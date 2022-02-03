Branch of University of Arizona to be opened in Kazakhstan

Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Yergaliyev held an online meeting with president of the University of Arizona Dr. R. Robbins and speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Russell Bowers, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the talks, issues of strategic partnership and the opening of a branch of the University of Arizona on the basis of the M. Kozybaev NKU were discussed. During the meeting, the parties discussed the details of further joint work. Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Russell Bowers announced his readiness to fully support the project and emphasized the importance of strategic partnership in the matter of improving the quality of education," the statement said.
Vice Minister K. Yergaliyev spoke about the adopted changes in the regulatory legal documents for the implementation of this project. The parties discussed the procedure for carrying out educational activities, attracting foreign scientists for teaching activities and licensing issues.
There is an agreement that training will be conducted in English according to educational programs accredited in the United States in such areas as Education, IT, Engineering, Agro-technology and others.
The main emphasis will be placed on the development of double-degree programs and joint scientific research. Foreign professors and representatives of the business community will be involved.
Now it is time to adopt a regulatory document that sets out the details of the strategic partnership and eventually launch the work of the University of Arizona in September 2022.
The opening of campuses of foreign universities will reduce the outflow of students abroad, introduce world standards and new approaches in the system of Kazakhstani higher education and increase competition between domestic universities.
Recall that in June 2021, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Education and Science, North Kazakhstan University named after M. Kozybayev and the University of Arizona.
It should be noted that earlier President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to work on opening branches of foreign universities.
