Almost all areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 red zone

As of August 27, 2021, Kazakhstan’s 16 areas are in the red zone on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said on Friday.





The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.





Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus green zone.





The country is in the red zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 6,452 more COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 767,701.





According to the Health Ministry, Kazakhstan has logged 143 fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection and COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.





The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities has been reported in Almaty city – 33. Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are second and third with 19 and 12 daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths, respectively.





Karaganda region has posted 11 daily COVID-19 and COVID-19 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities, and Mangistau region – nine.













