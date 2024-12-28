18.12.2024, 18:49 36286
Almaty’s high-mountain ice rink Medeu to be upgraded
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Akim of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev evaluated the condition of the high-mountain ice rink Medeu given the increasing number of tourists, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The akim highlighted the appeal of Medeu as a destination for residents, guests, and tourists in Almaty at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service. Since the beginning of the year, it has already attracted 400,000 visitors.
Following the growth in visitor numbers last year, we conducted an audit of the technical condition of the skating rink. It confirmed that the rink can operate in routine mode. In addition, the concept for the modernization of the central stadium has already been approved, and we are now starting to design the project. The engineering and other parts of the project, such as the creation of ice, have already been upgraded. However, the engineering infrastructure of Medeu still requires upgrading," he said.
The audit results confirmed that the rink is reliable.
In order to facilitate visitor convenience, online cameras were installed to provide information regarding optimal times to visit based on load and weather conditions. The rink opened on November 2, attracting a considerable number of young people and students. However, the influx of visitors has since diminished. Now, the rink is accessible for skating on any weekday, with the exception of weekends, when it is closed due to prevention measures. Medeu continues to serve as a source of pride and a symbol of Almaty," Dossayev added.
It is worth mentioning that bus №12, which operates between Almaty and Medeu, experiences significant overcrowding on weekends and holidays. Passengers are unable to secure sufficient seating, resulting in overcrowded conditions and congestion. In such instances, individuals frequently opt to wait for the next run. Videos of overcrowded cabins have been documented on social media platforms.
The Almaty City Mobility Department previously indicated that the operational hours of the route have been extended from 11:35 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on weekdays and from 11:00 p.m. to 1:35 a.m. on weekends and holidays.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.12.2024, 13:50 36421
Kazakhstan to launch new flight from Almaty to Frankfurt
Tell a friend
Air Astana company will launch a new flight en route Almaty-Frankfurt starting from June 1, 2025. It will fly three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Currently, Air Astana performs flights to Frankfurt from Astana and Uralsk.
The new flight is called to promote trade-economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.
The flights will be performed by ВС А321LR aircraft.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.12.2024, 17:39 35171
Mangistau region inaugurates tourist route to Beket Ata Underground Mosque
Tell a friend
Governor of Mangistau region Nurdaulet Kilybay participated today in a ceremony of inauguration of a new Aktau - Beket Ata - Aktau tourist route, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Comfortable tourist buses seating up to 51 passengers will operate seven days per week. The buses will depart from Beket Ata mosque in Aktau’s 26th micro-district at 07:00 am and will return at around 05:00 pm on the same day.
The Underground Mosque of Beket Ata is one of the most unique and interesting architectural attractions of Kazakhstan. It was built by renowned religious figure and Sufi Beket Myrzagululy. Located 230 kilometers east of Aktau, in the Oglandy gorge of Mangyshlak peninsula, this architectural monument is believed to be a sacred place attracting thousands of pilgrims.
The mosque is carved into a large rock and has four small halls. One room contains Beket Ata’s remains and his staff is kept in another room. His sister was buried in the third room, and the fourth room is used for praying only by women. Some rooms have light windows on the ceilings, whose height varies from 2.7 to 3.5 meters.
According to the governor, Beket Ata Underground Mosque is a golden pillar of the nation’s spiritual values. He said the project aims at the development of historical and cultural tourism in Mangistau region and expansion of access to the region’s sacred sites.
In November 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Beket Ata Mosque as part of his working trip to Mangistau region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2024, 19:25 112176
Over 200 road accidents occurred in Astana last weekend
Tell a friend
More than 200 road accidents have been registered in Astana last weekend, caused mainly by the deterioration of weather conditions, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Police urge drivers to take precautions and stay focused on the roads as much as possible, to observe speed limits and keep a safe distance. The drivers are recommended to reduce speed when approaching the road intersections, pedestrian crossings, public transport stops, and avoid abrupt maneuvers.
Pedestrians were also urged to strictly adhere to the traffic regulations.
Heavy snowfall and blizzard hit Astana on November 11, with wind speed increasing to 9-14 meters per second.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.11.2024, 21:23 92986
Kazakhstan eyes scientific restoration of 33 monuments this year
Tell a friend
A monitoring of the condition of its historic and cultural objects, with funds being provided from local and republican budgets to preserve monuments and mausoleums as well as their scientific restoration, is set to be conducted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry, Kazakhstan is home to over 25,000 historic and cultural heritage facilities. Of these, up to 12,000 are included in the State list of monuments of history and culture of republican and local significance, whereas around 13,000 are among historic and cultural heritage facilities. These are the new historic and cultural heritage facilities, that are yet to be studied.
To note, historic and cultural heritage facilities include monuments, mausoleums, statues and historic and cultural complexes.
This year, scientific restoration of 33 monuments, of which nine are mausoleums, including mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, Asan-ata, Okshy-ata, Shokai Datka, Suinbay Aronuly, Syrlytam and Zhusip-ata, have been approved at the expense of the republican budget, the ministry added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.11.2024, 16:09 93821
12 flights delayed in Astana due to bad weather
Tell a friend
Astana International Airport announced the delay of several flights due to monster wind pounding the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Earlier this morning, 6 out of 80 departing flights and 6 out of 82 arriving flights have been delayed.
The following outbound flights have been delayed:
- FZ1304 Astana - Dubai
- TK357 Astana - Istanbul
- IQ353 Astana - Atyrau
- IQ437 Astana - Petropavlovsk
- KC7365 Astana - Oral
- DV479 Astana - Sanya
Four flights have been delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions in Astana.
The following inbound flights have been delayed:
- KC621 Almaty - Astana
- KC7316 Kyzylorda - Astana
- DV742 Aktau - Astana
- IQ354 Almaty - Astana
- KC7366 Oral - Astana
- IQ353 Almaty - Astana
One can find details about the status of flights and possible changes in the schedule on the official website of the Astana International Airport www.nn-airport.kz or contact a 24-hour call-center 8 (7172) 702-999.
Flight operations at the Astana International Airport have been disrupted due to adverse weather conditions, including strong winds and snowstorms since November 6.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.10.2024, 14:35 153741
Over 40 kulans transported to Ile-Balkhash Reserve to restore species' population
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in cooperation with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), has successfully completed the next stage of the kulan reintroduction as part of the Turan tiger habitat restoration initiative. This month, more than 40 kulans were transported from Altyn Emel National Park to the Ile-Balkhash Reserve. In 2022, as part of this initiative, the first 60 kulans were relocated and successfully adapted to their new environment, Kazinform News Agency cites the UNDP Kazakhstan press service.
The kulan disappeared from Kazakhstan in the 1930s. To restore the population of this species, a long-term reintroduction project was implemented in several stages. Between 1953 and 1961, 14 kulans were transported to Barsa-Kelmes Island from the Badkhyz Nature Reserve in Turkmenistan. When their population on the island reached 200, the next stage-moving them to the mainland-began. This is how the kulans ended up in Altyn Emel National Park, where the restored population has become one of the most successful cases in the world regarding the reintroduction of wild odd-toed ungulates and currently represents the largest free-ranging population of kulans.
Today, in South Balkhash, the initiative to reintroduce the Turan tiger is being implemented within the territory of the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve. In this context, extensive efforts are being made to create its food base, including the kulan reintroduction. The project is being implemented by UNDP and the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. As part of the project, in 2022, 60 kulans were transported.
The reintroduction of kulans from Altyn Emel State National Park to the Ile-Balkhash and Altyn Dala reserves is another step in the efforts of the Committee for the Conservation and Restoration of Biodiversity. The clear implementation of all scheduled action plans for the reintroduction of rare animal species, along with the support of our partners-UNDP and the Kazakhstan Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity-creates a robust basis for future environmental initiatives and the country’s achievements in restoring the ecosystem and returning lost biodiversity," noted Daniyar Turgambayev, Chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Reintroduction is not only a process of transportation but also involves diligent post-relocation care and monitoring of the animals. The Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve aims to provide care and feeding for the transported kulans for the next six months before they are released into the wild. In addition, as part of this initiative, three kulans were tagged with telemetry to further study their behavior in the wild.
We are proud that Kazakhstan is becoming an example of successful reintroduction of species on the brink of extinction. It requires joint efforts and accountability from all participants in the process, and we are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan to achieve our common goal-restoration and conservation of the country's unique biological diversity," said Katarzyna Wawiernia, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.09.2024, 09:07 207231
By Government decision, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi's mausoleum been placed under state protection
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Museum-reserve "Aziret Sultan" from now on will be under state protection. The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
The famous historical monument mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui is the first Kazakhstani site included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and belongs to the unique monuments of medieval architecture.
Taking into account its significance and historical and cultural value, as well as in order to ensure its safety, the Government adopted a resolution to include the museum-reserve ‘Әziret Sultan’ in the list of objects subject to state protection.
According to the document, the security of the object will be ensured by the relevant departments of the internal affairs bodies.
As is known, the mausoleum was erected on the burial place of the Turkic poet and founder of the Sufi order of Yassawiya Khodja Ahmed Yassawi in the city of Turkestan.
The mausoleum consists of eight rooms, which are arranged around the central, largest in the complex hall Kazandyk.
In the period from 1385 to 1405, a complex of structures was built around the mausoleum and now the museum-reserve includes a mosque, palace halls big and small aksarai, a library (kitabkhana) and an economic complex, which includes a well house (kudukkhana), kitchen (askhana), living quarters (hujra) and others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.09.2024, 09:22 204916
Acute respiratory viral infections on the rise in Kazakh capital
Images | unsplash.com
Tell a friend
7,100 ARVI cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital over the past week that is 19.5% or 1.2 times more compared the same period of the previous year, deputy head of the Astana sanitary and epidemiological control department Zhanna Praliyeva told a briefing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
She said the results of the 37th week of laboratory research claimed that no flu or COVID-19 cases were detected in patients. It revealed non-influenza respiratory viruses, such as parainfluenza virus type 4 and mixed infection. 173 pregnant women, 3,709 children under 14 years old, and 255 babies under 12 months old were diagnosed with acute respiratory viral infection.
Flu vaccination of high-risk groups, including health workers, children, and elderly people began on September 18. The vaccination campaign is rolled out at 44 healthcare facilities. It takes 14 days after vaccination before an immune response develops and remains for around a year.
Zhanna Praliyeva urged all to wash their hands, cover their cough, minimize close contact with people who may have influenza, wear masks in public places, and avoid crowded places.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.12.2024, 09:42Olzhas Bektenov introduces new Deputy Minister - Minister of National Economy 23.12.2024, 10:4634326Italian Ambassador Warmly Thanked For His Successful Mission in Kazakhstan 23.12.2024, 18:4934116Kazakhstan, EU Note Dynamic Cooperation, Plan its Intensive Development in 2025 21.12.2024, 14:5512061Kazakhstan’s Main New Year Trees Lights Up 25.12.2024, 13:234846Plane crashes in Kazakhstan’s Aktau 04.12.2024, 13:05Olzhas Bektenov on priorities in geological exploration: State companies should first of all explore our subsoil to increase revenues207381Olzhas Bektenov on priorities in geological exploration: State companies should first of all explore our subsoil to increase revenues 04.12.2024, 12:57207341Over 83,000 girls in Kazakhstan vaccinated against HPV 03.12.2024, 20:22Enhancing accessibility and education quality in rural areas: Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation scales up Capacity Development of Small Rural Schools Using Digital Technologies project204891Enhancing accessibility and education quality in rural areas: Kazakhstan Khalkyna Foundation scales up Capacity Development of Small Rural Schools Using Digital Technologies project 03.12.2024, 19:19202451New teaching model to be introduced in small schools 03.12.2024, 14:07Olzhas Bektenov: Schools in rural areas play an exceptional role as centres of knowledge, culture and leisure. By 2027, 180 new rural schools to be built in Kazakhstan199931Olzhas Bektenov: Schools in rural areas play an exceptional role as centres of knowledge, culture and leisure. By 2027, 180 new rural schools to be built in Kazakhstan