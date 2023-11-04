Astana Opera Academy Enrolls New Attendees

Images | astanaopera.kz

Tell a friend

The Astana Opera International Opera Academy has completed auditions for the new season’s attendees. Ten young talented soloists will receive intense master classes from the best Kazakh and world coaches to help hone their skills and prepare for work on the big stage, Astana Opera press office reports.





The Astana Opera Academy is a unique project of its kind that makes a significant contribution to the development of the country’s culture. It gives young talented artists an opportunity to improve their performing and acting skills, and learn basic opera languages. In addition to classes with the best teachers, the academy attendees can practice on the stages of the country’s main opera house, with the Astana Opera’s principal soloists as their partners. Based on the results of the first graduating class, we can note the success of the youth program, which has become an important component of the development of our opera house," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, emphasized.





It is worth noting that after graduating from the academy, its graduates - Guldana Aldadossova, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Valeriy Selivanov, Talgat Allabirinov, Alikhan Zeinolla, Azat Malik, Ulpan Aubakirova, Aigerim Amanzholova - were accepted as soloists into the Astana Opera’s opera company. Yerzhan Saipov, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Sayan Issin, Nazym Sagintai continued to work as soloists in the capital’s opera house. Rassul Zharmagambetov, Oraz Mukhamediyar, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev became soloists of the Abai Opera House in Almaty and Elmira Shpekpayeva - soloist of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic in Astana.





The auditions for the International Opera Academy’s new attendees were carried out very thoroughly. The competition was 7 people per place. To participate in the first round, 68 applications from candidates aged 18-35 with higher and secondary specialized musical education, including vocalists from near and far abroad, were submitted. The first round was held in an online format. Applicants had to send videos of their performances with a diverse operatic repertoire. 22 candidates advanced to the second round of auditions accompanied by a piano at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Ten vocalists were selected based on the results of the third round - performance with an orchestra.





Among the lucky ones who were able to win over the discerning jury were soloists from Kazakhstan Leila Alamanova, Nursultan Anuarbek, Sultan Bakytzhan, Bekulan Yerbolatuly, Nematillo Zkrullaev, Merei Kadyrkhanov, Firuza Rakhmetova, as well as Jurica Jurasić Kapun from Croatia, Anastasia Remeskova from Russia and Shohrukh Yunusov representing Italy.





The general director of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, People’s Artist of Uzbekistan Ramiz Usmanov, who represented the jury, gave his assessment of the contestants’ level of professional training.





I have already heard the performances of some of them in other competitions several years ago and I can say that during this time the vocalists’ skills have grown significantly. This makes me happy and gives me hope for even greater professional growth thanks to the Astana Opera Academy," Ramiz Usmanov says. "Many opera houses have youth programs for vocalists without sufficient experience to reveal their potential. It is wonderful that Kazakhstan also has such an educational platform. Excellent teachers who work with the academy attendees will help improve their skills and reach the level of world’s major stage venues."





The deputy director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Asadova, invited to the jury, shares a similar opinion.





The Astana Opera International Opera Academy is an amazing youth project, a great school for the improvement and development of opera singers," Sabina Asadova notes. "Among the competitors vying for a place at the opera academy, were very young and somewhat older vocalists, with varied stage experience. However, the profession of an opera performer implies constant improvement and training."





The famous opera singer also wished the contestants who were unable to qualify for the academy not to feel down and take this as experience to stimulate them for further preparation.





Let us remind you that the first graduation of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy took place last summer. During their participation in the project, young vocalists not only significantly improved their professional level, but also became laureates of international and national competitions, and performed at major theatrical venues in our country and abroad.