How to obtain electronic visa to Kazakhstan

23.07.2019, 19:25 919
While there is an exclusion for some countries (with the UK, Ireland and Iceland being one of them), the general rule is that you do need to obtain a visa to visit Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.
 
Starting from 1 January 2019, Kazakhstan introduced a pilot mode of the procedure for obtaining a single entry visa for foreigners in electronic format. The electronic visa is issued through the Visa and Migration Portal.
 
An electronic visa is issued based on an invitation from the Kazakh side, which is issued in the migration service units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan. Tourist electronic visas are issued to citizens of 117 states, business and medical treatment visas - to citizens of 23 states.
 
The passport provided by the recipient of a visa should meet the following criteria:
 
- should not cause doubts in authenticity and belonging to its owner, have reservations, notes, erasures and corrections, torn or unsewn pages;
 
- should have at least 2 blank pages;
 
- should expire no earlier than 3 months from the expiry date of the requested visa;
 
- should not have marks of extension.
 
When the travel document (passport) is replaced, the electronic visa must be obtained again. In case of discrepancies between the information in the electronic visa and in the travel document that proves the identity, the electronic visa is considered invalid and this may serve as a reason for refusing entry to Kazakhstan.
 
Foreigners can enter/exit the territory of Kazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through the checkpoints of international airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. When crossing the state border and during his/her stay in Kazakhstan, the foreigner must have the passport and the printed electronic visa.
 
Foreigners with electronic visas are exempt from registration with the migration service authorities. The inviting side must inform the migration authorities about the foreigners staying with them within three working days from the date of their arrival.
 
Visa and Migration Portal (step-by-step e-visa issuance algorithm):
 
- in order to obtain an electronic visa, the foreigner should register on the website of the Visa and Migration Portal;
 
- go to the "electronic visa" section and confirm the invitation;
 
- learn about the requirements for obtaining an electronic visa;
 
- enter the invitation number (sent by the inviting side) and fill in the passport details;
 
- after confirming the invitation, confirm the compliance of the information in the electronic visa and in the travel document that proves the identity;
 
- pay the consular fee online (it is important to return to the personal account of the portal after payment);
 
- print the electronic visa (the visa is formed on the personal account);
 
- present the printed electronic visa when passing through passport control at international airports in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.
 
List of countries whose citizens may obtain an electronic single entry tourist visa to enter Kazakhstan
 
List of countries whose citizens may obtain an electronic single entry business and medical treatment visa to Kazakhstan:
 
