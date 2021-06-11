Coronavirus latest: 8 regions of Kazakhstan in 'yellow' zone

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of June 10, it is the only area in the country to be in the ‘red’ zone.

Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar region remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city and Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,144 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload in Kazakhstan to 397,976 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 372,414 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.

Over 500 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

516 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of June 10, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 7,576 patients are staying at hospitals, while 14,880 are receiving outpatient treatment.

516 patients are in critical condition, 113 are in extremely severe condition and 78 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Over 1,140 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,144 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 222 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 160 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 126.

89 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 69 – in Atyrau region, 64 – in Almaty region, 58 – in Shymkent city, 48 – in Akmola region, 45 – in Mangistau region, 41 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Kostanay region, 32 – in Zhambyl region, 30 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 17 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 10 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 397,976 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

Kazakhstan has recorded 71 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours.

22 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 55,999 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,581 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 944 people across the country.

Kazakhstan gradually closing down COVID-19 hospitals

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi announced a decrease in number of coronavirus patients being treated and number of COVID-19 hospitals rolled out earlier.

For the past month the number of patients staying at hospitals decreased by 20,000 or twice. All the regions started shutting down COVID-19 hospitals. For example, the Kazakh capital city closed down 4 hospitals for 330 beds, Almaty shut 11 hospitals for 2,000 beds," he told the Government meeting.

As the Healthcare Ministry claim, all the regions report a reduction in coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 cases dropped from 11,000 to 8,000 in the last week.

Notably, Kazakhstan entered the COVID-19 ‘green zone’ on June 6.





