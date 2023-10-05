Astana Opera Is Changing the Cultural Image of the Capital

Images | primeminister.kz

Measures to ensure road safety were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev reported that this year there is a decrease in the main indicators of accidents: traffic accidents by 13% (from 8,253 to 9,429), the number of injured people by 16% (from 12,394 to 10,448), deaths by 1% (from 1,478 to 1,468). However, despite the overall positive trend, in Almaty, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Zhetisu regions still remains a high level of accidents.





At the same time, it was noted that this year more than 5.5 million violations of traffic rules were stopped, about 15 thousand drivers were detained in the state of alcohol intoxication, 9 thousand people were deprived of driving rights, 15 thousand people were subjected to administrative arrest, more than 215 thousand pedestrians were fined.





Marat Kozhayev noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has made amendments to the Rules of taking auto exams: the process of their passing is now monitored through online broadcasting, the rule of mandatory registration of trainees in the information system "Auto School" has been introduced, which eliminates the possibility of adjusting the lists.





The second package of amendments is currently being developed. In particular, the transition to electronic certificates of completion of training courses and medical certificates is planned, and the issue of abolition of independent training of drivers is being worked out.





Along with this, it was emphasized that with the support of akimats, digital solutions are being actively introduced in the sphere of road safety. Now 22 thousand automatic cameras for fixing traffic violations are installed on the roads. With their help 50% of all violations are registered. In Astana and Shymkent, this figure has reached 70%. The work on introduction of such systems in the regions continues.





In parallel, measures are taken against persistent violators through the "Korgau" program. It allows to automatically identify cars with false license plates, without insurance, wanted or violating traffic rules and not paying fines.





Minister of Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov and Acting Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev also made reports at the meeting.





Prime Minister pointed out that in Almaty region the highest rates of deaths on the roads, in Turkestan region there is an increase in the number of accidents, deaths and injuries, and in Abay region there is almost 2-fold increase in the accident rate in general. Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziev, Darhan Satybaldy and Nurlan Urankhayev made comments on these issues.





As the Head of Government noted, this year there has been a decrease in the number of road accidents and victims. Nevertheless, still an average of 5-6 people die on the roads per day.





Behind each figure there are lives and health of people. Unfortunately, we have a very low level of driving culture and discipline. We are toughening criminal and administrative responsibility for traffic offenses. But at the same time, the police still detain thousands of drunk drivers and those who have previously been deprived of their driving license. Undoubtedly, the strictest measures should be applied to such offenders," Alikhan Smailov said.





According to him, it is necessary to increase the number of cameras in populated areas, and on the roads of republican importance to more actively use hardware and software complexes.





Prime Minister noted that the situation with road safety causes fair complaints from the population. Only since the beginning of the year more than 62 thousand official appeals in the field of road traffic have been received from citizens. They are among the top 10 complaints.





For example, the process of taking examinations for obtaining a license is criticized as being highly corrupt. There are serious questions about the quality of technical inspections of vehicles. Also, one of the causes of accidents is inadequate road infrastructure.





Even in populated areas there are sections of roads and streets without lighting, crosswalks, signs and traffic lights. All this leads to casualties, including among children. Therefore, our main task in this area is to develop systemic measures to improve road safety, reduce accidents and deaths," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.





In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to conduct a detailed analysis of the accident rate in the context of each region and to strengthen supervision of road traffic on the most accident-prone areas.





It is also necessary to work out the issue of abolishing the possibility of independent training of drivers of vehicles. This step has not justified itself. Together with the Ministry of Digital Development it is necessary to ensure the quality of license exams," Alikhan Smailov said.





In conclusion, he instructed to take additional measures to streamline the activities of private cabs, especially on intercity routes, to develop a mechanism for effective control over the quality of vehicle inspection, to take measures to expand the network of violation cameras and the development of highway medical and rescue stations, including the creation of mobile mobile teams.