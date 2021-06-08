COVID Digest: Number of confirmed cases exceeds 395,000 in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 989 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region leads in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 171 cases. Ranked second is Almaty city with 143 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 120.

77 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 70 – in Akmola region, 60 - West Kazakhstan region, 55 – in Pavlodar region, 54 – in Almaty region, 49 – in Atyrau region, 37 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in Zhambyl region, 31 – in Shymkent city, 28 – in Mangistau region, 22 – in Aktobe region, 20 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 9 – in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan registered 989 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 395,064 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 367,285 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.

2.2 mln get 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

2, 230,018 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine as of June 6, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,179,504 were given the 2nd jab.

Almaty city takes the lead in the vaccination rates having vaccinated 319,639 people with the 1st component and 206,354 with the 2nd. The second is Almaty region, 232,431 were administered there the 1st dose, 138,213 the 2nd. Turkestan region rounds out the top 3. The last is Mangistau region. 42,112 people were inoculated the 1st dose, 22,338 the 2nd.

78 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

579 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of June 7, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 8,724 patients are staying at hospitals, while 15,876 are receiving outpatient treatment.

579 patients are in critical condition, 120 are in extremely severe condition and 78 are on artificial lung ventilation.

2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has recorded 21 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

17 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 55,804 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,518 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 933 people across the country.

Situation with COVID-19 in Almaty city still challenging

The situation with the coronavirus infection remains challenging in Almaty city, chief state sanitary officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said on Monday.

While speaking at the press briefing at the regional communications service, Mr. Bekshin noted that despite the fact that Almaty remains in the ‘yellow’ zone in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, the situation with the virus in the city is still challenging.

He stressed that after the city had moved from the ‘red’ to ‘yellow’ zone certain curbs were eased, others remained in place.

During the press briefing Bekshin once against stressed that the coronavirus pandemic could be defeated only through mass vaccination.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty city had logged 143 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Of these, 118 cases are with symptoms and 25 are symptomless.

Besides, Kazakhstan has returned to the ‘green zone’, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of June 7, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Karaganda region remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty city as well as Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.





