Kazakhstan recognizes vaccination passports of citizens of Hungary, Thailand, Mongolia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova and Turkey, according to a decree signed by Kazakhstan's Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyasov, Kazakhstan Today reports.

Besides, the decree allows the suspension of unvaccinated employees from full-time in-person work.









