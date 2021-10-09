Bekshin said when monitoring groups stop working in Almaty

Monitoring groups in Almaty will work until the immune layer reaches 70%, said Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor.

Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states became valid in Kazakhstan

Vaccination passports for citizens of 13 states have become valid in Kazakhstan. Recognize as valid on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan passports / certificates / certificates of vaccination of citizens of the Argentine Republic, Hungary, Georgia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of San Marino, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, the Turkish Republic and the Estonian Republic ", reads the decree of the Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov.

Source: KazTAG



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



Kazakhstan signed final contract with Pfizer to supply 4 million doses of vaccine

Kazakhstan has signed a final contract with Pfizer for the supply of 4 million doses of vaccine, said Alexey Tsoi, Health Minister. We have signed the final contract with Pfizer, this is a specific procedure, Pfizer has several different documents. We have signed the final contract. It is planned to deliver about 4 million doses. We expect to receive the delivery by the IV quarter," said Tsoi.

Source: KazTAG





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



Testing of 5G networks started in Nur-Sultan and Almaty