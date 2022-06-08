Kazakh Energy Minister projects gas shortages by 2025

Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan ranks 22nd in gas reserves in the world and 3rd among CIS countries. Gas consumption in Kazakhstan grew between 2017 and 2021 by 4.8 bln cu m from 13.8 to 189.6 bln cu m," the Minister told the Government Hour at the Majilis.
He added that an increase in gas consumption made 35% or on an average of 7% annually.
The Minister projected the domestic gas shortages and dependency on imported resources by 2025. In the near future Kashagan, Karachaganak, TCO are to remain the key commercial gas producers t o account for 64% of all commercial gas resources.
