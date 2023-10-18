Applications Submissions for the Umai 2023 National Award Started in Kazakhstan

Images | astanaopera.kz

Applications submissions for the Umai 2023 National Art Award open on October 16. The competition, aimed at supporting professional creative teams and individual artists for significant creative success and outstanding achievements, is held for the second time. At the initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the number of awards and the total prize fund have been significantly increased, Astana Opera press office reports.





The award ceremony for last year’s winners was organized at a high level and took place at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. It was broadcast live on national television and caused a stir in the music community. 20 laureatesreceivedstatuettesandmonetaryprizes.





The Umai National Award is an indicator of the special regard for culture and art in our country. Creative people require support to realize their talents, which motivates them to new achievements, to seeking new forms of expression," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted. "Last year, over 400 applications were submitted to participate in the competition in theatrical, musical, choreographic and visual and decorative arts fields. We expect that after the award’s success last year, the proactive attitude of our colleagues - representatives of creative teams and individual cultural figures and artists - will be significantly higher. We especially hope for initiative from the regions."





With the aim of supporting and further developing national art, the number of awards and, accordingly, monetary prizes was significantly increased this year - up to 29. Theprizefundthisyearwillbe 79 millionTenge.





Applications will be accepted in four main categories: Theatrical Art, Choreographic Art, Music Performance Art, Fine and Decorative Arts.





Eight prizes will be awarded in the Theatrical Art category: Opera Art (best male and best female performer of a part in an opera), Acting (for male and female roles in a drama or musical and dramatic performance: operetta, musical, rock opera, musical comedy), Best Stage Director (for directorial work in a musical and dramatic or drama performance), Best Design (for sets and/or costumes in a theatrical production), Best Musical and Dramatic Performance (operetta / musical / rock-opera / musical comedy) and Best Drama Performance / Musical Comedy.





Six awards were established in the Choreographic Art category: Best Dance Company (folk, modern or pop dance ensemble), Best Contemporary Choreographic Performance, Best Ballet Dancer (male and female ballet soloists), Best Choreographer, and Best Classical Ballet Production.





Winners in the Music Performance Art category will receive four more awards: Best Traditional Performer (vocal), Best Traditional Performer (instrumental), Best Music Ensemble (classical), and Best Music Ensemble (folk).





In the Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts category prizes will be awarded to the Best Master of Decorative and Applied Arts in the nominations: Master Craftsman (jewelry making, metal processing, mixed and experimental techniques), Master Craftsman (woodworking, artistic carving, clay), Master Craftsman (felt, textiles, weaving, leather work).





Four more prizes will be awarded for the Best Work of Fine Art: namely, Best Painter, Best Contemporary Artist (live art performances, installations, art objects, etc.), Best Graphic Artist and Best Sculptor. The last one listed will be given out for the first time, and the once single prize for painting/graphics was divided into two separate prizes this year.





This year, special prizes will be awarded to Best Children’s Performance (two prizes), and members of the independent expert committee will select Discovery of the Year (in the performing art field) (two prizes) from among the finalists. Masters of performing arts who are no older than 40 years of age, who have made a breakthrough in their creative work and became popular thanks to their noteworthy, outstanding achievements in the theatrical field both within Kazakhstan and abroad, can be nominated for Discovery of the Year.





It is worth emphasizing that the nominees for the Umai 2023 Award can be groups and performers for work during the theatrical (concert) season from September 2021 to July 2023. Individual artists (opera soloists, dramatic actors, stage directors, set designers, costume designers, ballet soloists, choreographers, and musical performers) are also nominated for roles / parts / creative works / music programs performed no more than two years before the nominations for the awards, that is, from 2021 to 2023. Artists and craftsmen are nominated for works created no earlier than 2021. Applications will close on December 5.





Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan whose innovative creative work contributes to the development of the country’s culture and art can apply for the award. Nominations can be made by republican, regional or local authorities, cultural organizations, non-governmental organizations and public associations, creative unions and associations, educational institutions in the culture and art fired, as well as private individuals.





The independent expert committee will include renowned cultural figures and artists of Kazakhstan, who will be choosing the best of the best. The award ceremony for the laureates of the Umai 2023 National Award will take place on December 22 at the Astana Opera.





The Umai Award is one of the benchmarks, a point of aspiration for young cultural figures and artists. The name of the award is very symbolic, as it returns us to our roots, to caring for the land, nature, and deep philosophical themes.