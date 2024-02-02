Almaty city reports up to 800 measles cases this year

Tell a friend

Astana Opera together with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) presented the Children and Art social charity project. The initiative is aimed at developing an aesthetic perception of the world and creative abilities of gifted children from Kazakhstan’s regions, whose families find themselves in difficult life situations, as well as children from orphanages, Astana Opera press office reports.





Astana Opera implements tasks set by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan to support, revive, preserve and develop culture in our country. The opera house also pays attention to charity, organizing performances for children left without parental care, supporting large families, families raising children with disabilities, conducting theatrical lessons for schoolchildren and other events.





The republican project Children and Art became a part of the opera house’s charitable work, continuing the popularization of art among the younger generation, familiarizing children with universal as well as national cultural values. After all, every child is creatively gifted, and it is important to see and reveal these abilities in time.





This project was organized for children from orphanages and from families from socially vulnerable segments of the population living in regions and cities of republican significance. The organizers covered all expenses for travel, accommodation, and food for the children. The Astana Akimat provided great support. Thanks to this initiative, about six hundred children from 17 regions and 3 cities of regional significance of Kazakhstan visited Astana Opera: touring backstage areas, taking part in theatrical lessons, master classes in the children’s studio, meeting representatives of the creative staff, and attending productions. A tour of Astana was organized for them on the second day. For the first time in their lives, many children visited the National Museum of Kazakhstan, Baiterek, the Nur-Alem pavilion (EXPO), Ailand, a cinema and other attractions.





From the very beginning of the project, its organizers received a lot of kind feedback from the children and the teachers accompanying them. The first acquaintance with the mysterious and wonderful world of theatre became an unforgettable event for children. They will also forever remember visits to iconic places of the capital, gifts, treats and other entertainment events that the organizers have prepared for them.





Based on the large-scale charitable work results, a documentary film Children and Art was shot, telling about the importance of cultural education and support for children from all regions of Kazakhstan. Through the stories of the heroes who were chosen for filming it was possible to tell about the talented children living in our country.





Philanthropy is an important component of the social responsibility for Astana Opera, which not only provides all possible assistance to those in need, but also inspires all concerned to follow its example. To this end, the capital’s opera house has posted a QR code on its website that opens a list of contacts of orphanages and social institutions whose pupils will be happy to receive attention.





Children and Art is a significant social project. After all, every adult is a child, and every child is initially a creative person. To attract children to art, to immerse them in this wonderful world of art was the main goal of this work. It is worth emphasizing that important projects have been implemented with ERG, a regular partner of Astana Opera. Charitable assistance has enormous creative power, and participation in such projects can become a good tradition for all residents of our country.