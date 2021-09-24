One-day tally of new COVID-19 cases at 2,693 in Kazakhstan, 9 died

Images | open sources

Kazakhstan has reported 2,693 COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Almaty city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 549. Karaganda region follows with 431 infections. Almaty region comes third with 256 COVID-19 cases reported over the past day.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Pavlodar region – 192, Nur-Sultan city – 191, Akmola region – 143, East Kazakhstan region – 135, Aktobe region – 133, Shymkent city – 125, and Kostanay region – 105.

West Kazakhstan region has reported 99 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, North Kazakhstan region – 79, Atyrau region – 69, Kyzylorda region – 56, Zhambyl region – 55, Mangistau region – 38, and Turkestan region – 37.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 870,059.

247 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day.

Nine people have died of and 162 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 74,674. The disease has taken the lives of 4,769 Kazakhstanis. 61,163 have so far defeated it.

962 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 66,215, the Health Ministry reports.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 11,653 are treated as in-patients and 54,562 as out-patients.

962 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 239 in critical condition, and 131 on artificial lung ventilation.

7 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Kazakhstan’s seven areas are in the 'red zone' on the map of the COVID-19 spread, the Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 said.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are placed in the "red zone" on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus "yellow zone".

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the 'green zone'.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the 'green zone'.

Notably, the country has logged 2,693 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,905 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.













