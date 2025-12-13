Harmony of the Dombra and Saxophone: a Unique Musical Dialogue Sounds in Brussels

Tell a friend

A unique concert took place in the capital of Belgium, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium with the support of the concert organization "Alatau Äuenderi" of the Almaty Region Akimat. The event was dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union and its member states, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The concert became a cultural bridge between East and West, bringing together members of the Belgian Parliament, representatives of European institutions, diplomats, cultural figures, and the Kazakh diaspora. From the very first moments, guests were immersed in an atmosphere of musical dialogue, where the saxophone - born in Belgium - met the dombra, the symbol of Kazakh musical tradition. Their joint sound became a living metaphor of friendship and long-standing partnership between the two countries.





Music knows no borders. This concert is vivid proof that cultural dialogue strengthens our ties and opens up new horizons for partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Roman Vassilenko.





The program included works by Nurgisa Tlendiyev in both original and modern arrangements, as well as new interpretations created especially for the Brussels concert. The performers masterfully combined the saxophone, dombra, prima-kobyz, and other instruments, creating a unique musical canvas that impressed the audience and received high praise from professionals.





The concert not only paid tribute to the legacy of N.Tlendiyev but also became an important milestone in the development of Kazakhstan’s cultural diplomacy in Europe. After the performance, participants discussed prospects for new joint projects, noting that such initiatives strengthen humanitarian ties, stimulate creative exchange, and contribute to the development of friendship between peoples.