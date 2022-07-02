Kazakhstan reports growth in COVID-19 cases - Health Ministry

Global COVID-19 cases have risen by 15%, and deaths by 3% over the past week.
Of 457 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in the past week, 391 or 85% fell at Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities. Of those, 80% are unvaccinated patients or those who did not get the vaccine in the past six months.
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still underway in the country. According to the latest data, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 80.2% and the second jab to 78.0% of the eligible population in the country. A COVID-19 booster jab has been received by a total of 4.7 million people or 67.4% of those eligible for revaccination. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot was given to 170 thousand people or 50.6% of the eligible population.
20-21 thousand COVID-19 vaccine shots are administered on a daily basis in Kazakhstan.
The genetic sequence analysis revealed that Omicron strain was responsible for 99% of the infections, including Stealth Omicron for 27%, countrywide in May.
The Ministry recommends getting a COVID-19 booster jab, especially for at-risk people.
