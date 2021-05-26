Digest: Almost 2 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

1,991,219 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan as of May 24, the official website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Almaty city leads in the number of those vaccinated with the 1st component of anti-COVID vaccine – 293,051. Ranked second is Almaty region with 207,093 people inoculated with the 1st component of the vaccine. Turkestan region is third with 183,491 people vaccinated against COVID-19.

169,615 and 153,210 people received shots of the vaccine in Shymkent city and Karaganda region, respectively.

152,930 people were inoculated with the 1st component of the vaccine in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

In total, 923,431 people received the second component of the vaccine across Kazakhstan.

Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan rgns as of May 24

Matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of May 24 came out, the IAC on COVID-19 spread prevention informed.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are in the red zone.

Shymkent, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan region are in the yellow zone.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Turkestan regions are in the green zone.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the yellow zone.

Per day mortality from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of May 24

Per day mortality rate from coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of May 24 has been announced, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

18 people died from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over a day.

33 002 people continue to receive treatment from CVI (32 479 CVI + and 523 CVI-), of which 13 030 are hospitals patients, and 19 972 are outpatients.

Among the patients with CVI + and CVI-, there are: in serious condition - 729 people, in a state of extreme severity - 178, on a ventilator - 99 patients.

Covid pneumonia incidence

On May 22, 2021, 15 cases of covid pneumonia and 4 deaths were recorded. 34 people recovered. In total, since August 1, the following have been registered: cases - 54 706, deaths - 888, recoveries - 50 839.

Updates on COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan as of May 24 were announced.

Over the past day in Kazakhstan, 1,832 cases were identified with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection.

Cases by regions:

- Nur-Sultan - 179;

- Almaty - 398;

- Shymkent - 77;

- Akmola region - 140;

- Aktobe region - 34;

- Almaty region - 104;

- Atyrau region - 84;

- East Kazakhstan region - 80;

- Zhambyl region - 24;

- West Kazakhstan region - 85;

- Karaganda region - 355;

- Kostanay region - 41;

- Kyzylorda region - 43;

- Mangystau region - 35;

- Pavlodar region - 73;

- North Kazakhstan region - 42;

- Turkestan region - 38.

In total, 375,014 cases were recorded in the country. Over the past day, 2,792 people have recovered from coronavirus. Total recoveries in Kazakhstan - 338 730.













