06.09.2023
CEC is ready to hold referendum on nuclear power plant construction - Shavkat Utemissov
Member of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Shavkat Utemissov commented on the CEC’s readiness to hold the nationwide referendum on the nuclear power plant construction, Kazinform reports.
The date of the referendum will be set later," said Utemissov on the sidelines of the Majilis session.
He said that preparatory works had already begun.
Preparatory works, including compilation of the list of voters, the works of territorial election commissions… I mean everything goes on plan. We are ready," Utemissov said.
However, he failed to give an exact date of the referendum.
There is absolutely no information on this question. The CEC will be ready, if they decide to hold the referendum in 2023," he noted.
07.09.2023
China launches new remote sensing satellite
A Long March-4C rocket carrying the Yaogan-33 03 satellite blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sept. 7, 2023. China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday. The satellite was launched at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)
China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The satellite, Yaogan-33 03, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 2:14 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.
It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.
This was the 486th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
06.09.2023
Israel discovers 1,900-year-old Roman swords near Dead Sea
Israeli archaeologists discovered a rare cache of Roman swords dated back about 1,900 years, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.
The cache includes four Roman swords in their wooden and leather scabbards, alongside a pilum head, all exceptionally well-preserved, the IAA said.
They were found stashed away in two almost inaccessible crevices of a small cave in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve near the western shore of the Dead Sea.
Three of the swords are typical Roman spatha with 60 to 65-cm-long blades, while the fourth is a ring-pommel sword with a 45-cm-long blade.
The swords feature skillfully designed handles, crafted from either wood or metal, and leather strips that match the weapons.
The researchers said the discovery was war booty hidden by Jewish rebels who fought against the Roman Empire's rule in ancient Israel.
The weapons were found by the researchers who came to the cave to photograph an over 2,600-year-old Paleo-Hebrew fragmentary ink inscription discovered 50 years ago, which was written on a stalactite in the cave.
06.09.2023
Anthrax cases rise to 15 in Akmola region
pexels.com
15 human anthrax cases have been confirmed in Akmola region as of now - 13 people in Zharkayin district and two in Yessil district. All of them are the workers of LLP Ushkarassu located in Ushkarassu village of Zharkayin district, Kazinform reports.
All those infected were taken to the Central District Hospital of Yessil town, Yessil district. All of them were diagnosed with anthrax, the Ministry of Healthcare says.
Their condition is estimated as moderately severe. 35 contact persons were identified as well; their condition is monitored by doctors.
A sanitary-epidemiological examination found anthrax DNA in 16 out of 21 meat samples. Disinfection works were carried out in all examined areas.
An operational headquarters was set up. By a decision of the headquarters, quarantine was imposed in the territory of Ushkarassu village beginning from August 31.
The export of agricultural products is restricted now. 536 kilograms of meat were burnt. The work on liquidation of the hotbed of infection is underway.
Earlier, Ushkarassu village of Zharkayin district recorded 12 human anthrax cases.
06.09.2023
Astana Opera International Opera Academy Enrolls Future Stars
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy has extended the application process for participation in a unique artistic project until September 10. Three competitive rounds await the candidates from around the world. Based on the results of these auditions, the jury will select 10 young talented vocalists. During the year they will improve their skills with the best foreign and Kazakh coaches within the walls of the country’s main opera house, Astana Opera press office reports.
According to the terms of the enrollment in the youth program of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, candidates aged 18 to 35 with higher, secondary special (completed/incomplete) musical education are allowed to participate in the competitive auditions. Artists with the entire range of singing voices can become the academy attendees: soprano, mezzo-soprano, contralto, countertenor, tenor, baritone, and bass.
To participate in the first qualifying online round, the applicants must perform and make a video recording of two arias of different styles and eras. Live audition with piano accompaniment of the participants of the second round will be held at the Astana Opera. The third round is expected to take place on the opera house stage in early October, accompanied by the orchestra. There are plans to invite vocal teachers well-known in the opera world to be part of the jury.
Master classes of renowned coaches from all over the world with invaluable knowledge and experience await the attendees. The program of the International Academy includes training in the main operatic languages (Italian, French, German), acting skills and stage movement. The first graduating class of the academy soloists had an opportunity to work with such stage masters as Anna Vandi, Ala Simonishvili, Anatoli Goussev, Dmitry Vdovin, Barseg Tumanyan, Francesco Medda, Fernando Cordeiro Opa, Marina Meshcheryakova, Kazakh opera stars Zhupar Gabdullina, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, and others. Many of them will be mentoring the academy attendees in the new academic year.
The most important component of the youth program will be the opportunity to perform with the Astana Opera’s principal soloists on the Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stages, to participate in concerts and professional competitions.
It should be noted that the Astana Opera International Opera Academy was established and operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is a fundamental element of the Astana Opera’s development aimed at strengthening the opera house’s image.
04.09.2023
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said its SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down safely off the coast of the southeastern U.S. state of Florida early Monday, Xinhua reports.
The four-member international crew, consisting of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and Roscosmos (Russia's state space corporation) cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, returned to Earth in a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida at 12:17 a.m. Monday Eastern Time (1617 Monday GMT).
The spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:05 a.m. Sunday Eastern Time (1105 Sunday GMT).
The mission was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 2, and docked to the ISS the next day.
The crew has been living and working aboard the ISS for six months.
During the mission, the crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including student robotic challenges, plant genetics, and human health in microgravity to prepare for exploration beyond low Earth orbit and to benefit life on Earth, according to NASA.
The mission, codenamed Crew-6, is the sixth crew rotation flight of a Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.
04.09.2023
Discover an eco-friendly China through the lenses of expats
In recent years, China has created miracles in both ecological conservation and green development, drawing worldwide attention. Many foreign friends living, working, studying in or visiting China have captured beautiful sceneries around them through their cameras. There photos vividly record the achievements of China's ecological governance and green development.
Undulating mountains, massive bamboo forests, shimmering waters... Images of Zhongzhang village in Anji county, east China's Zhejiang province, captured through the lens of Peter Rich, recipient of South Africa's Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Architecture, exude tranquility and beauty.
Rich was drawn to the scenic splendor when he first visited Anji. As the birthplace of the Chinese philosophy that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Anji treasures its verdant landscape as its greatest wealth.
The captivating scenery has lured Rich back multiple times.
Every time I come to Anji, I find myself intoxicated by the ecological environment, feeling far removed from the city clamor and attaining inner peace," he said.
Li'ao village, on the eastern foothills of Siming Mountain, Ningbo, Zhejiang province, over 300 households have solar panels installed on their rooftops, which always glimmer under the sunlight. This solar project was jointly built by the Ningbo Electric Power Supply Company of State Grid, the local government, and photovoltaic enterprises. It grants villagers with a certain amount of free electricity each year, and makes extra collective income by selling surplus power it generates.
Rogelio from Brazil has lived and worked in China for over a decade. He told People's Daily that he was delighted by the human-nature harmony when seeing the image taken by his drone. "Over the past more than ten years, I've seen the ecological environment around me get better and better, the scenery more and more beautiful. I hope more people can come to China to see what's happening in the country," he said.
This photo shows how natural scenery and urban architectures are blended harmoniously into one in Guangzhou Science City, south China's Guangdong province. The banyan trees along the river bank cast shades of coolness. The photo was captured by Peter Helis, a German working for the Guangzhou Development Zone, during a running in the morning along a river in the city.
The beautiful environment in the city allows residents to better recharge their energy for work and life," said Helis.
Having lived in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for nearly 20 years, Helis is very familiar with the development and changes there. In another of his works, which was taken in a park in Guangzhou's Huangpu district, a red-whiskered bulbul is enjoying a sumptuous berry breakfast.
In recent years, China has made remarkable achievements in ecological governance. There have been great improvements in water quality and protection of wildlife habitats. Many birds come to the Greater Bay Area in autumn and winter," Helis said. He is currently working on global investment promotion for the Guangzhou Development Zone.
My work and life are centered in China. I hope I can keep working here until I retire. I love China."
In Huangling village, Wuyuan county, east China's Jiangxi province, the local government has promoted ecological tourism development by leveraging ecological resources and other advantages, embarking on a path of integrated industrial development. Huangling is a hilly village, so villagers often dry grains on rooftops. The assorted crops drying on the round winnowing baskets resemble a series of opened umbrellas, forming a lively and pleasing scene.
This photo was taken by Sarah Mary De Meillon, a South African student studying at the Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University. This cheerful South African gave herself a beautiful Chinese name - "Huang Mei Gui," which means yellow rose. She has also been to many scenic spots in China before, such as Huating Lake in Anhui province and Yundang Lake in Xiamen, Fujian province.
The lucid waters and lush mountains in China are truly very beautiful! I have truly felt China's efforts in ecological environment protection and governance," she said.
Photo shows splendid and picturesque fields in Tekes county, Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The photo was taken by Ng Pin Xiu, a Malaysian student from the School of Civil Engineering, Central South University.
Chinese and foreign students from universities in Fujian province pick tea in a tea garden on the Wuyi Mountain. The photo was taken by Alexander William, an Indonesian student from the Chinese Language and Culture College of Huaqiao University.
This photo shows a splendid view of the Xiling Snow Mountain in Dayi county, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province. It was taken by Dhanushka N. Wanasinghe, a Sri Lankan post-doctoral fellow with the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
By Hou Lulu, Wang Xiaobo, People's Daily
04.09.2023
Kazakh Opera Music to Be Performed in the Capital of Georgia
astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera will perform in Tbilisi for the first time. The Georgian audience will have a long-awaited unforgettable meeting with music from Kazakh works, as well as world masterpieces performed by the opera house’s principal soloists, symphony orchestra and choir conducted by the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The tour concert "Steppe Melodies in Tbilisi" will take place on September 23 at the Shota Rustaveli National State Academic Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.
The tour geography of the Astana Opera is expanding every year. Our artists and musicians are warmly and cordially welcomed both in Kazakhstan and abroad. Each performance abroad is an important and exciting event, because we represent not only our opera house, but also the country, introducing foreigners to national culture, which, as practice shows, is of great interest around the world. Therefore, we always include the national authors’ works in our tour programs. This is a wonderful opportunity to tell about our country in the universal language of music, understandable without words," Galym Akhmedyarov, the Astana Opera’s general director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, noted.
The tour to the Georgian capital promises to be a spectacular event. Abzal Mukhitdin, the Astana Opera’s deputy principal conductor, is preparing an impressive gala program, which will consist of a large block of music from Kazakh operas and instrumental works, as well as celebrated arias and ensembles from operas by world-famous composers.
According to the Maestro, the opera house’s long-term fruitful collaboration with Georgian colleagues Manana Gunia and Ala Simonishvili will be reflected in the exhibition of costumes from the productions of the Piccolo Theatre project in the foyer of the Shota Rustaveli Theatre and the opera buffa scenes presented in the concert.
The performance of a Georgian opera aria by our soloist, as well as the sound of a dombyra will be a delightful surprise for many," Abzal Mukhitdin shared.
Artists and musicians are thoroughly preparing for a tour to Tbilisi: Georgia is known throughout the world for its special love for music, in particular, for vocal music. The program announced the participation of the opera house’s principal soloists: the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Aigul Niyazova, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Medet Chotabayev, Meir Bainesh, as well as laureates of international and national competitions Gulzhanat Sapakova, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Yevgeniy Chainikov, Yerzhan Saipov, Artur Gabdiyev. The opera house’s opera company director is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
As a reminder, in the previous anniversary season, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Astana Opera performed in Baku, Moscow, Minsk, as well as in Poland and Slovenia and many regions of Kazakhstan. For the opera house, touring is an important part of its development, an indispensable element of improvement and exchange of experience. Therefore, in the new 11th season, the Astana Opera plans to continue active touring.
31.08.2023
Tariff for Investment program to reduce wear and tear of utility infrastructure by 20% by 2029
During an extended meeting of the faction of the AMANAT party Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, spoke about measures to develop the energy sector and modernize the housing and utilities sector as part of the implementation of the messages of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Prime Minister noted that the first stage of construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline was completed, as a result of which more than 170 settlements got access to natural gas.
In the gas sector, legislative norms have been adopted, allowing to involve in the development of additional up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, including by developing gas deposits. Construction of a gas processing plant with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters is underway at the Kashagan field. The project will be completed in 2025," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, unproductive intermediaries in the sale of oil products have been excluded at the legislative level. Now oil producing organizations can independently supply oil to refineries for processing.
At the same time, modernization of power plants with the capacity of over 700 MW will be completed this year. This includes a large-scale project to restore the first power unit at Ekibastuz GRES-1 with a capacity of 500 MW.
Along with this, the project on expansion of GRES-2 and construction of GRES-3 was launched. Also, 7 RES projects with a total capacity of 126 MW are being implemented this year.
Head of the Government also noted that the republic has started implementation of the program "Tariff in exchange for investment", which will reduce the level of wear and tear of public infrastructure by 20% until 2029.
The new tariff policy is based on the principles of transparency, accountability and publicity of the whole process of tariff formation," he said.
According to him, thanks to the program it is planned to attract more than 3 trillion tenge of investment in the renewal of 62 thousand km of engineering infrastructure, as well as to take 25 thousand km of ownerless networks on the balance.
It has also made it possible to start raising the salaries of more than 200,000 workers in the housing and utilities sector from the current 135,000 tenge to 200,000-300,000 tenge.
