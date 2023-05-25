24.05.2023, 15:41 7071
Astana Opera to present a Japanese love story to audience
Images | astanaopera.kz
Bright young vocalists, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees continue to conquer the big stage. Thus, significant debuts of academicians are expected in one of the most famous world operas - Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, which will be presented to the audience at the Astana Opera on May 31 and June 1, Astana Opera press office reports.
Baritone Azat Malik, laureate of prestigious international competitions, is preparing the part of Sharpless, the United States consul at Nagasaki.
First of all, I would like to note that Giacomo Puccini is one of my favorite composers. I have long wanted to include the role of Sharpless in my repertoire, and now this opportunity has arisen, which I am very happy about. Truly, the opera Madama Butterfly mesmerizes with its beauty, brilliant music and dramatic plot. To this day, this opera is the most performed in the world. Unfortunately, Sharpless is unable to influence the situation. I think that it is very difficult to be a witness to all the injustices happening to the young Cio-Cio-san, because sincere and pure feelings turned into a tragedy for her, although at the beginning of their acquaintance my hero prophesied such an outcome and warned Pinkerton", - Azat Malik said.
It should be noted that in my repertoire there are parts from another great opera by Giacomo Puccini - La Bohème. This is the role of Marcello, which I performed on the stage of our Astana Opera, and Schaunard, the character I presented in 5 performances in the 100th anniversary production of set designer Gusztáv Oláh at the Hungarian State Opera in Budapest. I also performed individual arias from numerous masterpieces of the outstanding composer: Lescaut’s aria from the opera Manon Lescaut, Guglielmo’s aria from the opera Le Villi and others. Therefore, preparing for the role of Sharpless does not cause any particular difficulties from a vocal point of view, but I work on the character portrayal every day in order to reveal it more deeply and convey it to the viewers", - the artist shared.
In addition, during the performance days, international competitions laureates, baritone Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev and bass Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev are preparing to present the parts of Prince Yamadori and the Bonze, Cio-Cio-san’s uncle.
The symphony orchestra, choir, opera soloists and supernumeraries of the Astana Opera will perform under the baton of Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet. The musical director of the production is the opera house’s principal conductor, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, the world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev, principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, assistant stage director - international competitions laureate Yerenbak Toikenov.
24.05.2023
The national passenger carrier is completing the preparation of wagons for transportation in the summer
Passenger Transportations JSC prepares about 2 thousand wagons for the transportation of passengers in the summer. There are more than 700 Talgo cars, 1.1 thousand of the standard type. 108 electric diesel trains. By June 1, the National Carrier's cars will undergo mandatory scheduled preparation for the summer, press service of KTZ informs.
In the cars, the reliable functioning of the water supply system is checked, electrical equipment is inspected and tested, and measures are being taken to reactivate the ventilation and air conditioning systems.
About 80% of the cars are provided with an air conditioning system. According to the factory design, air conditioners are not provided in 400 cars. Such cars run on night trains.
Inside the cars, work is being done to paint vestibules and pipes of heating systems. External washing of car bodies is carried out, before each flight - disinfection of the train, and once a month - disinfestation and deratization.
Train brigades undergo special instruction taking into account the specifics of transportation in the summer.
During the summer period, Passenger Transportation JSC plans to transport about 4.5 million passengers.
24.05.2023
Medical train "Salamatty Kazakhstan" arrived in Abay and East Kazakhstan regions
Images | KTZ
From May 23 to June 12, 2023, the medical train "Salamatty Kazakhstan" will pass through 11 remote stations of the East Kazakhstan region and the Abay region, press service of KTZ informs.
Doctors provide primary health care, consultations and examinations. If necessary, they perform mini-operations, issue referrals for planned hospitalization to residents of remote villages where there are no polyclinics with narrow specialists.
Patients are admitted from 9:00 to 18:00, with a lunch break from 13:00 to 14:00. The train will arrive at Zharma station on May 23 (arrival time 07.16), May 25 (07.47) - Yertis zauyty, May 27 (09.11) - Tishinskaya, May 29 (09.05) - Yermakovka, May 29 (20.50) - Tausamaly, May 31 (22.05 ) - Altai, June 2 (21.03) - Kumistau, June 5 (03.30) - Shar, June 6 (23.32) - Suyk-Bulak, June 8 (21.55) - Bel-Agash, June 11 (00.11) - Degelen.
The medical team of the train includes a general practitioner, a surgeon, a general practitioner, a neuropathologist, an ultrasound doctor, an obstetrician, laboratory assistants, nurses, a radiologist, a radiology doctor, a dentist, an otolaryngologist, a psychologist, an oculist, a gynecologist and a urologist.
At the initiative of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, professional psychologists, mediators and lawyers were involved for the first time, who provide effective psychological, legal and mediative (conciliatory) assistance to citizens free of charge. In addition, free consultations are held on the protection of the rights of citizens to receive state social support, the appointment of pensions, benefits, social payments and targeted social assistance.
Earlier, from May 10 to May 22, 2023, the Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train passed through six remote stations of the Zhetisu region. Medical workers of the "polyclinic on wheels" examined residents of the stations Koksu, Kalpe, Lepsi, Aktogay, Beskol and Dostyk.
At the Dostyk station, even a truck driver from Belarus turned to doctors for help.
I was advised at the local hospital to apply to the health train, which I did. The doctors examined me very quickly, gave recommendations, following which, the pain went away, and I can safely continue on my way. This is a big and good indicator of the provision of social support to the population in your country. I express my deep gratitude for such hospitality and care - they did not leave me alone with my problem in difficult times", - says Maxim Lukyanchenko.
In general, the doctors of the consultative and diagnostic train received 3695 residents, including 1648 children. The total number of medical visits is 10628. 86 minor surgical operations were performed.
It is even impossible to convey in words our gratitude for this opportunity - to be examined and treated for free. The whole family was waiting for the arrival of the medical train, we went through all the specialists, received the necessary appointments. For example, they examined my lungs, prescribed a full course of treatment", - said Bolatbek, a resident of Lepsi.
Thus, each specialist of the train examined a large number of patients: a general practitioner, a therapist, a pediatrician - 594 people; surgeon - 1629; urologist - 1112; neuropathologist - 943; ophthalmologist - 1878; ENT - 1398; obstetrician - gynecologist - 270; dentist - 1142; ECG - 713; Ultrasound - 742; FLG - 74; psychologist - 47 people.
Recall that the project is being implemented by the Samruk-Kazyna Trust Social Projects Development Fund on behalf of the group of companies of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, with the participation of the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Fund of Social Projects CF and the media partner - Jibek Joly TV channel.
According to the Foundation for Social Projects, the train has the necessary research equipment. The medical train travels throughout Kazakhstan. In total, it will cover 121 stations in remote areas.
23.05.2023
The Fairytale Opera "Puss in Boots" to Premiere in Astana
Images | Astana Opera
The premiere of the children’s opera Puss in Boots by César Cui will be a wonderful gift for young viewers on the International Children’s Day. The opera production based on the fairytale by Charles Perrault will take place at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on two days - May 30 and June 1, Astana Opera reports.
The premiere of the children’s opera Puss in Boots is a wonderful event that will be one of the highlights of the 10th anniversary season," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, says. "Our opera house is evolving, and we always look for new forms and ways to interest the audience with the delightful world of musical art. At the Astana Opera, along with productions of world and national operas and ballets on the opera house’s big stage, the Piccolo Theatre functions in the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, and active work is underway with young composers to create modern productions. This autumn, in the new theatrical season, we are planning to present to young viewers the first large national two-act opera Qanbaq Shal by Zholan Dastenov."
The stage director of the production is a laureate of Digital Opera and Nano-Opera international competitions Yerenbak Toikenov.
The plot of the fairytale is familiar from childhood: when three brothers divide up the inheritance after the death of their father, the youngest one gets only a cat. However, as it turns out, the animal can completely change the life of his new owner. Having become a true friend, the cat not only helps the miller’s youngest son to get rich, but also facilitates his marriage to a charming princess.
The opera Puss in Boots, created more than a century ago by the composer César Cui based on the fairytale by the famous writer Charles Perrault, has not lost its relevance to this day," the stage director shares. "It seems to me that its main idea coincides with the idea of the parable about the boy who boasts of his father, presenting him as strong and omnipotent. Having become a young man, he begins to think that he knows and can do no less than his father, and having matured, he is sure that he has surpassed his parent. However, when maturity comes, and it becomes necessary to consult with someone, the father is no longer around. This story raises the topic of the value of parental wisdom, which cannot be bought with money. I think that the fairytale Puss in Boots says that you can find a way out of any situation. The fairytale teaches that you should never give up and lose heart, and to confidently reach for your goals, so it can be called motivational."
It should be noted that the production is created by the forces of the younger generation, which the opera house management actively supports. Along with Yerenbak Toikenov, the author of the musical version Alikhan Idrissov, music director and conductor Elmar Buribayev, head of the children’s choir Altynganym Akhmetova, set designer Malika Tulegenova, and costume designer Dariga Taishikova are involved in the work on the children’s opera. The soloists will be young vocalists, with the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees among them. Ramzat Balakishiyev and Artur Gabdiyev will perform the Cat. Talgat Allabirinov and Alikhan Zeinolla will present the Youngest Son (Marquis), the Princesses - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Nazym Sagintai, Yelena Ganzha and Ulpan Aubakirova.
Today, it is more difficult to surprise the audience than before, especially children," Yerenbak Toikenov emphasizes. "All this is connected with the development of modern technologies, an abundance of computer games, colorful animated films, so we, stage directors, always strive to look for new ideas. In addition to technical solutions, lighting special effects and the use of projectors, we involve masters of the visual art. The projections designer of the fairytale is Azamat Kuttyguzhin, a diploma holder of the international competition of multimedia artists."
Incidentally, Puss in Boots is not the Astana Opera’s first production aimed at a children’s audience. For several years, Tleugazy Beissembek’s musical fairytale Samuryq Kelgen Tan has been successfully performed at the opera house’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall with the Children’s Studio pupils performing the main parts. In addition, educational and entertaining concert programs for children are of great interest to the younger generation.
19.05.2023
IVG.1M reactor is launched using LEU fuel
On May 18, 2023, the IVG.1M research reactor of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan commenced its operation on low-enriched uranium (LEU) fuel after completion of operations on conversion and preparing all permits. The reactor reached the specified power level, and all reactor systems operated as normal, press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.
This is a further significant achievement of the Republic of Kazakhstan in strengthening nuclear nonproliferation regime. The project is a part of joint efforts between RK and USA to minimize the use of highly-enriched uranium (HEU) and reduction of risk of illicit proliferation of fissile nuclear materials that could be used to generate weapons of mass destruction.
After the successful first “operating” startup, the round table “Power Startup of IVG.1M Reactor with LEU fuel: Achievements and Prospects” was held with participation of Ministry of Energy RK, the Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to RK, the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan Mr. Alan Hamson, Director for the Office of Conversion of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration Mr. Christopher Landers, representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan, scientific organizations of Kazakhstan and USA.
The Parties highlighted progress in the conversion of reactors and minimization of the use of highly-enriched uranium fuel in Kazakhstan, the effectiveness of the work performed and its high scientific-technical significance. The work performance on conversion allowed not only made it possible to obtain upgraded reactor with low-enriched fuel with improved output technical parameters, but also to considerably improve technical condition of reactor and auxiliary systems, as well as the infrastructure of “Baikal-1” complex, located at the STS.
Since 2010, specialists of Kazakhstan and USA have performed a large scope of work: calculation-analytical feasibility study of the reactor operation capabilities with a new core, production and testing of the experimental fuel, production, transportation and output control of standard LEU-fuel, realization of physical and power startup stages of the reactor.
The IVG.1M reactor is ready to continue experiments and renewed research works within the budgetary and commercial programs in the field of peaceful atom, for which leading international organizations are of interest.
At present, the National Nuclear Center of RK jointly with the U.S. Argonne National Laboratory are still studying the possibility of IGR reactor transfer to low-enriched fuel. The work on downblending of fresh HEU fuel of the IGR reactor at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant has already been completed, and preparations are ongoing to implement a similar task for the irradiated HEU fuel of this reactor.
19.05.2023
The Young Vocalists’ Bohemian Life
Images | Astana Opera
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees are preparing for a grand event. On May 23, they will take part in a large-scale repertoire performance - La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini. Incredible voices, wonderful music performed by the opera house’s Symphony Orchestra, as well as amazing scenery and costumes made by Italian designers will convey the unique atmosphere of the Latin Quarter in Paris, Astana Opera press office reports.
One of the most popular operas in the world, La Bohème, has been running at the Astana Opera with great success for four years now. However, for the first time, all the parts in it will be performed by young vocalists. The academy attendees are preparing for the performance very seriously. In this they are helped by teachers - Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. Vocal rehearsals are held daily with conductor Ruslan Baimurzin and the orchestra, stage director Nikolai Kulikov is rehearsing the mise-en-scenes with the soloists.
As the principal soloist of the Astana Opera Zhupar Gabdullina notes, the parts of young and talented painters, philosophers and musicians from La Bohème are very suitable for the academy attendees, who are just as young and talented.
Working on each role is a very complex and painstaking process. The performers’ main task is to convey the plot, the unique atmosphere of the opera and the beauty of the music to the viewers, and to emphasize the style of the author. Preparing for the performance, we focus on good Italian pronunciation," the teacher notes. "Nazym Sagintai will perform the part of Mimi. Together with her, we work on phrases, dynamics, and recitative episodes. The main heroine is a lyrical character, and Nazym’s beautiful voice is very much in line with it."
According to the performer of the role of Mimi Nazym Sagintai, Giacomo Puccini’s opera is one of her favorites.
This is a real hit of the world opera repertoire, a wonderful work that captivates the audience with its beauty and originality. La Bohème was the first opera I attended at the Astana Opera when I arrived in the capital. It was this work which largely contributed to my choice of profession, and the part of Mimi was my dream. I am happy that it will soon come true," the academy soloist says. "For two years of studying at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, we have reached a qualitatively new performing level. Our teachers were real masters of the world opera art. We had the opportunity to learn the main opera languages and improve our acting skills. I express my deep gratitude to the opera house management and to the academy for this opportunity."
The performer of the part of Colline Valeriy Selivanov also emphasizes that participation in La Bohème is of great importance for his professional growth.
The role in this opera is a huge step and responsibility for me. My hero, Colline, is in love with Mimi, but she is not aware of it. Therefore, I am faced with a difficult task - to convey a secret to the viewers, but it is not easy to do this, since these two characters do not have ensembles in the opera," - the singer notes.
Together with Nazym Sagintai and Valeriy Selivanov, Dariga Mussayeva - Musetta, Oraz Mukhamedyar - Rodolfo, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev - Marcello, Azat Malik - Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan - Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev - Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev - Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov as the Soldier will take part in the production.
It is worth emphasizing that the International Opera Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The production that will complete the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere at the Astana Opera on June 29 and 30 as part of the Operaliya International Classical Music Festival.
19.05.2023
Information on the increasing the prices for railway tickets by 27% is not true
The maximum level of the ticket price for socially significant routes in interregional traffic and in a number of trains running in suburban traffic, in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Railway Transport" and in agreement with the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was indexed from January 1, 2023 by 7% and from hasn't changed since then, press service of KTZ informs.
In addition, Passenger Transportation JSC, in agreement with the authorized body, has increased the number of branded routes that provide additional services and are formed from modern cars no older than 12 years. In this regard, the cost of tickets for trains No. 37/38 with the Mangystau-Semey message and No. 77/78 with the Almaty-Mangystau message is formed according to the tariff of the branded train.
At the same time, Passenger Transportation JSC uses a dynamic pricing system that provides a discount of up to 25% of the ticket price for early ticket purchases (45 days in advance). A discount of 10 to 25% is also provided to passengers, holders of discount cards "Altyn", "Kumis", "Zhastar" and "Sayakhatshy".
For people with special needs, a discount is provided for travel on socially significant routes in the amount of 50% of the ticket price, on commercial Talgo routes in specialized compartments - in the amount of 70%. Children under 7 years old, accompanied by an adult passenger, can travel on the train for free without providing a seat, children under 15 years old are provided with a 50% discount.
18.05.2023
Congratulating Cultural Workers on Their Professional Holiday
Images | astanaopera.kz
A large-scale celebration of the Culture and Art Workers Day in Kazakhstan will be held on May 20 at the Astana Opera with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Astana Akimat. A grand concert will take place at the Grand Hall of the capital’s opera house featuring over a thousand of musicians from all over the country. The program will include a solemn ode Uly Dala Aueni with the author of the project, the famous musician Marat Bisengaliev.
The world knows New Kazakhstan not only for rich resources and major foreign policy initiatives, but also for significant cultural achievements. The country pays great attention to the spiritual development of the nation, culture and art: institutions such as the Kazakh National University of Arts, the State Opera and Ballet Theatre "Astana Opera", the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, the Astana Ballet Theatre, the National Museum and many others have been founded. All this is a state strategy aimed at the cultural development of the nation. Today, Kazakhstan is actively reviving traditional national culture, paying attention to the revival of folk crafts, traditional songs, etc. Along with this, the development of cinema, modern music, opera and ballet genres is supported in the country.
A huge contribution to this important cause is made by outstanding cultural and art workers, who are honored annually on their professional day, which takes place on May 21.
A day before the holiday, on May 20, cultural and art figures from all over the country will gather at the Astana Opera. Listeners will enjoy an amazing extravaganza with the participation of musicians - combined symphony orchestras and choirs from Astana, Almaty, as well as from cities such as Aqtau, Shymkent, Semei, Aqtobe, Oskemen, Oral, Pavlodar, Qostanai, Petropavl, Qaraghandy, Kokshetau and a number of regions.
The major vocal and symphonic work will also feature performances by: soprano Zarina Altynbayeva, violin solo by Marat Bisengaliev, saxophone solo by Arukhat Mussaipov, dombyra solo by Askar Soltangazin, solo on folk instruments will be presented by Serik Nurmoldayev, Anar Kassymova, Abzal Arykbayev, Askar Soltangazin. Bright, talented musicians will be led by famous Kazakh conductors Abzal Mukhitdin and Marat Bisengaliev, as well as the conductor of the combined choir Beimbet Demeuov.
The original beauty of traditional Kazakh music, fragments from Kazakh songs and kyuis: Abai, Saryarqa, Zhalghau, Tughan Zher and others are organically woven into the musical fabric of the score of the composition. The author dedicated this work to all cultural and art workers of Kazakhstan.
A festive mood will be created for musicians, artists, employees of museums and libraries and many other cultural workers, congratulatory speeches will be made to them, because the value of their enormous work, which is not visible to the viewers, is colossal. All culture and art figures who work in their own field have a deep gift that allows them to create highly professional projects that bring glory to Kazakhstan all over the world.
17.05.2023
The Astana Opera Academy Soloist Won the Grand Prix at a Vocal Competition
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees won three prizes at the Marat Aitimov Republican Vocal Competition "Dauys". Aigerim Amanzholova became the Grand Prix laureate, the first place was awarded to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, and the third - to Valeriy Selivanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Marat Aitimov Competition was first held in 2019 and was named after the famous singer and vocal teacher, whose student is Dimash Qudaibergen. This year, 46 young performers from all over Kazakhstan took part in the vocal competition. Its winner, Aigerim Amanzholova, is positive that an important part of her victory belongs to the teachers.
Any competition requires good preparation, serious work with a teacher. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov had a major role in my success. Together with him, we compiled a program, worked on vocals, phrasing, style, portrayal," the soloist notes. "Certainly, the International Opera Academy played a huge role in my professional development. Here we are taught by eminent singers and vocal teachers, and our task is to take the best from them."
To participate in the qualifying round, Aigerim Amanzholova sent a video of her performance of Mimi’s aria from Puccini’s La Bohème. In the first and second rounds, she sang Manon’s aria from Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Tchaikovsky’s art song Nochi Bezumniye, the folk song Ahau Bikem, Yenlik’s aria from Gaziza Zhubanova’s opera Yenlik - Kebek, as well as the composer’s art song Iz Travy Ya Vzletela.
According to the vocalist, thanks to the academy, she had an opportunity to perform the main parts in famous world operas.
Last year I performed Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni staged by Italian director Ala Simonishvili, and this year I performed the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Now we are preparing for the performance that will complete our studies: Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri will premiere at the Astana Opera in June."
This is Aigerim Amanzholova’s second Grand Prix during her years of study at the academy. The first time, she received the main prize at the Mukan Tulebayev International Vocal Competition.
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who won first place in the Dauys competition in Aqtobe, is also not a novice in vocal competitions. He is a winner of the Grand Prix of the Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition. The soloist notes the high level of preparation of the participants.
All young performers are experienced, with good vocal abilities, so I can say that the competition was held at a high level. I was prepared thanks to daily classes with my vocal teacher Azamat Zheltyrguzov and accompanist Zaru Zhazykbayeva", - the soloist says.
The specificity of the competition was the mandatory performance of works by Kazakh composers, in particular, natives of Western Kazakhstan - Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev performed Yestai’s song Qusni Qorlan, Abai’s aria Hey, Khalaiyq from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai and Akhmet Zhubanov’s Zhyr Zhazamyn.
Valeriy Selivanov won third place in the competition. Another one of the academy’s attendees, Nurkanat Tapiyev, became a diploma winner.
It should be noted that participation in republican and international vocal competitions is an important part of the training of young performers at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. This allows not only to demonstrate the level of professional skills, but also to gain new experience.
