Kazakhstan’s SCAT to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Seoul
First microchip ‘designed in Kazakhstan’ paves the way for innovation
Our team is made up of talented, motivated young professionals. These are mostly NU students and graduates working in our labs," Nursultan said.
New endangered species featured in Kazakhstan's Red Book
To date, there are 227 species listed as rare and endangered in Kazakhstan. However, based on scientific research, we have proposed revising this list and reducing it to 217 species, which reflects positive changes in the populations of certain species," said Roman Yashchenko during a press briefing of the Regional Communications Service.
Thanks to systematic measures, the population of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has increased from a critically low number of 80-100 individuals in the 1990s to approximately 160-180 individuals nowadays," emphasized Roman Yashchenko.
Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to register homegrown cancer drug by yearend
Weather conditions cause flight delays at Astana Airport
As of today, 6 out of 84 scheduled departures have been delayed due to the late arrival of aircraft caused by adverse weather conditions. Of the 86 scheduled arrivals, 8 flights have been delayed. The airport continues to operate in routine mode. To ensure flight safety, continuous cleaning of the apron and runway is being conducted. A total of 23 units of specialized equipment are being used to maintain the smooth functioning of the airport," the statement said.
- The airline;
- The official airport website: www.nn-airport.kz;
- The 24-hour call center: 8 (7172) 702-999.
New flight route to be launched from Almaty to Vietnam
Kazakhstani airlines to add more flights amid holiday demand
Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit
