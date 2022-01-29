COVID Digest: Daily case count stands at 13,652 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 13,652 COVID-19 cases over the past day

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 2,852. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections - 2,491 and 2,209, respectively.

1,153 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been seen in Pavlodar region.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region - 907, East Kazakhstan region - 549, Aktobe region - 513, Kostanay region - 490, Almaty region - 454, West Kazakhstan region - 451, Atyrau region - 414, North Kazakhstan region - 407, Zhambyl region - 242, Shymkent city - 168, Kyzylorda region - 134, and Mangistau region - 128.

Turkestan region has reported 90 fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,192,211.

COVID-19 recoveries up by 11,305 in Kazakhstan

11,305 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 6,205. Almaty city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries - 1,635. Coming in third is Karaganda region - 830.

403 daily recovered cases have been registered in Almaty region, 391 in Kyzylorda region, 289 in Pavlodar region, 259 in East Kazakhstan region, 223 in Aktobe region, 194 in North Kazakhstan region, 179 in Atyrau region, 164 in Kostanay region, 138 in Akmola region, 136 in Mangistau region, and 102 in Turkestan region.

West Kazakhstan region has recorded 93 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Shymkent city - 64.

The country's total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,021,215.

Kazakhstan adds 106 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia





Kazakhstan has added 106 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours.

Two people have died of and 106 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 85,846. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 79,189 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,253.

385 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 159,223, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,137 are treated as in-patients and 149,086 as out-patients.

385 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 129 in critical condition, and 81 on artificial lung ventilation.

Almost all areas of Kazakhstan in 'red zone' for COVID-19

As of January 27, 2021, Kazakhstan's 16 areas still remain in the "red zone" on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread.

Turkestan region is the only area to remain in the coronavirus "yellow zone".



