COVID Digest: Daily case count stands at 5,466 in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has reported 5,466 COVID-19 cases over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Almaty city has reported the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,037. Pavlodar and Karaganda regions are second and third in terms of the biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 infections - 803 and 729, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region - 691, Kostanay region - 453, Nur-Sultan city - 421, North Kazakhstan region - 385, Almaty region - 232, Aktobe region - 195, East Kazakhstan region - 183, and West Kazakhstan region - 115.

Mangistau region has reported 66 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region - 58, Atyrau region - 48, Shymkent city - 40, Kyzylorda region - 20, and Turkestan region - 17.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,238,954.

Kazakhstan's COVID-19 recoveries up by 15,816

15,816 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries - 6,669. Almaty city is second with 2,922 daily recovered cases. Karaganda region is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 1,740.

Over the past day, 696 more have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region, 675 in Pavlodar region, 513 in North Kazakhstan region, 451 in Almaty region, 378 in Akmola region, 375 in Kyzylorda region, 310 in East Kazakhstan region, 297 in Kostanay region, 233 in Turkestan region, 165 in West Kazakhstan region, 155 in Mangistau region, and 119 in Aktobe region.

Zhambyl region has seen 60 more COVID-19 recovered cases, and Shymkent city - 58.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,085,679 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

Kazakhstan reports 13 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

Kazakhstan has added 13 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Two people have died of and 23 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 86,339. Those killed by the disease number 5,268. So far, the country has reported 79,739 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

2 cities and 12 rgns in coronavirus 'red zone' in Kazakhstan

As of February 1, 2022, Kazakhstan's 16 areas are in the "red zone" on the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

According to the State's map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the "red zone".

Shymkent city and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus "yellow zone".

Turkestan is the only area in the "green zone" in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Over 270 thou teens get 2nd shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

273,213 teenagers have been administered the second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry informs.

521,926 teenagers, 25,938 pregnant women and 81,787 nursing mothers have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 273,213 teens, 16,042 pregnant women, and 46,221 nursing women.