Almost all Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

Almost all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, August 17, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 reads.





The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the ‘red zone’.





Turkestan region is the only one in the COVID-19 ‘green zone’.





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 6,869 more COVID-19 cases raising the country’s caseload to 701,345.





632 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1,517 in Almaty, 450 in Shymkent, 285 in Akmola region, 300 in Aktobe region, 383 in Almaty region, 562 in Atyrau region, 256 in East Kazakhstan, 171 in Zhambyl region, 65 in West Kazakhstan, 1,101 in Karaganda region, 273 in Kostanay region, 148 in Kyzylorda region, 152 in Mangistau region, 330 in Pavlodar region, 161 in North Kazakhstan, 83 in Turkestan region.













