Classical Music Evening Achieves Triumphant Success in Slovenia

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The historic Julij Betetto Hall hosted a landmark cultural event: the "In the Spirit of Beethoven" concert, organized by the Academy of Music of the University of Ljubljana in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Slovenia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Renowned Kazakhstani cellist and professor Eldar Saparayev, performing alongside distinguished masters from the Berlin Philharmonic and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra - Tanja Sonc, Matic Kuder, Maja Rome, Zoran Marković, Miha Mitev, and Andrej Žust - presented one of Ludwig van Beethoven's most brilliant masterpieces: the Septet in E-flat major, Op. 20.





The venue brought together members of Ljubljana’s diplomatic corps, business leaders, the academic community, prominent figures in the arts, and friends of Kazakhstan, as well as students and residents of the Slovenian capital. The evening was met with a resounding full house, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all attendees and reaffirming Kazakhstan's status as a nation with profound musical potential. Thanks to a live broadcast on Slovenia's national radio, these world-class classical performances were heard in real-time by listeners across the country.





The concert, which evoked unforgettable emotions and concluded with a prolonged standing ovation, has truly become a "spiritual bridge," attesting to the high reputation of the Kazakhstani classical music school in Europe.