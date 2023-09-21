Astana Opera Choir Artist Became a Winner of the Bibigul Tulegenova Competition

Images | astanaopera.kz

Tell a friend

Artist of the Astana Opera Choir, promising young tenor Ablai Beken, won the First Prize at the 12th International Vocal Competition of the Kazakh opera legend Bibigul Tulegenova. The award ceremony took place on September 17 in Almaty at the Abai Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.





It is important to note that on this day, a Gala Concert of the laureates was also held as part of the closing ceremony of the competition, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra of the Abai Opera House under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Akhmedyarov





The Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was designed to identify bright young performers, raise the prestige of the country’s classical art, and promote the spiritual development and moral and ethical education of the younger generation of Kazakhstanis.





66 up-and-coming vocalists from different countries took part in the competition. According to the results of the three-day qualifying round, 14 nominees reached the finals, including the Astana Opera Choir singer Ablai Beken. The competent jury included prominent figures of vocal art from Kazakhstan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and China. The chairman of the jury, People’s Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prizes of the USSR and Kazakhstan, academician Bibigul Tulegenova, thanked all the young performers for their participation, wishing them success and achievements in their creative work. It is worth emphasizing that throughout all the competition days, the participants invariably demonstrated excellent preparation, high professionalism and skill.





The Astana Opera staff sincerely congratulates Ablai Beken on his victory and wishes the talented vocalist new achievements and heights in his artistic career!