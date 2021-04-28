COVID Digest: 878,067 vaccinated in Kazakhstan

878,067 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 25, 2021, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

Almaty city is taking the lead in the vaccination efforts having vaccinated 176,823 people. The lowest vaccination rate is seen in Atyrau with 15,287. Almaty region inoculated 118,809 people. 87,714 people were administered the vaccine in Nur-Sultan.





Kazakhstan confirms 2,830 new COVID-19 cases





Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,830 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.





498 cases detected in Nur-Sultan, 682 in Almaty, 114 in Shymkent, 148 in Akmola region, 165 in Aktobe region, 246 in Almaty region, 116 in Atyrau region, 99 in East Kazakhstan, 71 in Zhambyl region, 171 in West Kazakhstan, 235 in Karaganda region, 28 in Kostanay region, 57 in Kyzylorda region, 55 in Mangystau region, 57 in Pavlodar region, 43 in North Kazakhstan, 45 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 306,400.





14,827 coronavirus patients staying at hospitals





As of April 25, 41,711 people (41,203 coronavirus positive and 508 coronavirus negative) are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan. 14,827 of them are staying at hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel says.





Out of which 716 are in critical condition, 181 in extremely critical condition, 104 are on life support.

Kyzylorda region out of ‘red zone’





Kyzylorda region moved out of the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of April 25, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.





The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions remain in the ‘red zone’. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.





As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,830 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.





COVID-19-like pneumonia: 86 new cases, 3 victims





As of April 23, 2021, Kazakhstan registered 86 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 3 patients died, 85 recovered.





Since August 1 Kazakhstan reported 52,434 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 771 deaths and 51,155 recoveries.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.