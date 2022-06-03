Система Orphus

Hundreds of polling stations stand ready in Almaty ahead of nationwide referendum

02.06.2022, 16:40 5621
Images | Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Almost 600 polling stations stand ready to accept voters in Almaty city during the upcoming nationwide constitutional referendum this Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Three days are left until the people of Kazakhstan will decide the fate of the proposed amendments to the Constitution. In Almaty, one can cast his or her vote at 574 polling stations.
 
Some 5,000 people are engaged in the work of the referendum commission.
 
All polling stations are equipped for visually impaired voters and other voters with special needs.
 
If Almaty residents have any questions regarding the referendum, they are kindly asked to contact the call center at +7 (727) 3384545 from 8:00 am till 20:00 pm.
 
152 thou procedural decisions undergo prosecutorial supervision in Kazakhstan

02.06.2022, 19:50 5926
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
According to Assylov, over seven thousand offenses, most of which were detected in the sphere of government procurement, health, environment, and observance of the rights of children, have been eliminated thanks to the Prosecutor Office's measures since the start of the year. Administrative and disciplinary action was taken against over 10 thousand civil servants and quasi-sector employees. Thanks to the involvement of prosecutors KZT8.4bn was reimbursed, labor rights of over 177 thousand persons were restored, and salary arrears to the tune of over KZT1bn were paid off. 
 
The President was briefed on the crime situation and measures taken to observe the constitutional rights of the citizens in the criminal and legal sphere. 596 illegally arrested individuals were released from the offices of investigative authorities. It was initiated to review the sentences of 542 persons, the situation of 90 was improved and nine were acquitted.
 
 Tokayev was also reported on the implementation of a new three-tier model of criminal proceedings. 152 thousand procedural decisions have so far undergone prosecutorial supervision, of which over 11.5 thousand were recognized as illegal. Unjustified involvement of almost one thousand citizens in criminal proceedings was prevented. 
 
Assylov informed the Head of State in detail about the measures to protect businesses, especially ones aimed at preventing illegal criminal proceedings. According to the President's task, the legality of all criminal cases against entrepreneurs is reviewed. Of the 378 cases currently under consideration, 36 were turned down. 12 pretrial investigations have been initiated into the cases of hindrance to businesses, and abuse of authority by officials of law enforcement and other government bodies. 
 
A complex of organizational and legislation measures is being prepared to exclude cases of unjustified involvement of entrepreneurs in criminal proceedings. 
 
The Head of State also heard about the investigations of the January events. As of today, cases against 489 persons have been taken to the court. 331 people have so far been sentenced, mostly for stealing, looting, storing, and stealing guns. 23 persons were sentenced to actual deprivation of liberty, and the rest to other forms of punishment. Cases of unlawful methods of investigation and deaths of people during the mass riots are under special control.
 
 For his part, Tokayev noted the importance to identify objectively all circumstances and those guilty during the January strategies as well as keep the public informed regularly about the results of the investigations. In addition, the President paid attention to the special importance of the rule of law in all spheres of the social and economic life of the country.
 
Bust of Abai installed in New Delhi

02.06.2022, 18:50 5821
Images | Akorda
A solemn ceremony of unveiling a bust of the great Kazakh thinker Abai took place in the San martin Square in New Delhi, Kazinform reports. 
 
Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi, as well as reps of the diplomatic corps.
 
 "Abai is not only a great poet but a genius thinker, prominent enlightener. He urged people to study science, embrace knowledge and glorified innovation and creation. The legacy of Abai is of great value not only for our country but the entire humanity," said Sultanov. 
 
He went on to note that the unveiling of the bust in the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi bears deep symbolic meaning, highlighting that the ideas taught by Abai and Gandhi are closely intertwined.
 
 According to Sultanov, the bust's installation will facilitate the further strengthening of spiritual cooperation between the two countries. The sides are willing to continue cooperation in the sphere of education, science, and culture. 
 
The unveiling of the bust took part as part of the visit of the Kazakh delegation to India for the 14th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical, Industrial and Cultural Cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.
 
Bilateral trade btw Kazakhstan and Poland reaches $760mln

02.06.2022, 17:30 5706
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau, who is in Kazakhstan as part of a regional tour, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
Welcoming Zbigniew Rau, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that his visit is important for strengthening Kazakhstan’s cooperation with Poland and the OSCE.
 
 The Head of State spoke about the preparations for the upcoming national referendum and welcomed the deployment of an ODIHR Referendum Assessment Mission.
 
 "The referendum is the beginning of a process of important political transformations in our country. The work to promote democracy in Kazakhstan will be continuously carried out," the President noted.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Zbigniew Rau reviewed in detail cooperation in all three areas of the OSCE: in military-political, economic-environmental and human dimensions. 
 
Speaking about bilateral cooperation with Poland, the President noted that he regards Poland as an important partner in Central Europe. 
 

Bilateral trade last year has been increased by 12%, reaching $ 760 million. I think that we have good opportunities to increase mutual trade," the leader of Kazakhstan believes. 

 
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office commended the efforts made under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s leadership in implementing large-scale political and economic reforms.
 
 "In my understanding, the upcoming referendum is a real breakthrough in terms of your Constitutional amendments and your approach to social structure and promotion of market oriented reforms. The referendum is a very important sign on political will to change things for the better. I must say that the constitutional reforms in your country are aimed at strengthening the principles of democracy, freedom and the rule of law," the Polish diplomat believes.
 
 Zbigniew Rau informed about his meetings with representatives of religious communities and civil society of our country. He highly valued the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for the constant support of the Polish diaspora living in our country.
 
President gives start to construction of int'l terminal at Almaty airport

01.06.2022, 18:22 13536
Images | Akorda
The working visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was completed with him taking part in a ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of a new international terminal in the southern capital of the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Akorda press service.
 
In his speech, the Head of State noted that the Almaty airport is the main strategic facility and air gateway of Kazakhstan.
 

After the completion of a new terminal the airport's capacity is to be doubled to up to 14 million passengers a year. It will be outfitted with advanced technologies and conform to international standards. The main thing is that all works must be completed on time," said the President.

 
The total investment in the construction will stand at over $200mln. The new terminal will handle international flights only, and the existing one domestic. The construction is set to be completed in the summer of 2024.
 
Kazakhstan marks domestic tourism growth

01.06.2022, 13:00 13456
Images | Depositphotos
"The number of domestic tourists surged by more than 50% representing 6.9 mln in 2021 which is 300,000 more as compared to the pre-pandemic levels," Culture and Sports Minister of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev told the Government.
 
At the same time, international arrivals decreased last year due to the COVID-19 quarantine measures and closed borders.
 
The Minister noted that the number of the national parks' visitors also rose. The number of hotels grew there by 172 against 2020 to stand at 3,686. The most visitors were recorded in the Ile Alatau, Kolsay, and Charyn national parks. The number of domestic travelers visiting the Ile Alatau park climbed from 212,000 to 430,000.

Source: Kazinform
 
President Tokayev extends International Children’s Day congratulations

01.06.2022, 08:50 13356
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the International Day for Protection of Children to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
In his congratulatory message the President noted that the International Day for Protection of Children is a wonderful holiday filled with special joy and warmth.
 
This day, according to the Head of State, reminds us all that there is nothing more important than the children’s happiness and smiles.
 
President Tokayev went on to emphasize that creating favorable environment for all-round development of the coming generation has always been an utmost priority for the country.
 
In his words, comfortable kindergartens, state-of-the-art schools, innovative centers, palaces for schoolchildren, sports complexes, as well as a host of new useful projects are launched as part of the Year of Children.
 
Children’s well-being is a foundation for steady progress and bright future of Kazakhstan, said the President, wishing everyone good health and further success.
 
Kazakh President honors scientists with state awards

01.06.2022, 08:30 13281
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to award a number of Kazakhstanis with state awards for their contribution to the development of science, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
For instance, President of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurynov was honored with the Barys order of the first degree.
 
Members of the academy Zhabaikhan Abdildin, Bulat Kumekov and Dosmukhamed Kshibekov were awarded with the Barys order of the third degree.
 
Other honorees received the Parasat and Kurmet orders.
 
Kazakh President holds meetings in Almaty

31.05.2022, 21:05 18211
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the founders of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze as well as the famed entrepreneur and philanthropist Rashid Sarsenov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
 During the meeting with the heads of Kaspi.kz the Head of State was briefed about the current activity and prospective plans to develop the internationally recognized fintech company. 
 
The Kazakh President discussed the issues of support for domestic entrepreneurship and the implementation of a number of important projects.
 
