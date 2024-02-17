16.02.2024, 09:26 4166
COVID-19 cases on rise in Almaty
217 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Almaty since the year beginning. Of them, 34 are children and teens. Chief of the municipal sanitary and epidemiological department Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly said it at a briefing on Feb 15, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, the number of infected people surged by 1.5% within the last week, with 42 new cases recorded (against 29 in the previous 7 days)
Weekly incidence rate per 100 thousand population increased from 1.5 to 2.0, said the city’s chief sanitary doctor
The majority of the patients with COVID-19 (76 people) are aged from 20 to 29.
He stressed that vaccination remains the only effective tool of preventing coronavirus spread.
14.02.2024
Art Restoration or How to Preserve an Instrument’s Life
The musicians of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra inspire many listeners with their skill. However, in order for their instruments to sound the way they should, they need thorough care. The restorers, who are great professionals in their field, help preserve the splendor of the sound, Astana Opera press office reports.
There are many instruments in a symphony orchestra, but perhaps one of the most difficult is the restoration of violins. This is the art of restoring not only the sound, but also the soul of the instrument. Experienced craftsmen give a second life to antique violins, preserving their unique characteristics and timbres. At Astana Opera, string instruments are "treated" by the concertmaster of the orchestra, the opera house’s principal first violin, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov.
The musician began to study restoration in 2012, because he came across an expensive instrument - a Guarneri violin. It was given to the opera house for use, but the rarity, originally from the 17th century, was drying out and falling apart, a common condition for an ancient instrument. To rectify the situation, Bagdat went to Moscow to see Vasily Vyatkin, a famous restorer and his friend. He gave Bagdat his "first lessons": he taught how to change hair, talked about the basics of restoration. Mr. Vyatkin himself is the caretaker and restorer of the State Collection in Moscow. The instruments that the master serviced were the property of the country: Guarneri, Stradivari, and many other rare instruments. Bagdat quickly adopted his colleague’s experience, because he had the habit of doing everything with his own hands since childhood. Restoring instruments has also become a way for the violinist to relax after intense practice.
When asked, what the most common "ailment" of the string instrument is, Bagdat Abilkhanov always answers the same way - when it gets the wrong master. "There are people who undertake restoration, but they are completely incompetent at this. After all, it takes a long time to study, read books, and gain knowledge. For example, I attend a lot of master classes, learning this complex science. I attended Vyatkin’s workshops 4 times. In addition, thanks to the opera house management, I underwent long-term training with Italians. The course was theoretically intensive. We studied critical analysis of the instrument. The opera house supported me more than once. I took another month-long course, this time in Cremona. This year, I will go to renew my knowledge once again, as I do every year. There are plans to study in England and Germany," explained the orchestra’s concertmaster.
Bagdat Abilkhanov shared his knowledge, explaining that the instruments are made of maple, and the top plate is made of spruce, and the fingerboard is made of ebony. Over time, any instrument "wears out", and therefore requires the attention of a master. Even such a seemingly insignificant detail as glue is sometimes of key importance in restoration. Bagdat Abilkhanov always chooses expensive fish glue. "Because when it is used to glue the instrument, this type of glue turns into a vitreous body, which transmits sound exceptionally well. This glue holds wood for 100 years. However, if you want to unglue it, it is enough just to water down the necessary points and it is possible to freely remove this glue. And if you glue it, as many craftsmen do, with ordinary PVA glue, then the glue turns into plastic, and the plastic "pulls" the sound onto itself. Thereby the instrument becomes just a piece of wood that does not sound. Fish glue is very expensive. It is extracted from the sturgeon air bladder. Now it is also extracted from cartilage and bone, but originally it was from the air bladder. The fish material is kept in tuzluk (salt wrapped in cloth). Then, as soon as it dries, it is re-wetted and the glue is extracted from it. This is a very difficult, time-consuming job. But it is a pleasure to glue with it," Bagdat Abilkhanov says.
Perhaps the main rule in restoration is to imitate the master who created the instrument, even if it is 300 or 400 years old. It is necessary to continue his work and make sure that no one notices anything. This is top class in restoration. "In the future I would like to work on our folk instruments, in particular, qobyz and qyl-qobyz, because they are not in the best condition. There are masters, of course, but in order to restore qobyz and qyl-qobyz, first of all you need violin knowledge and skills, but many people restore these instruments intuitively," Bagdat Abilkhanov concluded.
The violin is a miniature instrument, unlike the large double bass, although both are from the same family of string instruments and both require serious consideration in terms of care.
In Astana Opera, symphony orchestra musician, double bass player Yermek Sarsembayev, carries out the restoration of double basses. He is confident that it is important to take good care of the instruments and have them repaired on time.
His first experience with instrument restoration took place when he was still at school. "Once, when I was studying at a special music boarding school in sixth grade, I was on my way to take an exam. My teacher was carrying a double bass, since I was short and practiced with a stand. Before going onstage to perform this or that number, I had to pick up a double bass and go into the hall. On the day of the exam, I was going up onstage and accidentally caught the headstock of the instrument on a staircase. The neck and the fingerboard fell off. The instrument fell apart and I got terribly upset, but my teacher immediately said: "You broke the instrument, fix it yourself." I was very indignant, how can a child restore an instrument on his own? But my professor promised to teach me. So, under his strict guidance, I disassembled the instrument: I removed the neck and the fingerboard of the double bass, cleaned off the glue without disturbing any geometric dimensions of the parts, assemblies, junctions on the double bass. After that I sanded it down, doing everything carefully. We boiled up the glue using special equipment; my professor also taught me this. After applying it, we pressed down the instrument with clamps and rubber bands and left it to dry. When I came back the next day and tried to play it, it seemed to me that it sounded better than before. I really enjoyed the job of restoring the instrument. Since then, I always restored the instruments myself under the strict guidance of my teacher when there were any breakdowns. And I am doing this to this day," Yermek Sarsembayev emphasized.
The double bassist noted that even new instruments have their own specifics. For example, musicians need to avoid sudden changes in temperature: do not take them out into the cold without first covering them, and then do not bring the instrument into a warm building unless it has been carefully covered up. It is necessary to store it carefully because it is made of wood, which is very sensitive to temperature changes. It is also important to take into account the fact that after a temperature change you cannot immediately practice on the instrument. You need to give it an opportunity to adapt to room temperature. And if you care for it incorrectly and store it incorrectly, this will lead to irreversible consequences: the instrument may burst or break in certain places. As a rule, this happens on the top plates along the installation line of the sound post.
Cracks can occur, and then you have to open the instrument, tune it, glue it, and do it in such a way that it does not affect its sound. This process itself is interesting because when disassembling an instrument, you need to achieve the same sound when you reassemble it, but in no case should the instrument sound worse. It happens that if the master does not take into account a microcrack, then the double bass will produce not very pleasant sounds and this will affect the performance and sound quality. This is very painstaking work, similar to the work of doctors. People come to us with a problem, and we, as craftsmen, must know how to cure an instrument’s ailment while maintaining its appearance and good sound. For me, restoration is like meditation: you tune in to the right mood, turn on symphonic music and do a useful and necessary thing," noted Yermek Sarsembayev.
Oboe, with its refined and clear sound, also requires an attentive approach to restoration. As a rule, the process includes replacing damaged parts, polishing and checking the sound. Oboist Rakhmatali Bekbabaev handles wind instruments restoration in the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. "The oboe is an extraordinary instrument with an interesting and long history, with a delicate and pleasing to the ear sound. This instrument rightfully occupies one of the major and significant places in an orchestra. It is difficult to imagine many works by the great classics such as Bach, Haydn, Mozart, Schumann, and others, without it. At the same time, the oboe is a capricious instrument. The cork often dries out in the older models. It narrows, and, due to incorrect adjustment, one of the keys would not lift. Accordingly, the instrument cannot be played. All this is mainly due to the dry climate in Kazakhstan. To avoid such issues, it is necessary to keep the oboe at the same temperature and oil it more often, so it will always be moist and can last longer. New examples of oboes are made of rosewood in combination with plastic resin, and they are suited to climatic conditions and do not have such problems any longer. However, the most dangerous thing for an oboe is a crack. If a crack appears, it will not play, and only long and painstaking restoration can help. It is important to remember that the occurrence of cracks is directly related to the daily care for the instrument," Rakhmatali Bekbabaev said.
Every day the musician performs diagnostics on the oboes. He cleans the mechanics, eliminates looseness and clattering of the mechanics, replaces the cork tenons between the parts, cleans the tone holes, oils the body of the instrument, and replaces all cork and felt pads (contact elements), in addition to partial replacement of springs.
The master advises everyone to do preventative maintenance periodically. "When I was studying, we all had older instruments, and we had to repair them constantly. But back then there were no necessary parts. Now it is easier - you can order any of them directly from the manufacturer’s factory, be it in France or Italy. For example, we made pads from wine corks: we cut them up, and then adjusted them to the desired size by hand, using sandpaper. Today different musicians come to me with various instrument malfunctions. Recently, a young man who studied in the USA contacted me. He owns an expensive oboe from the A. Laubin, Inc. The peak of its popularity was in the 1970s and 80s. The instrument is of very high quality. I replaced several pads, tenons, and it became like new again. Now there is a big breakthrough in the oboe world: there is a huge selection of instruments from different manufacturing companies," Rakhmatali Bekbabaev noted.
Musical instruments restoration is not just a repair, but an art that passes on traditions and gives life to old masterpieces. It is an interweaving of the past and the future. Maters use ancient methods and modern technologies to achieve the best sound and appearance of instruments. And in each restored instrument, not only music sounds, but also the harmony of time…
12.02.2024
A Pianist from Uzbekistan to Perform in the Capital
At Astana Opera, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Madina Faizieva will perform concerts dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the classical composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. At the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, the guest performer from Uzbekistan will give a piano music recital on February 17, and on February 20, she will take the stage together with famous Kazakh opera singers at the vocal music evening A Date with Art Song, Astana Opera press office reports.
Madina Faizieva is one of the brightest pianists of her country. In addition to active work as a concert pianist at world’s leading venues, she is the head of the Special Piano Department at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan. The artist’s work is marked by victories at international competitions in Italy and Germany, the Tasanno Prize for educating pianists, Excellence in Public Education medal and Musician of the Year award. For Madina Faizieva, this will be the first time performing at the Kazakh capital’s stage venue.
Certainly, I have heard a lot about the glory of Astana Opera and its outstanding soloists. The vocal art of Kazakhstan is known throughout the world precisely thanks to Kazakh singers, who have bright, powerful voices with rich timbres," the pianist says.
The first in the artist’s tour program will be a piano music recital, which will take place at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on February 17. On February 20, the opera house’s guest will perform together with Honored Workers of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Bibigul Zhanuzak and the sought-after baritone Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
"Sergei Rachmaninoff’s entire body of work is special to me. The program of the vocal music evening A Date with Art Song was, of course, proposed by two wonderful soloists Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Bibigul Zhanuzak. As for the recital of Rachmaninoff’s piano works, the selection of preludes was mainly determined by the choice of the vocal evening program. Preludes have many similarities with art songs in terms of artistic images, moods, and emotional components. The parallels here can be drawn endlessly. As for Sonata No. 1 in D minor, this is one of my favorite works by Rachmaninoff. It is a well-known fact that the sonata’s program is based on the characters and plot of Goethe’s tragedy Faust. However, of course, everyone can discover their own deep meaning. In any case, it is possible to hear all the components of human life in this sonata. These are endless reflections, doubts, struggles, oppositions of good and evil, light and darkness, lyrical moods and states, and the philosophy of existence."
The concerts will reveal for Kazakh listeners the image of Madina Faizieva as a musician in two different capacities, two performing genres: solo and in an ensemble with vocalists.
A solo performance for me is an opportunity for self-expression, subject to maximum adherence to the author’s will. In any case, this is an individual interpretation of the composer’s text. Performing in a creative union, in a musical dialogue with a vocalist, dictates other forms of being onstage. As is known, the development of the chamber vocal genre at the beginning of the 20th century was characterized by one distinctive feature - the growing role of the piano part, which from now on acquired equal importance with the singer’s part. It is precisely this exceptional richness, color and variety of forms that distinguishes the piano accompaniment in Rachmaninoff’s art songs. This is despite the fact that his melodically bright, prominent vocal part never gets lost in the dense thick canvas, clearly standing out against its background. Equally as often the piano has a special melodic voice intertwined with the vocal line, resulting in an expressive dialogue between the two partners. Nevertheless, whatever the degree of complexity and form of presentation, the parts of the voice and piano are almost always in close interaction, forming a single inseparable artistic whole. Of course, in our performances in the A Date with Art Song vocal evening with both Bibigul Zhanuzak and Azamat Zheltyrguzov, we would like to achieve such a harmonious interaction that will ultimately create this picture of an inseparable artistic whole," Madina Faizieva shared.
12.02.2024
8yo boy went missing amid snowstorm found alive
The 8-year-old boy who went missing amid the snowstorm in Ayagoz district in Abai region was found alive on the outskirts of Ayagoz, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the regional police department.
Police officers, the military unit, and emergency department staff, locals, and relatives of the boy were engaged in the search operation. Besides, 17 units of equipment and two drones were deployed in search efforts.
09.02.2024
Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
As of today, 6 out of 78 scheduled departing flights and 15 out of 79 scheduled arriving flights are delayed at Astana airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the airport’s press service.
The flights were delayed due to late arrival of the aircraft, it said in a statement.
Snow removal works on the runway are carried out continuously.
For more information contact the airline or call centre at 8 (7172) 702-999 or visit the official website of the Astana International Airport nn-airport.kz.
09.02.2024
48 road sections closed down as snowstorms batter 10 regions
Snowfalls and low visibility forced authorities to close down 48 road sections in 10 regions oof Kazakhstan today, February 9, Kazinform News Agency learnt from QazAvtoJol press service.
The roads are shut down in Akmola, Abai, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.
519 snow removal vehicles and 864 people are deployed in snow-clearing operations as of now.
09.02.2024
Kazakhstan introduces face mask rule in public places
Chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova decreed to make face masks mandatory in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, measles, flu and other air-communicable infectious diseases, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree, mask wearing is mandatory in healthcare organizations, airports, railway stations, bus stations, markets, shopping malls, theatres, cinemas, public service centers, banks, etc.
Besides, face-mask regime is introduced for those travelling by public transport, planes and trains.
The decree enters into force upon its signing.
08.02.2024
Flights canceled at Astana Airport amid winter storm
The international airport of Astana has canceled seven outbound flights and eight inbound flights out of the 72 planned flights. Besides, six outbound flights and 12 inbound flights are delayed, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the airport’s press service, bad weather as well as flight safety measures is the cause of flight cancelations and delays.
The airport recorded 19mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps.
Passengers are advised to contact airlines for up-to-date information and the status of flights and possible changes in schedule.
Information on flights is available on the Astana international airport’s official website www.nn-airport.kz or via the call center by calling 8 (7172) 702-999.
The airport’s press service added that clean-up works are ongoing at the airport, with the involvement of 23 units of machinery.
08.02.2024
Police detains woman suspected of killing her two kids in Turkistan
The woman suspected of killing her two kids was detained in a hotel in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The entire staff of police department of Turkistan region, neighboring regions and cities were involved in the search operation.
An investigation into the murder was launched.
All medican and forensic examinations were assigned.
As reported, bodies of two kids were found in a rental apartment in Turkistan. Police was searching for a woman, mother of children, who had told her friend about the death of the children and their location.
