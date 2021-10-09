Система Orphus

Bekshin said when monitoring groups stop working in Almaty

08.10.2021, 13:07 31024
Bekshin said when monitoring groups stop working in Almaty
Monitoring groups in Almaty will work until the immune layer reaches 70%, said Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor.
 

Until we reach the required level of coverage of the population with vaccinations and a good immune layer, i.e. above 70%, the activities of the monitoring groups will continue," Bekshin said.


Source: KazTAG

 
    Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states became valid in Kazakhstan

    07.10.2021, 15:15 72199
    Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states became valid in Kazakhstan
    Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states have become valid in Kazakhstan.
     

    Recognize as valid on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan passports / certificates / certificates of vaccination of citizens of the Argentine Republic, Hungary, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of San Marino, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, the Turkish Republic and the Estonian Republic ", reads the decree of the Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov.


    Source: KazTAG


     
    Kazakhstan signed final contract with Pfizer to supply 4 million doses of vaccine

    07.10.2021, 14:55 72199
    Kazakhstan signed final contract with Pfizer to supply 4 million doses of vaccine
    Kazakhstan has signed a final contract with Pfizer for the supply of 4 million doses of vaccine, said Alexey Tsoi, Health Minister.
     

    We have signed the final contract with Pfizer, this is a specific procedure, Pfizer has several different documents. We have signed the final contract. It is planned to deliver about 4 million doses. We expect to receive the delivery by the IV quarter," said Tsoi.


    Source: KazTAG



     
    Testing of 5G networks started in Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    06.10.2021, 16:07 69931
    Testing of 5G networks started in Nur-Sultan and Almaty
    Testing of 5G networks has started in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, said Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.
     

    Some residents of the capital and Almaty residents could already feel that the speed of the Internet has got higher than ever. We have allocated frequency bands for test deployment of 5G networks. Telecom operators have begun testing 5G in certain locations in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty," Musin said.


    Source: KazTAG


     
