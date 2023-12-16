Audience in the Capital Enjoyed L’Elisir d’Amore

Images | Astana Opera press office

An opera house is not just a stage, but also a world where magic and art are born. As part of an exciting media tour, journalists had a unique opportunity to take a glimpse behind the curtain of the splendour of Astana Opera, Astana Opera press office reports.





First of all, the journalists found themselves in the very heart of the opera house - in its backstage. In this magical labyrinth, where the work of each employee sounds like a signal of the upcoming performance, the media had the opportunity to feel the aroma of magic and the atmosphere of preparation for the performance of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake.





After that the group went to the wardrobe department, where costumes are stored and given to the performers on the day they take the stage. These costumes serve as an integral part of the artists’ character portrayals. The wardrobe department workers dress the soloists with love and attention to detail. They know them like family and always wish them luck before the performance.





The prop shop revealed its secrets, giving journalists a look at the creation of the various details that make each performance unique. Here, like in a wizard’s workshop, props are born and set elements are decorated.





At the briefing, where journalists went after the backstage tour, the opera house representatives shared important information. Particular attention was paid to the partnership with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), which gives the opera house new horizons and opportunities for the implementation of creative ideas. This partnership opens the door to the creation of a variety of projects.





This wonderful company is not only a leader in its industry, but also shows a true understanding of the importance of supporting the arts. For the past 10 years, thanks to the support of ERG, we have a unique opportunity not only to continue traditions for the benefit of the development of Kazakh opera and ballet art, but also to expand the boundaries of our creative work," the opera house representatives noted.





It was explained that one of the highlights of the collaboration was the implementation of a large-scale project - the Astana Opera International Opera Academy.





The academy’s first graduation was held during the last theatrical season. Thus, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy is a program that allows young opera singers to improve their level of skill by studying with highly qualified specialists, famous Maestros. This project is intended to become an important, fundamental element in the development of Astana Opera. The long-term goal of the Academy is to strengthen the image of the opera house as an international level cultural centre," Deputy Director Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva emphasized.





Among other things, together with ERG in 2022, the opera house toured five cities of Kazakhstan with Rossini’s opera La Scala di Seta. This world masterpiece of classical opera, which came to life at various Kazakh stage venues, thanks to ERG, won the hearts of audiences in different parts of our country.





It is important to note that, along with the leading Kazakh mass media, famous ballet critics Emma Kauldhar, representing the famous London magazine Dance Europe, as well as Maria Luisa Buzzi, representing the Danza&Danza magazine, and one of the best world-famous ballet photographers is Jack Devant from Estonia took part in the press tour. Professionals in their field traveled great distances to appreciate the skill of the capital’s dancers in the performance of Tchaikovsky’s legendary Swan Lake, which became the conclusion of this exciting day for journalists.





This airy, emotional ballet was staged at the capital’s opera house by the Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova. The world ballet star kept the classical dance pattern (choreography by Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa), but made some changes, which made the story even more interesting.





This evening, Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, brilliantly performed Odette-Odile. Her stage partner was a young soloist Dias Kurmangazy, who portrayed Prince Siegfried for the first time. It was as if the soloists plunged the audience into a whirlpool of emotions and talent. Their outstanding performances added new nuances to the classical piece and made the hearts of the viewers beat in unison with every dance movement. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra sounded clean and harmonious this evening under the baton of the famous Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva.





The press tour at Astana Opera became an incredible guide to the world of theatrical art. From the backstage, where the magic is created, to the stage, where it comes to life, every moment of this tour was an incredible experience and allowed journalists to truly feel the breath of the opera house.