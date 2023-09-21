This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana Opera Choir Artist Became a Winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition
Dialogue between Switzerland and Kazakhstan in the Language of Dance
Le Jeune Homme et la Mort is one of my favorite ballets. After all, here you can show your acting skills and give free reign to your emotions. Essentially, this ballet depicts the thoughts of a young man before committing suicide. It is very difficult to express through dance the state of a person under such stress, and this is why I like this ballet, it differs from others in its technique. The ballet is set to Bach’s music, but it only plays in the background because the action does not follow it precisely. That is why during the rehearsals we prepare for the performance without music. Now my colleague Anastasia and I are carefully working on the performance in the rehearsal studio. A few days before the premiere, we will prepare again with Luigi Bonino, who was Roland Petit’s assistant, and on the first performance day we will present our art to the Swiss audience," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.
Now my dream is for this ballet to be staged at our Astana Opera. I want Kazakh viewers to also get acquainted with this production, so that it will be a part of the opera house’s repertoire. Therefore, when participating in various performances around the world, I try to bring my colleagues from our ballet company with me to gala evenings taking place abroad. Because if the company has as many dancers as possible performing this ballet, there will be greater assurance that it will be staged at our opera house," the principal dancer added.
We will dance with Bakhtiyar Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort. I will present the role of the Death, who comes to the Young Man in the form of a young woman. Renowned ballerinas perform this part, so of course it is exciting for me, even doubly so, as this will be my debut. I am very grateful and happy to try my hand at such a legendary production by an outstanding choreographer of his time, Roland Petit," Anastasia Zaklinskaya shared.
"Made in Kazakhstan": a register of Kazakhstani goods has been created
Today the "Made in Kazakhstan" sign is already recognized by Kazakh consumers as a symbol of domestic production. However, there are facts of its unfair use. In this regard, for the purpose of subsequent introduction of support measures on the shelf space, the Ministry initiated a pilot project, during which all issues will be worked out", - emphasized the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MIT RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.
8.8 thousand tons of onions contracted from farmers by regional Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation
Woman gives birth in stuck elevator in Semey
One of the pregnant women in labor was in the elevator being repaired after being stalled. Thanks to operative work of the midwife a boy with a weight of 3,460 gram was born with no complications," said in the medical facility.
Thailand to grant temporary visa-free entry for Kazakhstanis
Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem
I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."
Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.
I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."
Karaganda Center for the provision of special social services was fined
Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions
