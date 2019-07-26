How to obtain electronic visa to Kazakhstan

While there is an exclusion for some countries (with the UK, Ireland and Iceland being one of them), the general rule is that you do need to obtain a visa to visit Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in the UK informs.
Starting from 1 January 2019, Kazakhstan introduced a pilot mode of the procedure for obtaining a single entry visa for foreigners in electronic format. The electronic visa is issued through the Visa and Migration Portal.
An electronic visa is issued based on an invitation from the Kazakh side, which is issued in the migration service units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan. Tourist electronic visas are issued to citizens of 117 states, business and medical treatment visas - to citizens of 23 states.
The passport provided by the recipient of a visa should meet the following criteria:
- should not cause doubts in authenticity and belonging to its owner, have reservations, notes, erasures and corrections, torn or unsewn pages;
- should have at least 2 blank pages;
- should expire no earlier than 3 months from the expiry date of the requested visa;
- should not have marks of extension.
When the travel document (passport) is replaced, the electronic visa must be obtained again. In case of discrepancies between the information in the electronic visa and in the travel document that proves the identity, the electronic visa is considered invalid and this may serve as a reason for refusing entry to Kazakhstan.
Foreigners can enter/exit the territory of Kazakhstan using a valid electronic visa only through the checkpoints of international airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. When crossing the state border and during his/her stay in Kazakhstan, the foreigner must have the passport and the printed electronic visa.
Foreigners with electronic visas are exempt from registration with the migration service authorities. The inviting side must inform the migration authorities about the foreigners staying with them within three working days from the date of their arrival.
Visa and Migration Portal (step-by-step e-visa issuance algorithm):
- in order to obtain an electronic visa, the foreigner should register on the website of the Visa and Migration Portal;
- go to the "electronic visa" section and confirm the invitation;
- learn about the requirements for obtaining an electronic visa;
- enter the invitation number (sent by the inviting side) and fill in the passport details;
- after confirming the invitation, confirm the compliance of the information in the electronic visa and in the travel document that proves the identity;
- pay the consular fee online (it is important to return to the personal account of the portal after payment);
- print the electronic visa (the visa is formed on the personal account);
- present the printed electronic visa when passing through passport control at international airports in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.
List of countries whose citizens may obtain an electronic single entry tourist visa to enter Kazakhstan
1. Algeria
2. Andorra
3. Angola
4. Antigua and Barbuda
5. Aruba
6. The Bahamas
7. Bahrain
8. Bangladesh
9. Barbados
10. Belize
11. Benin
12. Bhutan
13. Bolivia
14. Botswana
15. Brunei
16. Burkina Faso - Upper Volta
17. Burundi
18. Cambodia
19. Cameroon
20. Central African Republic
21. Chad
22. China
23. Colombia
24. The Comoros
25. Republic of the Congo
26. Costa Rica
27. Cфte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
28. Cuba
29. Democratic People's Republic of Korea
30. Djibouti
31. Dominica
32. Dominican Republic
33. El Salvador
34. Eritrea
35. Ethiopia
36. Faroe Islands
37. Fiji
38. Gabon
39. Gambia
40. Ghana
41. Grenada
42. Guatemala
43. Guinea
44. Guinea-Bissau
45. Guyana
46. Haiti
47. Honduras
48. India
49. Indonesia
50. Jamaica
51. Kenya
52. Kiribati
53. Kuwait
54. Laos
55. Lebanon
56. Lesotho
57. Liberia
58. Liechtenstein
59. Macao
60. Macedonia
61. Madagascar
62. Malawi
63. Maldives
64. Mali
65. Marshall Islands
66. Mauritania
67. Mauritius
68. Micronesia
69. Montenegro
70. Morocco
71. Mozambique
72. Myanmar (Burma)
73. Namibia
74. Nauru
75. Nepal
76. Nicaragua
77. Niger
78. Nigeria
79. Oman
80. Palau
81. Panama
82. Papua New Guinea
83. Paraguay
84. Peru
85. Philippines
86. Qatar
87. Rwanda
88. Saint Kitts and Nevis
89. Saint Lucia
90. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
91. Samoa
92. San Marino
93. Sao Tome and Principe
94. Saudi Arabia
95. Senegal
96. Seychelles
97. Sierra Leone
98. South Africa
99. Sri Lanka
100. Suriname
101. Swaziland
102. Tanzania
103. Thailand
104. Togo
105. Tonga
106. Trinidad and Tobago
107. Tunisia
108. Turkmenistan
109. Tuvalu
110. Uganda
111. Uruguay
112. Vanuatu
113. Vatican
114. Venezuela
115. Viet Nam
116. Zambia
117. Zimbabwe
List of countries whose citizens may obtain an electronic single entry business and medical treatment visa to Kazakhstan:
1. Bahamas
2. Bermuda
3. Burundi
4. Cambodia
5. Cuba
6. Greenland
7. Haiti
8. Honduras
9. Indonesia
10. Kuwait
11. Laos
12. Macao
13. Macedonia
14. Montenegro
15. Morocco
16. Nicaragua
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.