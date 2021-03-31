Digest: Kazakhstan entered red zone for COVID-19

Kazakhstan entered the red zone for COVID-19. This is evidenced by the data of the matrix of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan as of March 30.

The red zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

The yellow zone: Aktobe, Almaty and Karaganda regions.

All other regions are in the green zone.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the red zone.

Note that earlier the quarantine was tightened in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan confirms 1,445 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,445 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

204 cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 545 in Almaty, 13 in Shymkent, 45 in Akmola region, 73 in Aktobe region, 177 in Almaty region, 63 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in Zhambyl region, 76 in West Kazakhstan, 92 in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 30 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 243,318.

364 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

24,180 people are being treated for coronavirus infection as of March 30, including 8,130 staying in hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.

364 patients are critically ill, 76 in extremely critical condition, while 46 are on life support.

COVID-19-like pneumonia claims 2 more lives

Kazakhstan reported 10 more COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 2 deaths and 192 recoveries as of March 28, 2021, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 50,433 cases, 684 deaths and 47,837 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

32 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Almaty

Nariman Tabynbayev, Head of the Public Health Office of Almaty city, told about the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Almaty city has reported 545 cases of COVID-19, including 468 symptomatic and 77 asymptomatic ones, over the past day.

In Mr. Tabynbayev’s words, 2,696 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection at the city’s infectious diseases hospitals, including 32 in critical condition, 302 in severe condition, and 2,362 in moderate condition. Of the 2,696, 135 COVID-19 patients are in I.C.U, 8 are on ventilators, 55 - on non-invasive ventilators, 42 - on high-flow oxygen devices. The city's hospitals have received 262 people, discharged 317 in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, the city has reported 210 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries and no deaths.

According to him, as of March 30, 2021, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city is 33,557, including 22,656 symptomatic and 10,901 asymptomatic ones. The city has so far reported 26,820 COVID-19 recoveries, including 210 over the past day. The city’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 452. Since August 1, 2020, Almaty city has reported 1,666 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia.

