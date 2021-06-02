COVID Digest: 1,405 more tested positive for COVID-19, total at 386,549

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,405 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





172 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 230 in Almaty, 39 in Shymkent, 80 in Akmola region, 32 in Aktobe region, 89 in Almaty region, 49 in Atyrau region, 79 in east Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 75 in West Kazakhstan, 323 in Karaganda region, 41 in Kostanay region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 36 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 40 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 386,549.





679 severe COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakhstan





In total, 28,254 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan.





Of the 28,254, 10,843 are being treated as in-patients and 17,411 as out-patients.





Nationwide, 679 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition and 150 in critical condition. 103 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Kazakh capital and Almaty remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’





The Kazakh capital and Almaty city as well as Akmola and Karaganda regions remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, May 31, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.





Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘yellow zone’. Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Turkestan regions moved to the ‘green zone’.





The country entered the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.