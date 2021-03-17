COVID-19 Live Updates: 239 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan

239 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 19,375 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 16. 5,163 patients are staying at hospitals, 14,212 are receiving outpatient treatment.

239 patients are in critical condition, 51 are in extremely severe condition and 36 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 225,685 since the start of the pandemic.

954 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hrs

In the pat 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 57 from the previous day.

Almaty city remains the area with the highest number of fresh daily infections – 297 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Almaty region posted the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 99. 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region.

63 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Akmola region, 51 – in West Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 47 – Kostanay region, 43 – in Pavlodar region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in North Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan has detected 225,685 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

Number of COVID-19 recoveries exceed 207,000 in Kazakhstan

539 people have beat the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 207,371.

The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was reported in Akmola region – 97. Ranked second is Kostanay region with 86 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region rounds out the top 3 with 75 COVID-19 recoveries.

53 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, 52 – in Karaganda region, 50 – in Atyrau region, 34 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Almaty region, 16 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Nur-Sultan city, 6 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 – in Turkestan region.













