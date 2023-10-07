05.10.2023, 20:38 13001
Kazakhstan reports first Eris variant case of COVID
Images | pixabay.com
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has recorded the first Eris variant case, health minister of the country Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The recent study revealed the Eris variant case in Kazakhstan, said Giniyat.
The minister went on to say that 35 people with coronavirus are receiving hospital treatment in the country. They are elder people with many underlying health conditions.
According to the chief medical officer of the country, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Pirola variant cases of COVID were registered in mid-August in Kazakhstan.
She noted that the new subvariants of Omicron are similar in terms of morbidity, clinical picture, and hospital admission.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.10.2023, 11:19 4386
Over 70 members of the organized crime groups detained in Kazakhstan
Images | NSC RK
Tell a friend
The National Security Committee and police forces with the coordination of the General Prosecutor’s Office simultaneously conducted a special operation in Zhetysu, Zhambyl and Turkistan regions, Kazinform reports.
72 members of the organized crime groups suspect of illicit possession of arms and drugs, blackmailing, organizing illicit migration channels, and committing serious crimes were detained.
The crime groups operated on Kazakhstan-China border zone (Khorgos), Zhibek Zholy checkpoint on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan, and Kordai auto checkpoint situated on the border with Kyrgyzstan, the National Security Committee said in a statement.
Fire arms, ammunition, large amounts of cash, drugs were seized during the special operation.
The investigative measures were launched.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2023, 14:47 16966
Air Spirits Enchanted the Capital’s Audience
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The premiere of Løvenskiold’s ballet La Sylphide at the Astana Opera was a resounding success. The production became a return of sorts to the era of old-style ballet, which for two centuries preserved its unique history and the spirit of romantic aesthetics. For four evenings - September 29, 30, October 1 and 3, a magnificent and mesmerizing story unfolded onstage, Astana Opera press office reports.
The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova staged the production. The premiere attracted about four thousand viewers, who had an opportunity to see different lineups of performers.
The plot of the ballet was based on a Scottish legend about forest spirits, known as sylphs, who led away and killed young men. In 1832, French choreographer Filippo Taglioni staged this ballet for his daughter Maria to demonstrate her exceptional dancing skills. Although Maria did not have a particularly alluring appearance, she was a magnificent dancer, and her choreographer father turned her disadvantages into advantages. Thanks to her technique and charisma, she transformed the Sylph into an airy, ethereal creature, and created a portrayal that inspired many generations of dancers.
Another remarkable aspect of La Sylphide is that it became the first ballet where the dance pattern of the corps de ballet in some fragments completely repeated the ballerina’s steps. This mirror aspect placed additional emphasis on the soloist’s dance and enhanced the viewing experience of her performance.
For Madina Unerbayeva, the part of the Sylph was not new. The principal dancer portrayed the air maiden at various Kazakh opera houses. At the Astana Opera, she once again amazed the audience with her technique. Her movements were so perfect that they created the feeling that she was really floating in the air. Madina’s dancing and acting skills firmly established her among the impeccable Kazakh primas. However, the three other soloists, Shugyla Adepkhan, Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Sofia Adilkhanova, took the stage as the Sylph for the first time. Their interpretations turned out emotionally inspired, and every glace, every movement was exact and beautifully precise. The performers flawlessly followed the choreographic pattern that was filled with many different technical nuances. The dancers emphasized the main thing: the idea of airy lightness.
At all times, James’ part was considered very difficult. Here the dancers have to demonstrate endurance, because they do not leave the stage for almost the entire first act. Thanks to such outstanding dancers as Rudolf Nureyev, this role left an unforgettable mark on the history of ballet. After his virtuoso performance, this part became one of the most beloved for many dancers in the world. The Astana Opera’s soloists did an excellent job with their task, showing not only excellent performance technique, but also conveying a multifaceted palette of feelings and emotions of their character. Thus, principal dancer Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, soloists Serik Nakyspekov, Dias Kurmangazy and Daniyar Zhumatayev made the audience feel the complexity of the situation: the hero’s confusion before choosing between earthly and phantom relationships. Their flying leaps, fine foot technique, and ability to hold the body frame correctly spoke of the soloists’ high professionalism.
And, of course, the witch Madge performed by soloist Sultanbek Gumar and ballet dancers Kuat Karibayev, Sunggat Kydyrbai added magic and enchantment to the performance.
Without any doubt, the dancers were able to convey a deep storyline, which, incidentally, was the focus of the entire performance. The audience was not distracted by set design, because the designer Vyacheslav Okunev decided not to turn to modern video and 3D solutions, but to the historical design of the production using painted canvas sets that rendered nature views of Scotland and hard scenery that showed the house of the peasant Anna in order to preserve the olden times atmosphere. Thanks to lighting designer Sergai Shevchenko, lighting effects complimented the overall perception of the ballet, emphasizing the mysterious and fantastic nature of the whole story.
The magnificent performance of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra should not be left unmentioned. It was rich, expressive and accurately conveyed the mood of each scene. Under the baton of the music director and conductor of the production Arman Urazgaliyev, the musicians created an incredible atmosphere, conveying the beauty and subtle nuances of the score.
The Astana Opera’s production was not just a recreation of La Sylphide, but also a journey into the history of ballet. It was an opportunity to see an incredible Scottish legend come to life on the modern stage through the talent of the dancers, musicians and the production team. The premiere that took place under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan was a resounding success. The production not only lived up to expectations, but also gave the audience magical emotions that will live on in their hearts for a long time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.10.2023, 11:27 31216
Israel reports new case of dengue fever
Tell a friend
The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a new case of dengue fever, Xinhua reports.
The ministry noted in a statement that the patient in the new case returned from Thailand last month, adding that he is in good condition.
This is the second patient diagnosed with the mosquito-borne viral illness in Israel after an infection of a student was reported on Friday. The student returned from Mexico recently.
Following the detection of the new case, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection ordered pest control in the patient's home area to exterminate mosquitoes and prevent the potential spread of infection.
According to the ministry, this is the 30th case of the dengue virus detected in Israel in 2023. All these patients returned from abroad, with no local infections.
Dengue fever exhibits a spectrum of severity and its symptoms usually manifest within four to 10 days following a mosquito bite.
Symptoms of dengue fever can include sudden high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, bleeding from the nose or gums, and easy bruising.
In severe cases, the infection can lead to shock, organ failure, and even death.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 18:34 36146
Kazakhstan’s population nears 20 million
Images | instagram-kff_team
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s population stood at 19,944,726 as of September 1, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the National Statistics Bureau, the country saw the overall growth of 177,919 in its population since the year’s beginning.
Those residing in cities are estimated at 12,368,662 and in rural areas - 7,576,064.
Women number 10,205,957 and men 9,738,769.
In the period from January to August this year, the country registered a total of 258,011 births, and 85,989 deaths.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 13:03 36456
We should apply strictest measures: Alikhan Smailov speaks out about drunk and deprived drivers licenses
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Measures to ensure road safety were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev reported that this year there is a decrease in the main indicators of accidents: traffic accidents by 13% (from 8,253 to 9,429), the number of injured people by 16% (from 12,394 to 10,448), deaths by 1% (from 1,478 to 1,468). However, despite the overall positive trend, in Almaty, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Zhetisu regions still remains a high level of accidents.
At the same time, it was noted that this year more than 5.5 million violations of traffic rules were stopped, about 15 thousand drivers were detained in the state of alcohol intoxication, 9 thousand people were deprived of driving rights, 15 thousand people were subjected to administrative arrest, more than 215 thousand pedestrians were fined.
Marat Kozhayev noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has made amendments to the Rules of taking auto exams: the process of their passing is now monitored through online broadcasting, the rule of mandatory registration of trainees in the information system "Auto School" has been introduced, which eliminates the possibility of adjusting the lists.
The second package of amendments is currently being developed. In particular, the transition to electronic certificates of completion of training courses and medical certificates is planned, and the issue of abolition of independent training of drivers is being worked out.
Along with this, it was emphasized that with the support of akimats, digital solutions are being actively introduced in the sphere of road safety. Now 22 thousand automatic cameras for fixing traffic violations are installed on the roads. With their help 50% of all violations are registered. In Astana and Shymkent, this figure has reached 70%. The work on introduction of such systems in the regions continues.
In parallel, measures are taken against persistent violators through the "Korgau" program. It allows to automatically identify cars with false license plates, without insurance, wanted or violating traffic rules and not paying fines.
Minister of Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov and Acting Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev also made reports at the meeting.
Prime Minister pointed out that in Almaty region the highest rates of deaths on the roads, in Turkestan region there is an increase in the number of accidents, deaths and injuries, and in Abay region there is almost 2-fold increase in the accident rate in general. Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziev, Darhan Satybaldy and Nurlan Urankhayev made comments on these issues.
As the Head of Government noted, this year there has been a decrease in the number of road accidents and victims. Nevertheless, still an average of 5-6 people die on the roads per day.
Behind each figure there are lives and health of people. Unfortunately, we have a very low level of driving culture and discipline. We are toughening criminal and administrative responsibility for traffic offenses. But at the same time, the police still detain thousands of drunk drivers and those who have previously been deprived of their driving license. Undoubtedly, the strictest measures should be applied to such offenders," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, it is necessary to increase the number of cameras in populated areas, and on the roads of republican importance to more actively use hardware and software complexes.
Prime Minister noted that the situation with road safety causes fair complaints from the population. Only since the beginning of the year more than 62 thousand official appeals in the field of road traffic have been received from citizens. They are among the top 10 complaints.
For example, the process of taking examinations for obtaining a license is criticized as being highly corrupt. There are serious questions about the quality of technical inspections of vehicles. Also, one of the causes of accidents is inadequate road infrastructure.
Even in populated areas there are sections of roads and streets without lighting, crosswalks, signs and traffic lights. All this leads to casualties, including among children. Therefore, our main task in this area is to develop systemic measures to improve road safety, reduce accidents and deaths," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to conduct a detailed analysis of the accident rate in the context of each region and to strengthen supervision of road traffic on the most accident-prone areas.
It is also necessary to work out the issue of abolishing the possibility of independent training of drivers of vehicles. This step has not justified itself. Together with the Ministry of Digital Development it is necessary to ensure the quality of license exams," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, he instructed to take additional measures to streamline the activities of private cabs, especially on intercity routes, to develop a mechanism for effective control over the quality of vehicle inspection, to take measures to expand the network of violation cameras and the development of highway medical and rescue stations, including the creation of mobile mobile teams.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 12:58 36636
Kazakhstan to launch 170 new projects in food industry, machine building and metallurgy this year
Tell a friend
Development of manufacturing industry of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev, at the end of 2022 the industry took 13.4% of the GDP of the country, which is the third indicator in terms of contribution to the economy after trade and mining. The dynamics in terms of production volume is also positive: last year, 21.1 trillion tenge worth of products were produced, which is 2.2 times more than five years ago.
At the same time, over the past 8 months, the volume of production in the manufacturing industry amounted to 14 trillion tenge with an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. In terms of industries, the machine-building industry showed a strong dynamics of 28.1% due to the production of motor vehicles (+42.2%), machinery and equipment (+22.5%), as well as electrical equipment (+34.3%). In the light industry, the growth of 19.8% is due to the production of textiles (+35.9%), while in the chemical industry - at the level of 3.1% due to the production of ammophos (+44.8%).
The Minister emphasized that there are about 20 thousand enterprises in the industry, which provide more than 613 thousand permanent jobs. As part of the implementation of the President's Address, measures will be taken to deepen processing and provide enterprises of the manufacturing industry with raw materials, the formation of basic infrastructure, the implementation of large and strategic investment projects, as well as providing the market with a sufficient amount of preferential financing.
Nurbolat Aidapkelov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Management Holding "Baiterek" JSC, also made a report on measures to develop the manufacturing industry.
Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of 8 months in Akmola region there is a decrease in investment in manufacturing industry by 70%, in Aktobe region and Ulytau region there is a decrease in production by 18%. Akims of the regions Marat Akhmetzhanov, Askhat Shakharov and Berik Abdygaliuly made comments.
Having listened to the speakers, Alikhan Smailov reminded that in his Address to the Nation, the Head of State defined the most important task to form a strong industrial framework of the country. The manufacturing sector is the basis for successful industrial development of any state.
Within the framework of the Industrialization Map, 170 projects in the food industry, construction industry, machine building, metallurgy and other sectors are planned to be commissioned this year. This will create about 12.5 thousand permanent jobs," Prime Minister said.
He added that by order of the President a list of the largest projects for the creation of clusters of high processing in a number of priority areas is already being prepared. In particular, in oil, gas and carbon chemistry, deep processing of metals, uranium industry, machine building, production of auto components, fertilizers, etc.
This work will involve the maximum use of domestic resources, as well as the potential of off-take contracts," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
As the Prime Minister noted, projects on production of butadiene and polyethylene are at the stage of realization. At the same time, the International Centre for Development of Oil and Gas Engineering carries out effective work on localization of production of international companies and technology transfer. Thus, a number of new projects have already been launched to produce gas detectors, pumps and pressure sensors.
According to him, a high share of localization and transfer of modern technologies will also be ensured in the defense industry. At the same time, the Defense Industry Complex Development Fund will be specially created by the end of the year to support domestic enterprises.
Along with this, on the instructions of the Head of State, a draft Comprehensive Plan for the development of the machine-building industry is being prepared.
Its implementation will allow to increase production in this sphere more than 2 times, increase exports almost 3 times and investments in fixed assets 1.5 times," Alikhan Smailov said.
This year the Roadmap for the development of light industry will also be updated. It will provide for such measures as compensation of investment costs in the creation of textile production and support for domestic producers in government procurement.
In general, all the main directions and tasks for the development of the manufacturing sector have already been outlined. Now it is necessary to ensure their active implementation," Prime Minister emphasized.
In conclusion, he outlined the need to develop new approaches to the introduction of innovative technologies at enterprises, the mechanism of priority provision of large projects with infrastructure and resource reserves, as well as to intensify work to attract investment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2023, 18:53 36806
Astana Opera Is Changing the Cultural Image of the Capital
Tell a friend
Now information about the Astana Opera’s performances can be found not only on the internet. Rounded advertisement displays with theatrical billboards inviting the population to exciting events taking place at the country’s main stage venue will adorn many of the capital’s streets and avenues. These stands carry a piece of theatrical magic, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement before the upcoming event, Astana Opera press office reports.
With the appearance of theatrical stands on the streets, the Astana Opera will become closer to the residents and guests of the capital. Now everyone can easily get acquainted with the repertoire and choose a performance to suit their taste. This new solution will give the city additional charm and make its life more culturally rich. And the symphony of colors, shapes and textures of the poster itself will attract the eyes of passersby and create a festive atmosphere on the streets of our city. From images of dancing ballerinas to large-scale scenes from opera productions, each stand will "invite" citizens on a fascinating journey into the world of theatrical art.
These theatrical beauties recently turned up on the streets. To be honest, we were not particularly interested in opera and ballet productions before, but the billboards attracted our attention. It was interesting to see what was currently being staged at the capital’s opera house. My wife and I purchased tickets to the ballet La Sylphide and were very impressed by the performance we saw. I think that the Astana Akimat together with the Astana Opera are doing a good educational work," the city resident Darkhan Tuleuov shared.
It should be noted that the stands adorn different parts of the city. They can be seen near the capital’s park, circus, botanical garden, embankment, Eurasian University and many other places.
Soon, theatrical stands will become an integral part of the cultural life of Astana. After all, they are designed to remind us all that art can be closer than we think.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.09.2023, 12:08 65486
Most of Karaganda city left without electricity
Tell a friend
More than half of the city remained without electricity, Kazinform reports.
It is not clear yet what caused the power outages and how many people were left without electricity. A breakdown in the technological process occurred at the TPP-3, the akimat’s press service said in a statement.
As earlier reported, heavy downpours and hail battered the city last night. It is not clear whether the bad weather conditions are linked to the power system disbalance at the TPP.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
30.09.2023, 09:40Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 02.10.2023, 21:2143666President holds meeting on returning illegally acquired assets 03.10.2023, 21:1242651Head of State attended the ceremony to mark the 30-th anniversary of Shell in Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 15:2941151Gabit Sadyrbekov appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan 03.10.2023, 11:3237891Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 12:39113791Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 13.09.2023, 11:03112286Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China111176A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:58103956CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY 19.09.2023, 09:09102216Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa