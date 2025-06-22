Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier suspends flights from Atyrau to Dubai

Images | montsame.mn

The 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly discussed and adopted the draft Resolution on "Proclaiming July 11 as World Horse Day," initiated by President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, on June 3, 2025, Montsame reports.





Co-sponsors of the draft Resolution were the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Republic of Korea, the People’s Republic of China, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Russian Federation, the Portuguese Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Türkiye, Japan, and five countries in Central Asia.





The draft Resolution provides for "World Horse Day" to be celebrated worldwide for the first time on July 11, 2025.





According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global population of horses used for riding and draft purposes is currently estimated at 57 million. Horses are utilized not only for riding, transport, equestrian sports, tourism, and recreation, but also contribute significantly to the healthcare and food production sectors. However, in recent years, various factors, including technological advancement, economic diversification, climate and environmental change, and evolving human lifestyles, have led to a decline in the global horse population and a decreased focus on horse breed preservation and equine husbandry.





In light of this, representing the nomadic peoples, who have preserved their equestrian cultures and traditions since ancient times, President of Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa initiated the draft Resolution at the General Assembly to proclaim July 11 of each year as "World Horse Day." The purpose of this initiative is to raise international awareness, promote the significance of horses, and encourage public engagement in their preservation.





The draft Resolution (document A/79/L.89), adopted by a recorded vote of 169 in favor to 1 against, with no abstentions, invites Member States and other stakeholders to observe the Day every year, through activities aimed at raising awareness about the economic and social importance of the horse and the equine industry.





Introducing the draft Resolution, the representative of Mongolia described the horse as "one of the most important animals in human history" and pointed to its role in transportation, agriculture, farming, and mining, as well as recreational fields such as horse-racing and tourism. But the number of horses, horse breeds, and the horse industry are declining due to changes in lifestyles, technological advancements, economic fluctuations, and environmental factors. Highlighting the sacred place that horses hold in his country’s pastoral nomadic culture, he said that it has one of the largest horse populations in the world. The text aims to encourage concrete actions to support the equine industry and conserve equine cultural heritage.