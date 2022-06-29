Kazakhstan bids to inscribe Orteke folk dance on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists

An unforgettable ballet evening featuring Astana Opera’s dancers awaits the residents and guests of the capital on June 28. A renewed program, consisting of miniatures by contemporary national and foreign choreographers and pas de deux from classical ballets, accompanied by the opera house’s symphony orchestra, and Raimondo Rebeck’s one-act production How Long Is Now?, will make the hearts beat faster, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Every stage performance of the Astana Opera Ballet Company is a priceless gift for the high art aficionados. The dancers under the direction of the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova are diligently preparing for the long-awaited meeting with the viewers.

The new gala ballet program is rich and diverse. It includes numbers that are varied in their character and style. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva and Daniyar Zhumatayev (debut) will perform the Seventh Waltz from the ballet Chopiniana to Frйdйric Chopin’s music. Duet from the ballet Carmen in Roland Petit’s choreography to Georges Bizet’s music will be presented by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina and Zhanibek Akhmediyev, and it will be his first time taking the stage in this role for the latter. Pas de deux from Boris Asafyev’s ballet Flames of Paris will feature Shugyla Adepkhan (debut) and Serik Nakyspekov, pas de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote – Madina Basbayeva and Arman Urazov.

The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Daler Zaparov’s touching performance of a duet from the national ballet The Call of the Steppe to Renat Gaisin’s music in Patrick de Bana’s choreography and a sensual number Qily Zaman to the music of the ethno-folklore ensemble Turan, presented by Sultanbek Gumar, awaits the viewers.

Duet from Raimondo Rebeck’s ballet Beethoven – Immortal – Love, prepared by Aigerim Beketayeva and Daler Zaparov, will be bright and memorable.

The part I am presenting in this duet is abstract. The production was staged by Raimondo Rebeck, and in general it is one of my favorite ballets. I appreciate his works for their aesthetics, plastique, and special vision of scenes in the ballet. The choreography and the selection of musical material are very close to me. All this helps me, as a performer, to convey the ballet master’s idea. I have not performed this part for a very long time, so there will definitely be new zest in it," Aigerim Beketayeva shared.

The famous German choreographer is also the author of the ballet How Long Is Now?. The production will conclude the gala ballet evening. Raimondo Rebeck is known for his fresh take on contemporary choreography. A teacher, choreographer, laureate of prestigious national and international competitions, he is in great demand and actively collaborates with ballet companies around the world. Raimondo Rebek has worked with Roland Petit, Maurice Bйjart, Rudolf Nureyev, Yvette Chauvirй, Altynai Asylmuratova, Hans van Manen, Jirн Kyliбn and other famous choreographers and dancers. It is worth noting that the German specialist is preparing one of the most exciting premieres of the upcoming anniversary season.

Victor Carare created the sets for the production of How Long Is Now? according to Raimondo Rebeck’s design sketches. Lighting designer is Carlo Cerri and Arassel Dosmuratova worked on the costumes based on Raimondo Rebeck’s design sketches.

The production of How Long Is Now? raises philosophical questions related to the meaning of existence. Three pairs of dancers illustrate various stages of a person’s life, formulating the answer to the difficult question why memories of various life events can either last an eternity or a single moment.

In the one-act ballet, the parts will be performed by: Time – Arman Urazov, Youth – Shugyla Adepkhan and Aibar Toktar, Adulthood – Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Olzhas Tarlanov, Maturity – Moldir Shakimova and Daler Zaparov.

It should be noted that the main distinguishing feature of the gala program is that within the framework of one evening, the audience can ‘attend’ several ballets at once, witnessing tender and pure love, passion and enmity, philosophize and reflect together with the performers on the main issues of humanity.