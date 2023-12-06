Bravo, Opera!: New Soloists of the ASTANA OPERA Academy Gave Their First Concert

Images | astanaopera.kz

Astana Opera’s young soloists won awards at a prestigious vocal competition in Georgia. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev took third place in the Opera Crown Tbilisi International Vocal Competition, and also received a special prize - participation in a concert in Budapest and in a production at the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. Another special prize was awarded to Alikhan Zeinolla, Astana Opera press office reports.





Both singers are graduates of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy and prize-winners of one of the main Kazakh vocal competitions - Bibigul Tulegenova Competition. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev also became the winner of the second prize at the legendary Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Budapest. The soloist of the capital’s opera house successfully participates in the Big Opera television project on the Kultura TV channel.





I found out about the Opera Crown competition a month ago, sent an application, recorded a video of the performance," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev said. "My teacher Anatoli Goussev helped in selecting the repertoire. The competition consisted of three rounds. In the first, I performed Rodrigo’s aria from Verdi’s Don Carlos and Onegin’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. For the second round I prepared Enrico Ashton’s aria "Cruda funesta smania..." from Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor and Aleko’s cavatina from the opera of the same name by Rachmaninoff.





In the finale, the vocalist performed Gérard’s aria "Nemico della Patria" from Giordano’s Andrea Chénier and Ibn-Hakia’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, winning a prize in the competition.





According to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev, his fellow competitors are great professionals who have demonstrated a high level of vocal skill.





I am very glad that I became a laureate of this prestigious competition. Participation in such competitions is always a useful experience that inspires new achievements and stimulates professional improvement," the soloist says. "I would like to especially thank our concertmaster Zara Zhazykbayeva, who accompanied us during the competition."





The winner of another special prize, a soloist of the capital’s opera house Alikhan Zeinolla, in July of this year, took part in the Rossini Opera Festival in the city of Pesaro in Italy. This is one of the most authoritative world festivals, where famous singers of our time consider it an honor to take part.





According to the vocalist, the Opera Crown competition period in Georgia was not easy, but it left only good impressions.





43 young singers from 20 countries, such as Georgia, South Korea, Moldova, Germany, the USA, Iran, and others, were selected to participate in the competition. In the first two rounds we performed two arias to the piano accompaniment. In the finale, the participants were accompanied by the Tbilisi Theatre Orchestra," Alikhan Zeinolla shared. "Behind every success of a soloist is the colossal work of the accompanist, and in two rounds of the competition I was supported by the Astana Opera’s accompanist, Zaru Zhazykbayeva. I would like to express special gratitude to my vocal technique teachers - Kanat Omarbayev and Anatoli Goussev, who work with me, helping me prepare for international competitions."





The special prize awarded to Alikhan Zeinolla involves the performance of the role of Count Almaviva in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. This is a great achievement for the young artist.





Georgia is famous for its high level of vocal art. Therefore, the requirements for the contestants were very strict. The 3rd Opera Crown International Competition, held in the Georgian capital, brought together more than 40 vocalists from all over the world. The jury included well-known theatrical figures, including the Director of Casting of London’s Royal Opera House Peter Mario Katona, Director of Artistic Planning of the Washington National Opera Samuel Gelber, Casting Director of the Wiener Staatsoper Robert Körner and others. The main goal of the competition is to facilitate the promotion of young talented singers, providing an opportunity to perform in front of leading opera professionals - artistic directors and casting directors of the best opera houses in the world.