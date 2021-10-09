Bekshin said when monitoring groups stop working in Almaty

Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states have become valid in Kazakhstan.
Recognize as valid on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan passports / certificates / certificates of vaccination of citizens of the Argentine Republic, Hungary, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of San Marino, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, the Turkish Republic and the Estonian Republic ", reads the decree of the Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov.
Kazakhstan has signed a final contract with Pfizer for the supply of 4 million doses of vaccine, said Alexey Tsoi, Health Minister.
We have signed the final contract with Pfizer, this is a specific procedure, Pfizer has several different documents. We have signed the final contract. It is planned to deliver about 4 million doses. We expect to receive the delivery by the IV quarter," said Tsoi.
Testing of 5G networks has started in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, said Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.
Some residents of the capital and Almaty residents could already feel that the speed of the Internet has got higher than ever. We have allocated frequency bands for test deployment of 5G networks. Telecom operators have begun testing 5G in certain locations in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty," Musin said.