese enterprises, residents in the southern regions, where there had historically been a deficit of electricity, no longer contend with electricity shortages," he said.
Training center set to help cultivate Kazakh logistics talent, create job opportunities
A China-invested intelligent logistics training center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, construction of which is expected to be finished in October, is expected to offer classes to about 200 people by the end of the year, China Daily reports.
The center will aim to improve professional skills and increase job opportunities for local people.
Codeveloped by Urumqi Vocational University in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, the Academy of Logistics and Transport in Almaty, and Chinese e-commerce giant JD, the training center will serve students at the academy as well as employees of Chinese enterprises and citizens of Kazakhstan.
Courses will include warehousing and distribution, freight forwarding, and cross-border e-commerce operations, according to the academy.
Tang Xiaobing, Party secretary of Urumqi Vocational University, said that as the economic exchanges and cultural interactions among China, Kazakhstan and other countries along the Silk Road are strengthening, the transportation and logistics industry is playing an increasingly crucial role. Xinjiang has five land ports connecting with Kazakhstan.
The continuous opening-up of China to the West and construction of the China (Xinjiang) Free Trade Zone have brought significant opportunities to the logistics industry in Almaty, Kazakhstan. And there is an urgent demand for logistics talent," Tang said.
The center is part of UVU.ALT World School (Silk Road Studio), a vocational training program of Urumqi Vocational University and the Academy of Logistics and Transport.
The program, the first for Xinjiang's vocational education to go global, aims to train technicians needed by Chinese enterprises operating overseas, according to Tang. It also supports the internationalization of Chinese industries, promotes Chinese culture and enhances the influence of Chinese vocational standards, he said.
The training also aims to enhance competitiveness in the job market and the means of livelihood for local people," Tang said.
The studio, which opened in June last year, launched a Chinese language class in September for 45 students of the academy.
In addition, a 10-day class in May taught Chinese language and intelligent logistics to the academy's 15 Kazakh teachers. After learning about logistics warehousing operations, logistics transportation and distribution, logistics operations and management, and cross-border e-commerce operations at the university, they received certificates.
Zharmagambetova Meruert, vice-rector for academic affairs at the Academy of Logistics and Transport, said the training course content was clear and well-organized.
The bilingual learning materials in Chinese and Russian greatly enhance learning efficiency, enabling students to quickly grasp advanced logistics knowledge," she said.
Tang, the Party secretary of Urumqi Vocational University, said the studio will be open to more trainees in Kazakhstan and will provide diverse occupational skills training based on the needs of the country, such as in electrical automation technology.
First flight from Almaty arrives in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Airport
Images | KABAR
The first flight on Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty route has landed at the Issyk-Kul International Airport today, KABAR reported.
The flight time from Almaty to Issyk-Kul is 35 minutes, while the return flight takes one hour.
The customer of the flight is the Compass tour operator. The flights will be operated twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays - by Qazaq Air's Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft.
Compass has been annually operating flights in the Almaty-Issyk-Kul-Almaty direction for more than 10 years.
Silk Way TV channel to air teleconference bwt Astana and Beijing
Images | inform.kz
A teleconference with the participation of Kazakhstani and Chinese experts is set to be aired on Silk Way and CGTN ahead of the SCO Summit in Astana. Issues of security and stability in the region, joint countering of the ‘three forces of evil', expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the SCO member countries are expected to be discussed, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Among the topics of discussion will be the promotion of professional partnership between Silk Way and CGTN TV channels. In particular, the film Symphony of the Silk Road: the First Decade and the studio talk show Shanghai Spirit are to be aired on Silk Way.
The teleconference between Astana and Beijing is to be broadcast live on Silk Way TV channel at 7:00 pm Astana time on June 28 for the Kazakhstani audience and at 1:00am Astana time on June 29 for the foreign audience.
Silk Way is the first international satellite TV broadcaster, offering content in six languages, including Kazakh, Russia, English, Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Turkish in more than 118 countries.
СGTN is a global Chinese TV network, broadcasting in over 160 countries and regions of the world.
Ex-judge Aigul Sailybayeva from Kazakhstan found murdered in Germany
The body of former judge Aigul Sailybayeva, showing signs of violent death was found in Germany, as reported by the Kazinform News Agency correspondent, citing BILD Telegram channel.
Previously, 40-year-old Aigul Sailybayeva worked as a judge in the Saryarka district of Astana, and recently she had been living in Bensheim, a town in western Germany, with her husband, daughter, and mother-in-law. On the morning of June 4, Sailybayeva took her daughter to kindergarten. Since then, she had not been seen. On Sunday, her body was found at the Erlache quarry on the outskirts of the town.
According to BILD, the body was in a plastic bag and the woman had been subjected to violence before her death. Currently, 35 investigators are working on solving the murder. Searches have been conducted at the woman's home, the police report states.
Along with Sailybayeva, her 49-year-old mother-in-law, Natalya Dontsova, also went missing. It is known that on June 4, she picked up her granddaughter from kindergarten and brought her home. Since then, the grandmother has not been seen. BILD reports that the child is safe and has been placed in the care of relatives. The search for Dontsova continues, and connections between the two disappearances are being established.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan also confirmed the death of former judge Aigul Sailaubayeva in Germany. The press service of the ministry reported that "according to preliminary verbal information from the police, the body has been identified by external characteristics as belonging to the citizen of Kazakhstan, Aigul Sailaubayeva. German law enforcement authorities are conducting the necessary investigative measures. Other information about this case is not disclosed in the interests of the investigation."
The mother and brother of Sailybayeva have arrived in Germany from Kazakhstan. Currently, they are receiving all necessary consular and legal assistance, the ministry concluded.
Earlier, the disappearance of the former judge was reported by her brother, Kanat Sailybayev. He mentioned that his sister had complained of domestic violence.
Roland Petit’s Ballets to Adorn the Operaliya 2024 Festival
Images | astanaopera.kz
Two masterpieces of world ballet classics await the viewers as part of the Operaliya International Music Festival, held at Astana Opera with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan. Thus, Léo Delibes’ Coppélia will be held on June 12, and Notre Dame de Paris to Maurice Jarre’s music will be presented on June 21 and 22. It should be noted that the ballet performances will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding choreographer Roland Petit, Astana Opera press office reports.
The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, like a skilled jeweler, has collected a treasure trove of the best and rarest ballet works in the repertoire of Astana Opera. Her ability to select and bring to the stage the most exclusive ballets, which only select ballet companies in the world can handle, made the opera house truly unique. Thanks to her incomparable talent and extensive creative connections, Ms. Asylmuratova gives the viewers true masterpieces of ballet art. Longstanding collaboration with the great choreographer Roland Petit holds a special place in her career. Over five years of working closely with him, she was able to adopt and absorb his style. The Kazakh audience now has a unique opportunity to touch the master’s great creations, due to these two ballets being staged thanks to the Roland Petit Foundation.
Thus, on June 12, Astana Opera’s talented ballet soloists and principal dancers will present the heroes of Léo Delibes’ ballet Coppélia in Roland Petit’s choreography: Shugyla Adepkhan (Swanilda), and Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullayev (Franz), Rustem Seitbekov (Coppélius).
The Astana Opera Ballet soloist Shugyla Adepkhan noted that it is a great joy for her to show her art at such a large-scale event as Operaliya.
In my opinion, Operaliya is a very important event, because many artists from different countries take part in it. It gives each of us the opportunity for spiritual enrichment, motivation and exchange of experience," Shugyla shared. "I will not be mistaken if I say that Roland Petit’s ballets Coppélia and Notre Dame de Parisin our repertoire are a great wealth of our opera house. The Astana Opera Ballet dancers perform them with great enthusiasm. Another reason our viewers love the ballet Coppélia is that it is easy to understand and relate to. This ballet has both funny scenes and dramatic ones. Coppélia has a special place in my heart because I discovered a new side of myself in this performance," the ballerina concluded.
As a reminder, the ballet company dancers will perform the ballet Notre Dame de Paris to the music by Maurice Jarre as part of the festival on June 21 and 22. Thus, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Madina Unerbayeva will perform the tender Esmeralda. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Serik Nakyspekov will take the stage as Quasimodo, Frollo - Arman Urazov, Aibar Toktar, Phoebus - Dias Kurmangazy, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev.
In his interview, the ballet company soloist Serik Nakyspekov expressed the hope that the festival participants will delight the viewers with their art and skill.
I hope that the audience will appreciate the talent of all participants. The world of ballet is very interesting, we all quickly find a common language, and last year I made new friends at the Operaliya festival," Serik Nakyspekov said. "Speaking of Notre Dame de Paris, which I will be performing, I would say that this is a ballet that gives a lot of emotions not only to the viewers, but also to the dancers. Roland Petit revealed all characters in their own unique ways. Many performers around the world dream of dancing Roland Petit’s ballets at least once in their careers, but not everyone has such an opportunity. In this regard, I think that the soloists of our ballet company are very happy, because we touch the world’s best classical works and show the audience our art," Serik emphasized.
On the days the ballets will be held, the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of the opera house’s conductor, holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin. The capital’s audience has a wonderful opportunity to spend summer evenings with Astana Opera and become part of the Operaliya festival.
Around 100 houses to be built in W Kazakhstan by end of August
Images | gov.kz
A construction of 90 houses are scheduled in the Karatobe district by the end of August 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.
The ministry indicated that it is taking active measures to accelerate the work with a view to eliminating the flood consequences.
It also noted that 90 houses are under construction for flood-affected citizens in the Korzhyn village of Karatobe district. The rehabilitation process can be monitored online via the gov.kz portal. Completion of construction activities is scheduled for August. Additionally, repairs have already been completed in 13 houses.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan reports that 3,332 houses were technically surveyed in the West Kazakhstan region. Based on the results of the surveys, 401 houses are to be constructed, 1,497 houses to be purchased and 1,434 houses are to be repaired.
As previously reported, 16 video surveillance cameras have been installed in 8 settlements of the region to monitor the construction of new residential houses. In addition, flood victims have already started receiving keys to new houses in the West Kazakhstan region.
