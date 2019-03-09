IDIF to show Kazakhstan's short movie

Photo: Kazinform News Agency

Pryatki (Hide-and-Seek) short feature by Kazakhstan's director Venera Kairzhanova will be screened at The Independent Days International Film Festival in Karlsruhe, Germany.

The biggest film festival will be held on April 3-7. It is considered as one of Europe's most important festivals for independent filmmakers.

Pryatki tells the story of two little girls who were witnessing the problems of the adults. Trying to avoid those problems they played hide-and-seek outdoors to hide in their own small world.

It was also selected to the competition programme of The 16th Internacional Festival Signos de la Noite held in Lisbon, Portugal, on January 4-7.

Last year Pryatki was screened at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival within Short Film Corner and awarded a special prize at the V International Film Festival Intonations in Saint Petersburg. Besides, it took the best script award at the Moscow Shorts 18 Film Festival.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.