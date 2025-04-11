08.04.2025, 15:02 12801
Carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome
Images | instagram/news_baikonur
Tell a friend
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship blasted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 am., Kazinform News Agency reports.
It carries the crew of the 73rd long-duration expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).
The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov as well as NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.
The cosmonauts onboard the rocket are reported feeling good.
Notably, today's launch from Baikonur is dated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.04.2025, 14:36 3026
South Korea’s Eastar Jet launches new flight to Almaty
Tell a friend
Eastar Jet, a South Korean low-cost airline, entered the Central Asian aviation market and launched flights from Seoul to Almaty on April 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It will operate flights en route Seoul-Almaty-Seoul twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on B737-8 aircraft, the Almaty International Airport said in a statement.
It is worth reminding, a new flight from Shymkent to Seoul will be launched on May 29.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2025, 10:33 13156
Under-16 Instagram users to be barred from livestreaming without parental consent
Tell a friend
US-based Meta - the tech company behind Facebook and Instagram, among others - announced Tuesday that users under the age of 16 will no longer will be able to use the livestream feature without parental permission, Anadolu Agency reports.
Under updates to the Teen Accounts feature on Instagram, users younger than 16 will also no longer be able to disable the "automatic blurring" feature in private messages, said a statement by Meta.
The Teen Accounts feature will be expanded to Facebook and Messenger, it added.
The updates will first be tested in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia in the coming months.
Instagram introduced the Teen Accounts feature last September, aimed at limiting the use of the platform by minors and teenagers and enhancing safety measures.
The moves come amid a push in many countries to limit or ban social media use under a certain age, with research pointing to the dangers of social media use by young minds.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.04.2025, 16:44 23966
Baikonur rocket launch gears up for up to 2,500 visitors
Tell a friend
A Soyuz 2.1a rocket is set to lift off a Soyuz MS-27 spaceship to begin the 73rd long-term mission to the ISS from Baikonur Cosmodrome’s Site 31 at 10:47am Astana time tomorrow, April 8, 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The 73rd long-term mission crew includes commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Russia, who will be joined by fellow cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky as well as American Jonny Kim.
Roscosmos’ Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev as well as NASA’s Christopher Williams have been named backup crew members.
The State Commission chair, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov extended congratulations to the astronauts on the successful final preparations as well as wished success for the 73rd long-term mission.
The Soyuz MS-27 spaceship launch, which is less than 24 hours away, is dedicated to 80 years of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
According to Roscosmos and Kazcosmos, up to 2,500 people are expected to flock to Baikonur Cosmodrome, hoping to view the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2025, 22:31 42071
Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir to launch new route to Samarkand
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s QazaqAir is to run a new route Astana-Turkestan-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani airline is set to operate flights en route Astana-Turkestan-Samarkand starting from May 1 this year twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays), adding up to total 44 weekly flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
As earlier reported, a new Osh-Almaty flight is set to be launched in May.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.04.2025, 15:29 42276
New Osh-Almaty flight to be launched in May
Tell a friend
Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC announced the opening of a new Osh-Almaty flight from May 28, 2025, Kabar reports.
According to the company, the flights will be operated by Air Astana four times a week - on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on modern Airbus A320.
Passengers will enjoy comfortable conditions, a high level of service and convenient connections to major international hubs: Delhi, Mumbai, Seoul, Phuket, Bangkok, Da Nang and many other destinations. This is a new step in the development of air traffic, opening up more opportunities for travel, business and meeting with loved ones, the report said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2025, 18:26 52896
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Tell a friend
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the addition of a new non-stop route to Almaty in Kazakhstan from Zayed International Airport. Starting 3rd June 2025, the new service will operate three times a week, WAM reports.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to launch our new service to Almaty, further expanding our international reach from Zayed International Airport. This new route reflects our commitment to offering passengers affordable and reliable travel options while enhancing connectivity from the UAE’s capital with key international markets."
He added, "As we aim to contribute to the city’s growth as a leading hub for tourism and business, we remain focused on meeting the growing demand for low-cost travel, offering our passengers even greater choice and convenience."
With the addition of Almaty, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now connects 30 destinations directly from Zayed International Airport, offering travellers a broad range of options for both regional and international travel.
Almaty, known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage, is an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2025, 13:10 50731
11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
Tell a friend
11 children with similar symptoms were taken to the district central hospital in Beineu village, Mangistau region, on April 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Children aged 9 and 12 with vomiting and weakness sought medical assistance on Wednesday between 07:05 pm. and 11:00 pm. All of them were brought in by ambulance. They were examined in the hospital by doctors and let go home to continue at-home treatment.
None of the children were hospitalized.
The specialists of the Beineu district sanitary and epidemiological control department launched an on-the-spot investigation and took samples of food products to find out why the children got sick.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.04.2025, 14:05 57236
Kazakhstan may vaccinate boys against human papillomavirus
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan launched a large-scale vaccination of girls against human papillomavirus (HPV) in 2024 as part of the national program to prevent infectious and cancer diseases, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The vaccine against HPV passed clinical trials and was incorporated into the immunization plans in the US, Canada, Australia, and Canada in 2007-2008. These countries record vaccination positive effect nowadays since the virus spread and circulation have reduced. Today, 76 countries, including the above-mentioned ones, vaccinate boys with the HPV vaccines since they also can spread the virus, deputy chairwoman of the board of the National Public Healthcare Center at the Healthcare Ministry Manar Smagul told the event dedicated to the vaccination against HPV.
She added that the HPV quadruple vaccine is given in Kazakhstan.
As for the vaccination of boys, she stressed that Kazakhstan has such plans since vaccination demonstrates high efficacy in preventing cancer diseases. Though, she is not able yet to say the exact date.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.04.2025, 09:49First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 04.04.2025, 20:3365696China accelerates humanoid robot development for diverse applications 04.04.2025, 10:1461591Expansion of industrial potential. Large-scale projects launched in Kazakhstan's regions 04.04.2025, 09:07Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay61586Localisation in machine building: John Deere launches production of agricultural machinery in Kostanay 04.04.2025, 16:1857746President Tokayev calls on CA to join forces to address climate challenges 04.04.2025, 17:2753651Italy's Etna Volcano spews ash, lava again 18.03.2025, 19:30131851Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 19.03.2025, 14:22113961Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:37113031Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 18.03.2025, 20:55112086Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry106031Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry