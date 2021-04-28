Kazakhstan extends moratorium on landowning norms

Kazakhstan decided to extend moratorium on landowning norms for 5 years more.

It is necessary to introduce a mechanism for granting agricultural lands in electronic format. We have debated it last Saturday. We have to prepare it at least by 2023. It is therefore necessary to make sure that all citizens have fair and open access to it. I think the great landmark decision was made last week. The decision was made to lease lands out for 49 years," Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Land Commission meeting. According to him, the decision on transferring lands into ownership should be postponed.

He suggested extending moratorium on the norms concerning landowning for 5 years more. The members of the commission supported the suggestion.

