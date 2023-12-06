04.12.2023, 10:33 14426
Bravo, Opera!: New Soloists of the ASTANA OPERA Academy Gave Their First Concert
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The first concert prepared by the new cast of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy ended with shouts of "bravo". Young soloists took the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage of the capital’s opera house with the program Bravo, Opera! for the first time and were warmly received by classical music aficionados, Astana Opera press office reports.
The concert was the result of the soloists’ first month of work with the coaches of the academy: the famous opera diva, vocal Maestro Marina Meshcheryakova (Vienna, Austria), Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s opera company director, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Zhupar Gabdullina.
It was with great joy that I took over the baton from my colleagues - principal soloists of the Astana Opera, amazing singers who work very successfully with the academy’s attendees," Marina Meshcheryakova said. "The cast of youth programs around the world is getting increasingly younger, and the ASTANA OPERA Academy is a prime example of this. The guys are very talented, amazingly hardworking. What makes me delighted is that they are eager to practice and are always in a state of searching for new sensations and colors in their voices."
The program of the first concert of the academy’s soloists included world masterpieces of classical opera: from the bel canto era to modern music. Anastasia Remeskova beautifully performed the Countess’s aria from Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, and Nematillo Zkrullaev and Leila Alamanova performed the duet of the Count and Susanna from the same opera. Nursultan Anuarbek masterfully sung Nemorino’s aria from Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, and Shohrukh Yunusov sung Don Ottavio’s aria from Mozart’s Don Giovanni. The concert featured Oronte’s aria from Verdi’s I Lombardi alla Prima Crociata performed by Merei Kadyrkhanov and Rodrigo’s aria from Verdi’s Don Carlos, sung by Sultan Bakytzhan. The young performers delighted the capital’s audience.
The duets of Violetta and Alfredo, Germont and Violetta from Verdi’s La Traviata, Mimi’s aria from Puccini’s La Bohème, Schubert’s Ave Maria, Faust’s aria from the opera of the same name by Gounod, and Mancini’s "Moon River" were also performed. There was also a medley of Neapolitan songs performed by three tenors. The grand conclusion of the concert was the performance of Adolphe Adam’s anthem "O Holy Night" by all participants of the evening.
Zhanar Akhmetova performed the piano part.
The first month as soloists of the International Opera Academy became very eventful and educational. We worked hard so that the audience could enjoy our performance," Leila Alamanova shared. "It is a great pleasure to work with such teachers as Marina Meshcheryakova. She is incredible! The concert in which we took part was our first appearance on the Astana Opera stage: it is very exciting and responsible. I am very glad that everything went well, and the capital’s viewers received us warmly. I think that this performance gave me new strength to continue working on myself."
It is worth emphasizing that the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy is a unique educational project that has no analogues in the republic. Its main goal is to train international level vocalists and strengthen the image of the Kazakh performing arts.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
01.12.2023, 15:31 14681
Astana Opera Soloists Won Awards at a Prestigious Competition
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Astana Opera’s young soloists won awards at a prestigious vocal competition in Georgia. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev took third place in the Opera Crown Tbilisi International Vocal Competition, and also received a special prize - participation in a concert in Budapest and in a production at the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. Another special prize was awarded to Alikhan Zeinolla, Astana Opera press office reports.
Both singers are graduates of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy and prize-winners of one of the main Kazakh vocal competitions - Bibigul Tulegenova Competition. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev also became the winner of the second prize at the legendary Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Budapest. The soloist of the capital’s opera house successfully participates in the Big Opera television project on the Kultura TV channel.
I found out about the Opera Crown competition a month ago, sent an application, recorded a video of the performance," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev said. "My teacher Anatoli Goussev helped in selecting the repertoire. The competition consisted of three rounds. In the first, I performed Rodrigo’s aria from Verdi’s Don Carlos and Onegin’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin. For the second round I prepared Enrico Ashton’s aria "Cruda funesta smania..." from Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor and Aleko’s cavatina from the opera of the same name by Rachmaninoff.
In the finale, the vocalist performed Gérard’s aria "Nemico della Patria" from Giordano’s Andrea Chénier and Ibn-Hakia’s aria from Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta, winning a prize in the competition.
According to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev, his fellow competitors are great professionals who have demonstrated a high level of vocal skill.
I am very glad that I became a laureate of this prestigious competition. Participation in such competitions is always a useful experience that inspires new achievements and stimulates professional improvement," the soloist says. "I would like to especially thank our concertmaster Zara Zhazykbayeva, who accompanied us during the competition."
The winner of another special prize, a soloist of the capital’s opera house Alikhan Zeinolla, in July of this year, took part in the Rossini Opera Festival in the city of Pesaro in Italy. This is one of the most authoritative world festivals, where famous singers of our time consider it an honor to take part.
According to the vocalist, the Opera Crown competition period in Georgia was not easy, but it left only good impressions.
43 young singers from 20 countries, such as Georgia, South Korea, Moldova, Germany, the USA, Iran, and others, were selected to participate in the competition. In the first two rounds we performed two arias to the piano accompaniment. In the finale, the participants were accompanied by the Tbilisi Theatre Orchestra," Alikhan Zeinolla shared. "Behind every success of a soloist is the colossal work of the accompanist, and in two rounds of the competition I was supported by the Astana Opera’s accompanist, Zaru Zhazykbayeva. I would like to express special gratitude to my vocal technique teachers - Kanat Omarbayev and Anatoli Goussev, who work with me, helping me prepare for international competitions."
The special prize awarded to Alikhan Zeinolla involves the performance of the role of Count Almaviva in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Zacharia Paliashvili Tbilisi State Opera and Ballet Theatre. This is a great achievement for the young artist.
Georgia is famous for its high level of vocal art. Therefore, the requirements for the contestants were very strict. The 3rd Opera Crown International Competition, held in the Georgian capital, brought together more than 40 vocalists from all over the world. The jury included well-known theatrical figures, including the Director of Casting of London’s Royal Opera House Peter Mario Katona, Director of Artistic Planning of the Washington National Opera Samuel Gelber, Casting Director of the Wiener Staatsoper Robert Körner and others. The main goal of the competition is to facilitate the promotion of young talented singers, providing an opportunity to perform in front of leading opera professionals - artistic directors and casting directors of the best opera houses in the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2023, 14:57 52761
Number of measles cases grow in N Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
North Kazakhstan region recorded a surge in measles cases as six new cases of measles were added to 58 laboratory confirmed cases, Kazinfrom News Agency reports.
The highest number of measles cases was reported in 17 and above age group.
Petropavlovsk and a district named after Magzhan Zhumabayev registered the highest number of measles cases compared to other parts of the region. Isolated measles cases were added in Akkaiyn, Aiyrtau, Mamlyutsk, Kyzylzhar and Zhambyl districts.
Measles is a highly contagious disease and the only way to avoid is to immunize oneself against it in time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2023, 17:22 62376
Music Dedicated to the Teacher
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The cultural community of Kazakhstan will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the famous opera singer and teacher Kanat Omarbayev - Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, holder of the Order of Qurmet and the Order of the Great Silver Star of the European Academy of Natural Sciences (Hannover, Germany), Professor of the Higher Attestation Commission of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The concert Ustazgha Arnau will be held at the Astana Opera at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on December 23, Astana Opera press office reports.
Professor of the Department of Vocal Art and Conducting at the Kazakh National University of Arts, Kanat Omarbayev, over the years of a long creative career, has trained an entire plethora of brilliant artists who today star on the leading stage venues of the republic and abroad. This evening, the Master’s students, the opera house’s principal soloists - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, holder of the Order of Qurmet Aizada Kaponova, Talgat Galeyev, Beimbet Tanarykov, Ramzat Balakishiyev, Yerulan Kamel and others will perform arias and duets from famous operas, popular art songs and songs by Kazakh composers.
In the creative work of the Astana Opera’s principal soloist, Aizada Kaponova, Kanat Omarbayev played a significant role, since it was he who taught the singer professional vocal art.
Kanat Nurmukhamedovich is an important person in my life. Arriving in Astana in 2004, I studied in this teacher’s class for four years in the Bachelor’s program, and then another two years in the Master’s program. He showed me the right direction in my work and in my third year he encouraged me to get a job as a soloist at the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theatre. It will not be an exaggeration to say that Kanat Omarbayev is my creative father. He said: "No matter how big an artist or star you are, the main priority in your life should always be to retain your spirit of humanity." He also argued that, having presented your art onstage, no matter how many viewers attended the performance and gave positive or negative reviews, inside yourself you know how you performed the work, and he encouraged you to subsequently analyze the performance and work on it. I have great respect for my teacher, who turns eighty this year, and I wish him to raise many more talented students. At this concert, I will go onstage with special warmth and gratitude to my teacher," Aizada Kaponova shared.
In addition to the musical evening Ustazgha Arnau, in December, high art aficionados will enjoy a rich program of concerts at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on December 3, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees will present an evening of vocal music Bravo, Opera.
On December 20, the concert Anim Menin - Astana! will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the capital. Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Galiya Baigazinova will present her art to residents and guests of the capital. Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Artur Gabdiyev, Batyrzhan Smakov, Assem Kiikbayeva, Zhuldyz Nysanbayeva will also perform together with the soprano singer. Piano part - Zhanar Akhmetova. The host of the concert is the head of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall Marzhan Zhakenova.
An evening of vocal and instrumental music Christmas in the Baroque Style will take place on the eve of the long-awaited winter holidays. On December 24, the opera house’s soloists Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Assem Sembina, Guldana Aldadossova, Alikhan Zeinolla, guest soloist and author of the project Batyrzhan Smakov, as well as the Chamber Choir of the Kazakh National University of Arts (choirmaster - Marina Bukhvalova) and the String Ensemble Anima di Barocco (artistic director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raissa Mussakhajayeva). Piano part - the opera house’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova.
A musical evening performed by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Aidar Abzhakhanov will take place on December 27.
On December 29, the string of pre-New Year performances will be continued by young artists from the opera house’s children’s ballet studio with the festive program New Year’s Confetti. The stage director of the concert will be the head of the ballet studio, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Galiya Buribayeva, and the teacher-répétiteur will be Bostan Kozhabekov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.11.2023, 09:41 71086
Qatar, Hamas confirm extension of Gaza truce for 2 days
Images | Children play at a playground in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Nov. 27, 2023. Qatar announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Tell a friend
Qatar announced on Monday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the current humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional two days, Xinhua reported.
In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said his country hopes "the humanitarian pause will lead to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the killing of civilians."
The truce extension was also confirmed by Hamas. The Gaza-ruling Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said in a statement to Xinhua that the temporary ceasefire would be extended for another two days "under the same conditions as listed in the previous deal."
Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Israel and Hamas reached a four-day ceasefire agreement last week, which entails a halt to hostilities in Gaza, more humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, and the release of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
The initial truce deal took effect on Friday and is set to expire on Tuesday.
Since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on Oct. 7, Qatar has been making mediation efforts along with Egypt and the U.S. between the two warring parties to secure the release of hostages and de-escalate the situation in the Palestinian enclave.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 14:24 73626
Cars with gas-cylinder equipment are obliged to install a special sign
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan continues to work actively to improve standards to ensure the safety of its citizens, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Thus, by the order of the Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan (CTRM MTI RK) from 24 November 2023 № 466-nk made additions to the national standard ST RK 1412-2017 "Technical means of road traffic regulation. Rules of application", developed by KazStandard. The amendments shall come into effect from 1 January 2024.
This standard is mandatory as it is specified as a reference in the Road Traffic Rules approved by the Order of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 30 June 2023 No.534.
Conversion to gas is not always carried out in compliance with all safety requirements. Unfortunately, sometimes such vehicles are potentially dangerous for our citizens. In this regard, entry of vehicles converted to gas into closed car parks is prohibited. It is for the identification of such vehicles and administration of such bans that a special sign has been introduced", - said Kuanysh Yelikbayev, Chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee.
The amendment introduces the mandatory placement of a special sign on vehicles with gas cylinder equipment, which is an equilateral triangle of yellow colour with a border of black colour and with the exclamation mark "GAS". This sign must be placed so that the vehicle is easily recognisable when entering closed car parks.
The new regulations also ensure that gas vehicles can be effectively controlled and prohibited from parking in restricted parking zones, which ultimately contributes to the overall safety of citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 19:59 104881
Measles cases: children’s infectious diseases hospital is 111% full
Tell a friend
The Kazakh capital sees children’s infectious diseases hospital 111% full as the city observes growing measles cases, Kazinform Agency cites the official website of Astana’s administration office.
According to the administration office, the bed capacity of the general city children’s hospital No.3 has been increased to 557 (from 300) and 20 intensive care beds.
Of all the children hospitalized, 96% are unvaccinated and in serious condition. Four measles patients are in intensive care units, and two are in critical condition.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 15:08 105266
Winter Fairytale in the Desert
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
Astana Opera will perform in Dubai for the first time. The tour of the Kazakh opera house will take place from December 13 to 17 at the famous Dubai Opera. The program features Handel’s oratorio Messiah and Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker, Astana Opera press office reports.
Briefly summing up the results of the year 2023, I can note that our ballet company successfully performed at the legendary Abai Opera House, and also toured Slovenia as part of the 71st Summer Ljubljana Festival. The premiere productions of Jiří Kylián’s Petite Mort and Løvenskiold’s La Sylphide were added to our diverse repertoire. Performances at Dubai Opera complete the outgoing year. It is a great joy for us to present Kazakh ballet art at this beautiful stage venue. I am sure that this tour will inspire our dancers and give them the impetus to actively implement new projects," Galym Akhmedyarov, General Director of Astana Opera, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, emphasized.
Dubai Opera is preparing to welcome Astana Opera’s talents on its stage. As the premiere performing arts centre in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Opera has been proudly opening its doors to the world, embracing cultural diversity and delivering unparalleled performances since its inception in 2016.
Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome the Astana Opera to Dubai for the first time. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to showcasing excellence in music and ballet, further establishing Dubai as a cultural hub in the region."
Thus, on December 13, at the suggestion of the Dubai Opera, Handel’s oratorio Messiah will open the tour program. Let us note that this famous work will be performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra together with the creative team of the Dubai Festival Chorus, which includes talented vocalists from all over the United Arab Emirates, that is, it will be a joint project of teams from Kazakhstan and the UAE. Dubai Maestro Rob Johnston will conduct the performance.
On December 15, 16 and 17, the Astana Opera Ballet and Symphony Orchestra will present to the attention of the Dubai audience Tchaikovsky’s wonderful ballet The Nutcracker, staged by the outstanding choreographer Yuri Grigorovich. The production premiered at the Astana Opera on December 25, 2014. During the performance days, principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva, Madina Unerbayeva and soloist Shugyla Adepkhan will masterfully present the part of Marie, and principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, the famous dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Yerkin Rakhmatullayev will perform the part of the Nutcracker Prince. Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra.
This magical ballet based on Hoffmann’s fairytale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King is equally interesting for both children and adults. Children are attracted by bright toys that come to life, a Christmas tree lit with festive fairy lights, a mysterious figure of a wizard... Adults will hear not only happy harmony in Tchaikovsky’s brilliant music: Yuri Grigorovich, completely trusting the composer and his score, turned a sweet fairytale into philosophical reflections on the unattainability of ideal happiness. This is also a poetic story about the maturation of the soul, the premonition of love. The main character, and with her the little viewers, begin to understand that behind the funny appearance of the Nutcracker doll lies a kind, brave heart, and love and compassion for the toy turns into a meeting with the handsome Prince for the heroine. Even though it happens only in a dream...
Since the tour is a unique opportunity to introduce foreign audiences to Kazakh art, the ballet dancers and orchestra musicians are already carefully preparing in the rehearsal halls for an important performance at the Dubai Opera. There is no doubt that they will amaze the audience with their talent and professional skills and will increase the number of the Astana Opera’s fans abroad. Thus, the performance of the capital’s opera house in Dubai, which will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will become the final tour of the Astana Opera in 2023, as well as a memorable event in the cultural life of both countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.11.2023, 15:38 102996
Honest business has nothing to worry about - Alikhan Smailov on illegally acquired assets returns
Tell a friend
Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told about the work on the return of illegally acquired and withdrawn assets to the state at a briefing after the meeting of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister noted that the work on the return of assets is carried out in strict accordance with the law, which was adopted, and is a logical continuation of political and economic reforms of the Head of State. The main task is to restore social justice, return assets and make them work for the economy of the republic.
There are two ways of doing this that is voluntary and compulsory, which is implemented in accordance with the court decision. As for the circle of persons who fall under the law, it is clearly delineated. These are persons who, taking advantage of administrative resources, illegally obtained assets. Good business has nothing to worry about," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, the returned funds will be used to implement important projects in the social sphere, as well as infrastructure and production projects with the creation of new jobs.
To date, about 1 trillion tenge worth of assets have been returned. Of these, about $600 billion came from abroad. This work is continuing," Prime Minister emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.11.2023, 15:40New water reservoir to be built in E Kazakhstan region 30.11.2023, 16:5088156Kazakh Parliament adopts law on 2024-2026 republican budget 30.11.2023, 14:4379076E Kazakhstan developing 37 investment projects in agrarian sector 29.11.2023, 19:5072931Serik Zharassbayev named vice minister of tourism and sport of Kazakhstan 29.11.2023, 09:4472511Modernization of Kazakhstan's energy system: reliability of Western zone network doubled 17.11.2023, 20:35122836Foreign companies sign $1.6bn worth contracts in Kazakhstan 17.11.2023, 10:25118591Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed 06.11.2023, 20:35116841Kazakhstan transfers $1mln to Palestinians 17.11.2023, 18:39116271Volume of transactions via payment cards increases in Kazakhstan 24.11.2023, 12:15114541Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Kapujiu