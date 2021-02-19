Kazakhstan eyes extension of visa-free countries list

In 2021, Kazakhstan plans to expand the list of visa-free countries to 90. Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Gabidulla Abdrakhimov said on Thusday.





To stimulate the growth of foreign tourists, within the framework of the State Program for development of tourism activities, a lot of work has been done to liberalize visa and migration processes and ensure the country's transport accessibility: in 2020, we expanded the list of visa-free countries to 74, introduced electronic visas for citizens of 105 states. 72-hour visa-free transit visas for citizens of China and India were introduced in a pilot mode. We have canceled registration of foreigners upon entry for up to 30 days and migration cards. We have started modernizing border checkpoints. And we have already allowed foreign airlines to work so that they can operate in 11 towns of our country and pick up passengers (Open Sky mode). In 2021, it is planned to expand the list of visa-free countries to 90," Abdrakhimov said.





According to him, a proposal for a visa-free regime for foreigners is being prepared to simplify the process of obtaining an electronic visa.





We have also completed the introduction of the E-Qonaq system in 160 hotels in a pilot mode, and now, thanks to this system, any foreign tourist will not need to register separately. This will all take place automatically when a citizen is checked in," the vice minister added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.