Kazakh leader inks Law on Cinematography

The Kazakh Head of State has signed the law "On Cinematography" aimed at establishing a legal basis of cinematography.





The new document provides the conditions to drum up support for cinematography, increase the quality and competitiveness of national films, the accessibility of movie screening services for the population, the transparency and investment attractiveness of the film industry, the growth of the authority and recognition of Kazakh films abroad.





In addition, the law will determine legal foundations of the operation of the State National Film Support Centre designed to be a single operator to provide public financial support for cinematography.





Under the norms adopted, films are allowed to be screened within Kazakhstan once registration in the State register of films has been granted, following the rental license issued, except for the films screened in film festivals, seminars, demonstrations.





Note, films will be screened in Kazakh and other languages, and national films - in Kazakh alone, and in other languages where necessary.









