Astana Opera Choir Artist Became a Winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition

Artist of the Astana Opera Choir, promising young tenor Ablai Beken, won the First Prize at the 12th International Vocal Competition of the Kazakh opera legend Bibigul Tulegenova. The award ceremony took place on September 17 in Almaty at the Abai Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.

It is important to note that on this day, a Gala Concert of the laureates was also held as part of the closing ceremony of the competition, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the Abai Opera House under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Akhmedyarov

The Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was designed to identify bright young performers, raise the prestige of the country’s classical art, and promote the spiritual development and moral and ethical education of the younger generation of Kazakhstanis.

66 up-and-coming vocalists from different countries took part in the competition. According to the results of the three-day qualifying round, 14 nominees reached the finals, including the Astana Opera Choir singer Ablai Beken. The competent jury included prominent figures of vocal art from Kazakhstan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and China. The chairman of the jury, People’s Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prizes of the USSR and Kazakhstan, academician Bibigul Tulegenova, thanked all the young performers for their participation, wishing them success and achievements in their creative work. It is worth emphasizing that throughout all the competition days, the participants invariably demonstrated excellent preparation, high professionalism and skill.

The Astana Opera staff sincerely congratulates Ablai Beken on his victory and wishes the talented vocalist new achievements and heights in his artistic career!
 

Dialogue between Switzerland and Kazakhstan in the Language of Dance

The Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, world ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, and the opera house’s talented ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform the premiere of Roland Petit’s ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort in Switzerland. The outstanding French choreographer’s famous ballet will be presented on October 16 in Geneva as part of the Ballet Evening, Astana Opera press office reports.

Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort was first presented on June 25, 1946 at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris. Since then, it has been staged in many countries around the world, and Switzerland is no exception. The organizers of this unique Gala Evening are Camerata Venia and Geneva Dance Events. To emphasize the event’s importance, the organizers especially invited the Kazakh dancers to perform the ballet premiere, which will take place at the Bâtiment des Forces Motrices theatre in Geneva.

Le Jeune Homme et la Mort is one of my favorite ballets. After all, here you can show your acting skills and give free reign to your emotions. Essentially, this ballet depicts the thoughts of a young man before committing suicide. It is very difficult to express through dance the state of a person under such stress, and this is why I like this ballet, it differs from others in its technique. The ballet is set to Bach’s music, but it only plays in the background because the action does not follow it precisely. That is why during the rehearsals we prepare for the performance without music. Now my colleague Anastasia and I are carefully working on the performance in the rehearsal studio. A few days before the premiere, we will prepare again with Luigi Bonino, who was Roland Petit’s assistant, and on the first performance day we will present our art to the Swiss audience," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.


Now my dream is for this ballet to be staged at our Astana Opera. I want Kazakh viewers to also get acquainted with this production, so that it will be a part of the opera house’s repertoire. Therefore, when participating in various performances around the world, I try to bring my colleagues from our ballet company with me to gala evenings taking place abroad. Because if the company has as many dancers as possible performing this ballet, there will be greater assurance that it will be staged at our opera house," the principal dancer added.


Bakhtiyar Adamzhan has been performing the ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort for several years now. However, his stage partner, soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will appear before the audience in this choreographic masterpiece for the first time.

We will dance with Bakhtiyar Roland Petit’s one-act ballet Le Jeune Homme et la Mort. I will present the role of the Death, who comes to the Young Man in the form of a young woman. Renowned ballerinas perform this part, so of course it is exciting for me, even doubly so, as this will be my debut. I am very grateful and happy to try my hand at such a legendary production by an outstanding choreographer of his time, Roland Petit," Anastasia Zaklinskaya shared.


In the new season, along with the grand premiere of Herman Severin Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide, exciting tour performances await the Astana Opera Ballet Company dancers. In addition, the dancers’ solo tours will continue. In the near future, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will form at the Star Gala in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, and will cut a brilliant figure at the Petipa Awards Gala in San Francisco, the USA, as well as in Cyprus and other countries.
 

15.09.2023

"Made in Kazakhstan": a register of Kazakhstani goods has been created

The pilot project on formation of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan": was launched, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

Within the framework of the information system of technical regulation "E-TRMC", a functionality for the formation and maintenance of the Register of goods "Made in Kazakhstan" has been created. The functionality allows Kazakhstani manufacturers of goods to voluntarily and proactively enter the names of goods produced by them into the Register.

To date, several well-known manufacturers have already been included in the Register.

National standards establishing requirements for the mark and the procedure for its use have been developed and adopted. The Registry was presented in the regions and the purpose of its introduction was explained.

Today the "Made in Kazakhstan" sign is already recognized by Kazakh consumers as a symbol of domestic production. However, there are facts of its unfair use. In this regard, for the purpose of subsequent introduction of support measures on the shelf space, the Ministry initiated a pilot project, during which all issues will be worked out", - emphasized the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of MIT RK Kuanysh Yelikbayev.

 

15.09.2023

8.8 thousand tons of onions contracted from farmers by regional Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation

A large-scale fair of onion producers of Zhambyl region was held in Taraz with the participation of regional social-entrepreneurial corporation of trade networks and representatives of central and local government agencies, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

The main objective of the fair is to conclude memorandums for the future harvest of socially important food products in advance in order to stabilize prices for them in winter and off-season.

Last year, the government revised its approaches to price stabilization. The essence of the new measures is to provide farmers with financing in advance in order to advance subsequent deliveries of socially important food products. Today, the regions have budgeted 118 billion tenge for these purposes, including 17.9 billion tenge for forward purchase, which allows contracting from producers.

More than 60 producers presented at the fair a wide range of onion varieties grown in the region, from early to late varieties. As a result of the fair, memorandums were signed between regional SPKs and producers of the region for the supply of 8.8 thousand tons of onions.

Recall that in June this year a similar fair "Zheri kurishti, eli yrysty Kyzylorda" was held in Kyzylorda, where rice processing enterprises of Kyzylorda region, SEC and entrepreneurs from other regions signed contracts and memorandums worth about 3 billion tenge.
 

15.09.2023

Woman gives birth in stuck elevator in Semey

A woman gave birth while trapped in an elevator at the regional perinatal center in the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier this September pregnant women and midwifes were trapped in the elevator making their way from 2nd to 4th floor of building 1 of the regional perinatal center in Semey.

One of the pregnant women in labor was in the elevator being repaired after being stalled. Thanks to operative work of the midwife a boy with a weight of 3,460 gram was born with no complications," said in the medical facility.


The mother and her baby were discharged from the center on the second day after the birth.

Repairing works including replacement of the two existing elevators are set to be carried out in building 1 of the regional perinatal center in Semey, said the center’s personnel.
 

14.09.2023

Thailand to grant temporary visa-free entry for Kazakhstanis

The Thai government is to introduce a temporary visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024, to enhance bilateral cooperation and develop tourism, Kazinform reports.

This will allow Kazakhstanis to stay in the country without a visa for up to 30 days. The appropriate visa is required for longer stays.
 

13.09.2023

Yerevan to Get to Know the Kazakh Music Gem

The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will perform the glorious aria of Abai from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera of the same name in the capital of Armenia as part of the Open Air Opera project. Residents and guests of Yerevan will have an opportunity to get acquainted with the Kazakh classical music gem on September 15 in the Tumo Park, Astana Opera press office reports.

The program of the Open Air Opera project, prepared by the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, will feature Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata and Armen Tigranyan’s Anoush. The enchanting conclusion of the four-day program will be the Opera Gala concert, in which the famous Kazakh baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov was invited by the organizers to participate.

I suggested including Abai’s aria from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s national opera Abai in the concert program in order to present the Kazakh music masterpiece to the Yerevan audience. I think they will like it," Azamat Zheltyrguzov noted. "Abai is an outstanding figure in Kazakh history, and his thoughts are still relevant to this day and carry tremendous educational meaning for the younger generation."


According to the performer, it is very important to popularize the Kazakh composers’ works outside our country.

Opera is a music genre that originated in Italy. However, in the 50-60-70s of the 20th century, a large number of wonderful national operas were written in Kazakhstan, becoming an integral part of the musical heritage of our country. Along with Abai, such works as Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan - Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s QamarSulu and Alpamys, Gaziza Zhubanova’s Yenlik - Kebek and others can tell about the culture and history of our country. When going on tours abroad, my colleagues and I strive to share this heritage with foreign aficionados of high art, to convey to them the zest of the Kazakh classical works. Our national music is a source of special pride," Azamat Zheltyrguzov shares.


I completed my Master’s degree at the Komitas Yerevan State Conservatory. The renowned Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan, who at one time was Luciano Pavarotti’s understudy, took my exam. In addition, in 2017 I became a laureate and special prize winner at the Aram Khachaturian International Vocal Competition in Yerevan. I work closely with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia, the principal conductor of the State Philharmonic Orchestra Eduard Topchjan, who invited me to participate in the production of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci as Silvio," Azamat Zheltyrguzov says. "Classical art is very much appreciated and loved in Armenia, the artists are received very warmly, and there are always full houses here."


It is worth mentioning that the Opera Gala program is comprised of world classical music masterpieces, which will be performed by opera stars Veronika Dzhioeva, Anahit Mkhitaryan, Karina Flores, Margarita Gritskova, Hovhannes Ayvazyan. The internationally acclaimed Italian conductor Fabio Mastrangelo will cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand.
 

12.09.2023

Karaganda Center for the provision of special social services was fined

The Department of the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region imposed an administrative fine in the amount of 396,750 tenge on the Center for the Provision of Special Social Services in Sarani, Karaganda region (Department for the Coordination of Employment and Social Programs of the Karaganda region), press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

The institution used unverified measuring instruments, such as psychrometric hygrometers, pressure gauges, technical thermometers, height meters and medical thermometers.

These unverified measuring instruments were used in the provision of primary medical care and in the economic service, which is a violation of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ensuring the Uniformity of measurements". That is, their results do not ensure the reliability of measurements and, as a result, can lead to incorrect diagnosis of a person's health condition and treatment.

It should be noted that the applied height meter was not included in the Register of the state system for ensuring the uniformity of measurements.

In addition, the Department of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Karaganda region, in relation to the institution, made a Private presentation on the elimination of the causes and conditions conducive to the commission of violations.
 

11.09.2023

Accredited certification: greenhouse quality conditions

This year can rightly be called a breakthrough for Kazakhstan in the direction of accreditation of certification bodies of farm greenhouses. The National Accreditation Center informs about the second this year and in general in the history of independent Kazakhstan domestic inspection body that has successfully passed accreditation according to GOST ISO/IEC 17020-2013 in the field of "Farm greenhouses" - the South Kazakhstan branch of JSC "National Center for Expertise and Certification", Shymkent city, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

Following the first accredited entity - the inspection body of the Astana branch of JSC "NaTSeX" - this company confirmed its readiness to certify greenhouses in accordance with the requirements of international standards.

In addition, the NAC has now accepted an application from a third domestic entity that has expressed a desire to be accredited in the direction of certification of farm greenhouses. Thus, the domestic inspection bodies prove their readiness for an objective and competent assessment of greenhouses, which has a direct impact on the quality of their products.

Greenhouse farms themselves are in the sphere of special attention today, since they help solve the problem of saturating the market with vegetable products during the off-season, removing dependence on imports of the basic components of the food basket and ultimately ensuring food security.
 

