COVID Digest: Number of regions in the 'red' zone increased to 12

The number of regions in the 'red' zone on the epidemiological situation on COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has reached 12.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Monday, Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, as well as the Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and Pavlodar regions are in the 'red' zone, now also the North Kazakhstan region moved from the 'yellow' to 'red' zone.

Almaty, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions are the 'yellow' zone.

In the 'green' zone, where the situation is assessed as stable, with the possibility of easing restrictive measures, are the East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions.

Kazakhstan adds 3,693 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has reported 3,693 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 462,417, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Nur-Sultan city has logged most fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 978, followed by Karaganda region and Almaty city – 596 and 535, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 infections have also been reported in Atyrau region – 334, Shymkent city – 169, West Kazakhstan region – 142, Mangistau region – 141, Akmola region – 140, and Pavlodar region – 134.

95 more have contracted the virus in Kostanay region, 86 in Almaty region, 77 in Turkestan region, 63 in East Kazakhstan region, 60 in Kyzylorda region, 55 in North Kazakhstan region, 52 in Zhambyl region, and 36 in Aktobe region.

Daily mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of July 13

The daily mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of July 13 has become known, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Thus, 35 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan per day.

43 835 people continue to receive treatment from CVI (42 433 CVI + and 1 402 CVI-), 14 027 of them are in hospitals, and 29 808 patients are at the outpatient treatment.

Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: in serious condition - 846 patients, in extremely critical condition - 193 patients, on a ventilator - 106 patients.

The incidence of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection

On July 11, 2021, 19 cases of pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection, 6 deaths were recorded and 46 people recovered. In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 57,919, deaths - 1,038, recovered - 53,019.

Almost 2.5 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry announced the latest numbers of those vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of July 13, 2021.

85% of school teachers in Kazakh capital vaccinated against COVID-19

Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov stressed significance of active participation in the vaccination of school teachers on his Instagram account.

It is crucial to vaccinate teachers as well as other school employees in order to re-open schools in September. It will help protect health, curb coronavirus spread," his post reads. For examples all teachers at school #3, #7, #13, #21, #34, #39, #46 and #81 have received the vaccine against COVID-19. Though there are educational establishments with low vaccination rates. Over the last days the city reports a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Up to 300 people are being admitted to the hospitals every day. The surge is caused by the spread of the Deltra strain which is more dangerous and contagious.

There are 100 vaccination rooms in the city. Almost 286,000 people got the vaccine against coronavirus. The number of those willing to get vaccinated increased sevenfold.

He also stressed that vaccination is the only way to protect from coronavirus.





