Kazakhstan sends aircraft to Tel Aviv to evacuate its nationals

Under the chairmanship of Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Balykbaev held the IV-th meeting of the Interdepartmental Council on consumer protection, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





It was attended by heads of government agencies, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and representatives of the Republican Association of Consumers of Kazakhstan. The participants discussed problematic issues of increasing tariffs for mobile communication services, Internet providers, as well as violations of consumer rights by subjects of recreational, tourism and hotel business.





Askar Tynysbekov, head of the Committee for Consumer Rights Protection, noted the increase in the number of complaints and appeals from consumers in these areas.





In comparison 2021-2022, the number of appeals increased 2.5 times in the field of telecommunications.





The results of an independent sociological survey of 10 thousand respondents, indicate dissatisfaction with the services of Internet providers - 33.3%.





The requirements of the law and rules for the provision of communication services are ignored by telecom operators, which causes great dissatisfaction on the part of the population and requires a prompt and systemic solution.





Askar Tynysbekov, represented by the Commissioner for Coordination of State Bodies in the field of consumer protection, recommended the Ministry of Digital Development to take appropriate response measures.





Also due to the receipt of many complaints from vacationers in recreation centers, the lack of a unified position and legal regulation of this issue on the initiative of the Committee on Protection of Consumer Rights heard the acting chairman of the Committee of Tourism Nurtas Karipbaev.





As a result of the discussion of this issue, appropriate recommendations were given to the authorized persons.





According to the head of the agency, the number of consumer appeals increases by 20% annually.





While the authorized body received 21 thousand in 2020, in 2022 the number of consumer complaints received increased to 30.2 thousand appeals.





The greatest number of consumer complaints by specific weight is observed in the spheres of retail trade - 14.3 thousand, consumer services - 4.7 thousand, electronic commerce - 2.6 thousand appeals.





And the greatest growth occurred in such spheres as provision of services in public catering facilities - 2.8 times, transportation and communication services - 2.5 times, and in the sphere of medical services - 2 times.





However, these facts do not reflect the actual state of affairs in the field of consumer protection, as not all consumers apply for protection of violated rights to government agencies and public associations of consumers" - said the head of the agency.





At the beginning of the report, the main aspects of the new draft Law on Consumer Protection were presented.





In particular, it is the debureaucratization of the multi-stage system of consideration of consumer complaints, civil liability of the entrepreneur in favor of the consumer, strengthening the status of the law and inter-sectoral coordination of state bodies in the areas of consumption, introduction of the institution of the Ombudsman for consumer protection, synchronization of consumer protection norms of electronic commerce with its face-to-face form.





Expressed their views Director of Tourism Department of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Damilya Kunanova, heads of the Republican Association of Consumers of Kazakhstan and the association of catering.





Following the meeting, Vice-Minister of Trade Kairat Balykbayev gave recommendations to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Committee of Technical Regulation and Metrology in the optimal time to develop national standards and implement their application in the recreational, tourism, hotel business.





The Telecommunications Committee was recommended to work on providing interregional telecommunications inspectorates with appropriate equipment to measure the quality and speed of the Internet.