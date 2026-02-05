Kazakhstan introduces new support system for rail passengers

Images | Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

A new assistance service for passengers with disabilities has been launched at railway stations across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.





The national carrier, together with the Mainline Network Directorate, has introduced a support service that allows passengers with disabilities to request assistance in advance. The service provides help from road transport to the train carriage and back, as well as assistance throughout the station premises.





Requests for rail travel assistance can be submitted via the website bilet.railways.kz.





The service is currently available at 57 railway stations equipped with wheelchairs. If it is temporarily unavailable at a selected station, the relevant options will not appear during ticket purchase.





To request assistance, passengers are required to:





purchase a ticket on bilet.railways.kz;

select the "Disability" option during the booking process and enter their individual identification number (IIN) and disability certificate number;

indicate the required types of assistance.





Available assistance options include:





escort by station staff before departure;

provision of a wheelchair before departure;

escort by station staff upon arrival;

provision of a wheelchair upon arrival.





Submitting a request in advance allows station staff to prepare ahead of time and ensure timely and comprehensive assistance at all stages of the journey.