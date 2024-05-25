This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Golden Horde TV series shooting to start this autumn
37 million children use tobacco globally: WHO Report
Teen in Astana saves 5-year-old boy dangling from fourth-floor balcony
Water level in River Zhaiyk rises, 24-hour vigil maintained in Atyrau
Flood-relief efforts ongoing in Kazakhstan, over 61,000 flood victims return their homes
Tourism Ministry promises to finish construction of new terminals at 3 regions’ airports in 2024
The Ministry constantly monitors the course of implementation of infrastructure projects in tourism sector. 33 projects worth 131 billion tenge were implemented last year. Several infrastructure projects related to the Warm Beach resort area in Mangystau region were completed too," said Marzhikpayev.
This will significantly boost passenger flow and will positively affect the availability of tourist destinations," he added and reminded that the country's list of top destinations had been expanded to 20 this year.
Guilty of murder and torture: Kuandyk Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison
54 755 flood victims return their homes
Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence
