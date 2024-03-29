26.03.2024, 14:53 5296
Astana Opera Swirls a Whirlwind of Ballet Premieres
Images | astanaopera.kz
Dreams Come True states the title of the gala ballet that will take place at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall on April 7. The artistic director of the ballet company, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova fulfills the young dancers’ dreams, giving them the opportunity to realize their potential at the country’s main stage venue. Thus, the unique concert will feature 3 ballet numbers premieres. Elmar Buribayev, a graduate of the Conservatorio di Musica "Giuseppe Verdi" in Milan, will be conducting, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Astana Opera Ballet Company works tirelessly to epitomize the highest standards of excellence in its work and has become a striking phenomenon in the world of art. The company not only attracts the audience’s attention with its professionalism, but also wins the hearts of ballet aficionados around the world.
We recently attended a ballet evening where we saw the premiere performance of Ruh by the young choreographer Sultanbek Gumar. We wanted to come back again, especially since the April program features many new pieces. It seems to me that Astana Opera’s artists have a unique style and aesthetics," Maria Ricci, a viewer from Italy, notes. "Their performances are filled with passion and inner peace, making the spectacle exciting and unforgettable."
Her partner Bernardo Ricci adds: "These dancers, under the direction of Altynai Asylmuratova, bring a fresh perspective to traditional ballet works. Their interpretations of classical ballets not only convey beauty and grace, but also open up new emotional facets to familiar stories."
Throughout the Dreams Come True evening, the audience will be treated to a string of premieres. Among them is the Spanish dance Panaderos from Glazunov’s ballet Raymonda, to be staged at Astana Opera by teacher-repetiteur Elena Sherstneva. Young soloists will also showcase their own choreographic performances: Aidan Kalzhan prepared the ballet number Temptation to Vittorio Monti’s music, and Sultanbek Gumar will present Manqurt to Aktoty Raimkulova’s music. Thus, the opera house not only trains future soloists, but also provides a unique opportunity to unleash the talent as a choreographer and implement bold creative ideas.
Among the concert participants are Shugyla Adepkhan, Sofiya Adilkhanova, Gaziza Moldakhmet, Gulnaz Zhanayeva, Vega Kamar Ikbalova, Mao Shibata, Mao Sudo, Alina Zyryanova, Amina Kissembayeva, Limara Aidarova, Kamila Ormanova, Arman Urazov, Olzhas Tarlanov, Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, Akbar Iminov, Nima Tokov, Erkin Bazarbayev, Arman Kzaibek, Amir Khvan, Raiymbek Bolat, Aspan Bekbay, Ruslan Kanagat, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet, Rustam Chakhalov and many other talented dancers.
In addition to the new numbers, the audience will be able to enjoy excerpts from Drigo’s Le Talisman, Asafiev’s The Flames of Paris, the exciting Le Carnaval de Venise pas de deux from Pugni’s Satanella, a duet from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and others.
The impeccable technique of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, its emotional depth and unique creative approach to performing classical and contemporary ballet works, the ability to create true art onstage is what invariably amazes the audience in Kazakhstan and far beyond its borders. The Dreams Come True gala ballet performed by the celebrated company will certainly captivate the viewers and give them the most vivid impressions.
April will delight residents and guests of the capital not only with the spring warmth, but also with a variety of evenings of classical, jazz and traditional folk music in vocal and instrumental genres. This month Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall will feature performing arts stars of France and Kazakhstan, Astana Opera press office reports.
A new project by the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Orchestra, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov - a series of chamber music evenings Musical Alliance will open the program for April. On April 2, the opera house’s Chamber Orchestra, as well as violinists Bagdat Abilkhanov, Assem Zhakparova, Balnur Kudaibergen and violist Olessya Morozova will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Casadesus, Benda and other composers. The guest of the concert will be Honored Worker of Kazakhstan violinist Askar Duissenbayev. The second concert of the Musical Alliance series will be held on April 25. Works by Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Akhmet Zhubanov, Mukan Tulebayev, Gaziza Zhubanova, Kenzhebek Kumisbekov, Mansur Sagatov, Artyk Toksanbayev and contemporary arrangements of folk kuis will be presented to the audience. Kazakh music masterpieces will be featured in the interpretation of such exciting artists as Adlet Azbayev (qyl-qobyz), Ruslan Baimurzin (dombyra), Aziza Musa (prima-qobyz), Bagdat Abilkhanov, Anel Shakirova, Shalkar Zheldibai, Irina Dolgikh, Nurila Moldabayeva, Aizere Alpi (violins), Kurvanzhan Akhatov (cello). Piano - Bekzat Akhmerov, Zaru Zhazykbayeva.
The main goal of the Musical Alliance project is the popularisation of national and world classics. Thanks to the implementation of such projects, outstanding works not only acquire fresh sound, but also attract new audiences, making it possible to introduce them to the younger generation, while maintaining a high standard of performing traditions. On such evenings, both well-known and rarely performed works acquire an interesting, vibrant life. National gems and world masterpieces can be performed by a different musical instrument or in an unexpected arrangement. It is important for us to convey the love of high art to those who have not yet been familiar with it, thereby initiating more and more people into the mysterious and wonderful world of music," the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra shared.
In addition to diverse evenings from the new project, the April repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall is rich in musical surprises and attention-grabbing concert programs. Thus, on April 14, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Umai National Award kuyishi-baqsy Raushan Orazbayeva invites listeners to her exclusive concert Aqqular Sazy, where the musician’s inspired performance, sacred kuyis and healing sounds of the qyl-qobyz will create real music therapy.
OnApril 16, an exceptional event in the cultural life of Astana awaits the audience: on this day, the popular Parisian singer, songwriter, composer and guitarist Gabi Hartmann will take the capital’s stage for the first time together with musicians from France: double bassist Elaine Beaumont, drummer Bruno Marmey and pianist Florian Robin. A unique performer gives concerts at various world stage venues with songs in French, English, Portuguese and Arabic in her signature style - a mix of chanson, jazz and folk. The surprise of the evening will be the joint performance of the French singer with Astana Opera’s soloist. The concert Gabi Hartmann & musiciens will be held as part of the Printemps de la Francophonie 2024 Festival with the support of the Embassy of France in Kazakhstan.
The opera house’s principal soloist, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, will present to the audience a captivating evening of vocal music Gaukhartas, dedicated to the creative heritage of the renowned folk singer, aqyn and composer Segiz-seri. On April 20, the opera prima and the opera house’s other soloists will perform works by Segiz-seri, folk songs and works by contemporary Kazakh composers. Concertmaster - Adilzhan Tolukpayev.
OnApril 28, multi-instrumentalist, ethno-musician, master of throat singing, folklore researcher, composer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yedil Khussainov, who masterfully plays many ancient Kazakh musical instruments, will delight the audience with the concert Anama Taghzym, dedicated to the presentation of his collection of musical works of the same name.
Atthe end of the month’s program, on April 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio under the direction of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan pianist Timur Urmancheyev will perform an enchanting concert Great Romantics. Brahms.
From 8:30 pm local time on 23rd March, WWF’s Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement, returns for its 18th edition with the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’ in support and celebration of the planet. In an increasingly divided world, Earth Hour serves as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration to rally as many people as possible, in particular people who are not fully engaged with the environmental crisis yet, WAM reports.
Since its creation in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for its "lights off" moment. As landmarks and homes across the world switch off, supporters are also invited to symbolically switch off and 'Give an hour for Earth’, spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for our planet. In 2023, over 410,000 hours were given to our planet by supporters in 190 countries and territories, representing 90% of the planet, making it the Biggest Hour for Earth.
Kirsten Schuijt, Director General, WWF International, said: "More people than ever need to join this year’s Earth Hour to leverage the collective power of individuals and communities. It’s crucial to get involved, if we want to raise awareness about the environmental challenges and bend the curve of biodiversity loss by 2030 . To truly unite millions across the globe, it is important that Earth Hour expands beyond its already massive pool of current supporters and engages with individuals who have not been involved yet. Protecting our planet is a shared responsibility and it demands collective action from every corner of society."
Through the Hour Bank, its new online interactive tool, Earth Hour invites everyone, everywhere to find the most enjoyable ways to give an hour for Earth. Whether it is a mindful walk through the woods to bask in the smell of air, feel the earth, and take in the sounds or engaging in a home scavenger hunt to identify and swap out unsustainable products with eco-friendly alternatives, there are myriad options to choose from. The Hour Bank provides a list of activities and events based on participants' lifestyle interests and preferences, from food and fitness to art and entertainment.
The "Give an hour for Earth" call-to-action makes participation even easier and fun, encouraging individuals not only to switch off lights symbolically but also to take 60 minutes to do good for the planet while doing something they love.
Yves Calmette, Senior Director, Brand and Network Communications, Earth Hour Global, said: "In the face of a polarised society struggling to tackle the scale and pace of the dual climate and nature crises, Earth Hour is all about bringing people together for a common cause. By aligning Earth Hour actions with people's interests and passions through the Hour Bank, we make it easy for individuals -particularly those who aren’t engaged yet-to contribute positively to the planet while doing activities they love. Our aim is to show that environmentalism can be accessible, enjoyable, and personally meaningful. Together, as we unite for Earth Hour, we not only highlight the urgent issues we face but also celebrate the innovations and solutions that can lead us to a brighter future."
Earth Hour is more than a moment; it's a movement that for the last 18 years has continued to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet.
Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots environmental movement, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organisations in more than 190 countries and territories to take actions for our planet.
Baige, a traditional Kazakh sport and game rooted in cultural heritage, is experiencing a resurgence in popularity across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Originating centuries ago among nomadic tribes, Baige is a sport of strategy played with sheep ankle bones, known as "shagai," traditionally sourced from the hooves of sheep. Players take turns tossing the shagai onto a flat surface, aiming to achieve various combinations and outwit their opponents.
In recent years, efforts to revive traditional Kazakh customs and games have led to a renewed interest in Baige. Local communities, schools, and cultural organizations have organized tournaments and events to celebrate the game, attracting participants from all walks of life.
Today, on the 20th of March, equestrian sport complex "Argymaq" has conducted an event dedicated to the Day of National Sports during the "Nauryznama" celebrations.
The event was attended by Minister of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ermek Marzhykpayev, Deputy Mayor of Astana City Eset Baiken, President of the National Sports Association of Kazakhstan Islambek Salzhanov, veterans of national sports, presidents of national sports federations, athletes, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, as well as residents and guests of the capital. Deputy Mayor of Astana, Eset Baiken, congratulated the gathering and noted that national sports competitions will be held in all districts of the capital on these holidays," "Argymaq" sports complex posted on its official
The guests of the event were also surprised by a friendly competition between Kazakhstani cowboys and U.S. cowboys. Cowboys from the United States have arrived in Kazakhstan in order to exchange experiences and attend the Baige games.
The rise of social media has facilitated the spread of Baige beyond Kazakhstan's borders, with enthusiasts sharing videos, tutorials, and stories about the game's history and significance. One of the most popular Baige events, "World Nomad Games", will be conducted in Astana from September 8th until September 14th of 2024.
The opera-geographical concert Around the World in 80 Minutes, a new program by the principal conductor of Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, will be presented at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall on March 31. An atmosphere of musical adventure and discovery created by the symphony orchestra, soloists and choir under the baton of the celebrated Maestro awaits the audience, Astana Opera press office reports.
It should be emphasized that Alan Buribayev delights Astana Opera’s listeners with new and diverse creative projects every season. Such concerts not only provide an opportunity to enjoy high-quality musical performances, but also to view classical art in often unexpected and fascinating ways.
The title of the evening itself promises an exciting journey, reminiscent of the adventures of the heroes of Jules Verne. However, unlike them, viewers will be able to travel around the world in just 80 minutes, immersing themselves in the musical atmosphere of different countries and continents. The non-trivial concert program includes both popular arias and duets from operas and famous symphonic works, as well as opuses that are extremely rarely performed in the world. This concert will give the audience the opportunity to plunge into the diversity of the world and experience an unforgettable musical adventure.
Amongthe featured artists are bright and talented opera soloists: Saltanat Akhmetova, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Aizada Kaponova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Madina Islamova, Assem Sembina, Guldana Aldadossova, Nazym Sagintai, Meir Bainesh, Medet Chotabayev, Azat Malik, Artur Gabdiyev, Sayan Issin, as well as Astana Opera’s highly professional choir and orchestra collectives whose performances will adorn the musical journey.
Kazakhstan may organize public discussions on giving the national coat of arms a modern update, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It’s well known that changing the national coat of arms has been under discussion for quite some time now. The President suggested to discuss this issue during the Ulttyq Qurultay… For that, a special commission to discuss the matter in detail will be set up, this will enable us to estimate all expenditures, said Kazakh finance minister Madi Takiyev during a briefing at the government.
The Kazakh minister made no comment on the estimated costs and the source of financing.
Earlier, Kazakh President Tokayev put forward a proposal to give the national coat of arms a modern update.
As regards the national coat of arms, I believe that it is appropriate to take into account reasonable arguments of professionals and concerned citizens, including the youth, about the fact that the national coat of arms of Kazakhstan is too complex for visual perception; it has the elements of eclecticism and the Soviet period. In case of mutual agreement, a special commission can be set up to consider all aspects, conduct public discussions. Then, an open contest for the best design of the new national coat of arms of Kazakhstan can be announced, said the Head of State during the 3rd Ulttyq Qurultay meeting.
On March 23, the festive Gala Concert Az Nauryz will take place at Astana Opera’s Grand Hall. The musical evening will feature the opera house’s performers, principal soloists and principal dancers - opera and ballet stars of Kazakhstan. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of conductors, holder of the Order of Qurmet Ruslan Baimurzin and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aidar Abzhakhanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
As a reminder, a new concept for celebrating Nauryz has been developed in Kazakhstan by the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On this day, events related to the onset of equinox will be held throughout the country, concerts, exhibitions, performances and much more will be organised. The main goal of the concept is to popularise the national holiday and its educational significance for the younger generation in the current conditions of globalisation.
This year, the Gala Concert program will become more diverse, including three main threads: national works, musical compositions of the people of Kazakhstan and Western European classics. This will attract the attention of people of different ethnicities to the holiday and showcase the diverse interaction of cultures within the framework of one concert.
Nauryz is not only a spring holiday, but also a symbol of unity, solidarity and friendship of the multinational people of Kazakhstan," Astana Opera’s stage director Yerenbak Toikenov notes. "May these bright days bring peace and harmony to all of us, and may our country continue to delight everyone with a warm, friendly atmosphere and prosperity."
Thus, the evening will feature a dance from Mukan Tulebayev’s opera Birzhan - Sara that conveys a festive atmosphere and spring mood. The symphony orchestra’s energetic and inspiring performance of Tles Kazhgaliyev’s Qyz Quu will fill the auditorium with national zest. Kazakh folk song Yapurai in a mesmerising performance by Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev will continue the theme. Jurica Jurasić Kapun, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, prepared a Croatian folk song for the discerning audience. In addition, the program will include Bashkir, Uyghur, Tajik and other compositions. The audience will be treated to interesting performances featuring Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Medet Chotabayev, Bagdat Abilkhanov, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, and many others.
The festive concert Az Nauryz will certainly unite all culture and art aficionados on this important day for Kazakhstan and will undoubtedly give many positive emotions.
On March 12 and 13, in anticipation of the ancient holiday Korisu, the first Kazakh national opera - Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek to Gabit Musrepov’s libretto was presented at Astana Opera. On the second performance day, bright young vocalists debuted in the spectacular opera production, Astana Opera press office reports.
Thus, on March 13, the opera company soloist Ulpan Aubakirova took the stage for the first time as Qarlyghash, and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Merei Kadyrkhanov debuted as Shege.
On these days, the symphony orchestra, choir, ballet, supernumeraries, opera company soloists and young artists of the children’s studio performed under the baton of the music director and conductor of the production, author of the new musical edition, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The audience’s attention was captivated by the new interpretation of the national classical gem, proposed by the stage director Mikhail Pandzhavidze. The colorful costumes and magnificent sets designed by Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov also did not leave viewers indifferent.
Principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, choreographer - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri, consultant - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Askhat Mayemirov, head of the children’s choir - Altynganym Akhmetova, assistant stage director - Yerenbak Toikenov. Opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh.
Starting this year, the country is to mark Nauryz celebrations in a new format, deputy chairman of the culture committee of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan Sabit Barlybayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It was proposed to enrich its (Nauryz holiday) meaning and content and declare a decade of Nauryznama to be hold on 14-23 March each year. A unified Nauryz logo was approved and sent to all the regions of the country as well. Historically, the Nauryz (New Year) celebrations lasted for 8-9 days and were called Nauryznama. It was mentioned in the works of great philosophers Mahmud al-Kashgari, Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeiuly, Abai, Ayezov, said Barlybayev.
According to the speaker, it is suggested to revive the Korisu kuni - Amal celebration (Meeting Day), which is nowadays marked in the west only, in all the regions of the country.
Barlybayev went on to add that as part of the Nauryz celebrations the country will observe Kaiyrymdylyk kuni (Day of Charity) on March 15, the Day of Culture and National Traditions on March 16, Shanyrak kuni promoting family values and moral upbringing on March 17, the Day of National Dress on March 18, Zhanaru kuni (Renewal Day) on March 19, the National Sport Day on March 20, Yntymak kuni (Unity Day) on March 21, the Beginning of the Year on March 22, and Tazaru kuni, as part of which environmental campaigns are to take place nationwide.
In addition, on March 14-23, the Nauryz bazarlyk season is to kick off, providing for en masse sales at trading venues.
Barlybayev also said that around 400 events are to take place countrywide as part of Nauryznama, with the key event Uly istin - Uly tany is to be celebrated on March 21 within the EXPO territory.
