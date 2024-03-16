13.03.2024, 17:18 13241
Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Starting this year, the country is to mark Nauryz celebrations in a new format, deputy chairman of the culture committee of the culture and information ministry of Kazakhstan Sabit Barlybayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It was proposed to enrich its (Nauryz holiday) meaning and content and declare a decade of Nauryznama to be hold on 14-23 March each year. A unified Nauryz logo was approved and sent to all the regions of the country as well. Historically, the Nauryz (New Year) celebrations lasted for 8-9 days and were called Nauryznama. It was mentioned in the works of great philosophers Mahmud al-Kashgari, Mashkhur Zhusup Kopeiuly, Abai, Ayezov, said Barlybayev.
According to the speaker, it is suggested to revive the Korisu kuni - Amal celebration (Meeting Day), which is nowadays marked in the west only, in all the regions of the country.
Barlybayev went on to add that as part of the Nauryz celebrations the country will observe Kaiyrymdylyk kuni (Day of Charity) on March 15, the Day of Culture and National Traditions on March 16, Shanyrak kuni promoting family values and moral upbringing on March 17, the Day of National Dress on March 18, Zhanaru kuni (Renewal Day) on March 19, the National Sport Day on March 20, Yntymak kuni (Unity Day) on March 21, the Beginning of the Year on March 22, and Tazaru kuni, as part of which environmental campaigns are to take place nationwide.
In addition, on March 14-23, the Nauryz bazarlyk season is to kick off, providing for en masse sales at trading venues.
Barlybayev also said that around 400 events are to take place countrywide as part of Nauryznama, with the key event Uly istin - Uly tany is to be celebrated on March 21 within the EXPO territory.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.03.2024, 15:55 8071
Debuts in the National Opera before the Korisu Holiday
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
On March 12 and 13, in anticipation of the ancient holiday Korisu, the first Kazakh national opera - Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s Qyz Zhibek to Gabit Musrepov’s libretto was presented at Astana Opera. On the second performance day, bright young vocalists debuted in the spectacular opera production, Astana Opera press office reports.
Thus, on March 13, the opera company soloist Ulpan Aubakirova took the stage for the first time as Qarlyghash, and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Merei Kadyrkhanov debuted as Shege.
On these days, the symphony orchestra, choir, ballet, supernumeraries, opera company soloists and young artists of the children’s studio performed under the baton of the music director and conductor of the production, author of the new musical edition, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The audience’s attention was captivated by the new interpretation of the national classical gem, proposed by the stage director Mikhail Pandzhavidze. The colorful costumes and magnificent sets designed by Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov also did not leave viewers indifferent.
Principal choirmaster - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov, choreographer - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri, consultant - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Askhat Mayemirov, head of the children’s choir - Altynganym Akhmetova, assistant stage director - Yerenbak Toikenov. Opera company director - Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.03.2024, 10:54 21046
Kazakhstan tops list of destinations for UAE tourists for Eid al-Fitr 2024
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In the sacred month of Ramadan and the approaching festival of Eid al-Fitr, data from the global air travel search engine Skyscanner reveals that Kazakhstan has become the most popular tourist destination for residents of the UAE, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Kazakh Tourism JSC.
According to Skyscanner, the most preferred departure date for UAE residents is April 2, 2024, with over half of the surveyed travelers (51%) favoring trips lasting a week or less. Kazakhstan significantly outpaces other popular destinations with a surge in interest of 195%.
The list of desired vacation destinations looks as follows, including the highest year-on-year increase in searches for April departures.
Kazakhstan: 195%
Seychelles: 115%
Cyprus: 99%
Japan: 90%
Vietnam: 81%
Oman: 78%
Switzerland: 56%
Kenya: 53%
Mauritius: 52%
Greece: 49%
Skyscanner's travel expert, Ayub El Mamun, notes that the choice of Kazakhstan is linked to the UAE residents' desire for culture-oriented and relaxed vacations during Eid al-Fitr.
Data from eQonaq, a system by NC "Kazakh Tourism" JSC, confirms growing interest of tourists from the UAE in Kazakhstan, showing a doubling of visitors from 2,963 in 2022 to 6,051 tourists in 2023. Among the primary destinations in Kazakhstan for tourists from the UAE are the city of Almaty, Astana, and the Almaty region.
This surge in popularity of Kazakhstan as a tourist destination for UAE residents is a testament to the country's significant potential in the international tourism sector, offering a unique combination of natural beauty and cultural richness. Indeed, the country's nature and cultural heritage annually spark unprecedented interest among foreign tourists. The picturesque mountains, stunning landscapes of lakes and rivers, spiritual landmarks, and the tandem of authentic and modern traditions of the steppe people are driving the surge in popularity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2024, 11:10 20831
Oppenheimer wins Best Picture award, Christopher Nolan named best director at Oscars
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award, and its director, Christopher Nolan, won for Best Director at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles late Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Oppenheimer won a total of seven awards, including Best Actor with Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor with Robert Downey Jr., and Best Cinematography.
Oppenheimer, a dramatic biographical film released in 2023, delves into the life and impact of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist pivotal in the creation of the atomic bomb.
The movie also achieved commercial success, grossing over $900 million in box office receipts within the initial four months following its premiere.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.03.2024, 19:16 38501
Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Celebrates International Women's Day
Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction
Tell a friend
At the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a formal event dedicated to celebrating International Women's Day was held. During the event, Kanat Sharlapaev extended his congratulations to the female employees of the ministry, recognizing their exceptional contribution to the development of the industry and awarded certificates for their professional achievements, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The Minister expressed sincere words of gratitude and appreciation, underscoring the significance of women in the country's life:
International Women's Day annually provides us with a special opportunity to convey our warmest feelings towards the better half of humanity, highlighting your crucially important role in the life of our state and society. Currently, we witness numerous women occupying high positions and contributing to the welfare of our country, demonstrating remarkable competence and leadership."
It is especially noteworthy that women play a leading role at all levels of management, serving as vivid proof of their professionalism. In the ministry, 43 women hold leadership positions, including one Vice-Minister, six department directors, four deputy directors, and thirty-two heads of departments. Women constitute 51% of the ministry's total staff, highlighting their active role and significant contribution to the department's operations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2024, 12:35 48926
Educational facilities working in a routine mode in Almaty - mayor
Tell a friend
Schools, universities and kindergartens are working in a routine mode in Almaty after March 4 earthquake. This is what mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev said at the Government’s weekly meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, 384 reception centers were opened in the city due to earthquake.
The first magnitude 5 quake was recorded March 4, at 11:22am local time. The operational headquarters started working at 11:30 am. The monitoring of the condition of the buildings and critical infrastructure was launched. By a decision of the operational headquarters, 384 reception centers were opened in the city at 11:40am. 1,962 people including 714 children had arrived in the reception centers by 03:00pm," Yerbolat Dossayev said.
He said 242 residents including 93 children stayed overnight in the reception centers. The others returned their homes.
By 5:00am all the residents left the reception centers. All schools, kindergartens and universities are working in a routine mode," the mayor added.
He added that no damages were reported in the city metro, which suspended its operation from 11:24am until 04:30pm.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2024, 13:36 52191
1,600 extremist websites detected in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
6,100 fraudulent websites were detected this year in Kazakhstan, Deputy Interior Minister Aidos Rysbayev told the sitting of the Majilis legislation, legal and court reforms committee on the fight against cybercrime, Kazinform News Agency reports.
6,100 websites that should be blocked, including 3,000 fraudulent websites, 529 drug scams and 1,600 extremist websites were identified this year on the internet.
He said Cyberbot Special groups were created in messengers to track fraudulent sites. As a result, over 300 internet resources were deleted.
Besides, Kazakhstan takes measures to strengthen international cooperation. The country received an invitation to join the Council of Europe Convention on Cybercrime. Its ratification will allow cooperation with 69 countries. Kazakhstan takes an active part in the elaboration of a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications for Criminal Purposes. It also participated in seven sessions of the UN Special Committee.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2024, 18:03 75101
Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee chair Saltanat Tompiyeva and Japanese ambassador to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada had a meeting, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the committee.
The meeting focused on resumption of air communication between Kazakhstan and Japan.
According to Tompiyeva, Kazakhstani airlines mull on launching direct flights between the two countries in the first half of 2025.
For his part, Jun Yamada expressed his readiness to provide all-round assistance in that regard.
During the meeting, the sides agreed to proceed with the resumption of air communication between the countries to expand economic, business and cultural cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2024, 14:08 80081
Tech, tourism, education main attraction for Central Asian countries in India
Tell a friend
India stands as a steadfast and trustworthy collaborator in the developmental progress of Central Asia. Leveraging India's extensive knowledge and proficiency in IT, education, and healthcare, Central Asian countries have actively contributed to the enhancement of capacities and the development of human resources in their nations, Trend reports.
Over 6,200 professionals and 1,500 students from Central Asia have received training in India through our ITEC programme and ICCR scholarships. Noteworthy grant-based projects in key sectors like IT, hydro-power, infrastructure, and healthcare have been successfully implemented by India in Central Asian countries.
Central Asian nations possess abundant energy resources. Turkmenistan ranks among the top five countries globally in proven natural gas reserves. Kazakhstan boasts significant reserves of crude oil, while Uzbekistan also has substantial natural gas reserves. Notably, India currently stands as the world's third-largest energy consumer.
In the initial half of fiscal year 2023/24, the proportion of Russian oil in India's total imports increased to approximately 40 per cent, solidifying Moscow's position as the primary supplier. This shift occurred as refiners reduced their purchases from the Middle East, according to industry data.
India stands ready to share its experience and expertise in renewable energy and welcome the Central Asian countries in the International Solar Alliance and the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative. Some Central Asian countries have much more hydro potential.
The IT, healthcare, education and tourism remain as the key fields of interest between Central Asian countries and India.
Kazakhstan is India’s largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia. Total bilateral trade between India and Kazakhstan amounted to US$1 billion in 2023. Kazakhstan is increasingly focusing on developing its technology and innovation sector, with a growing start-up ecosystem and government support for IT development. Indian tech companies and start-ups can consider partnering with Kazakh counterparts or investing in the growing IT and innovation sector.
India has also emerged as a highly reliable and cost-effective medical tourism destination for the Central Asian countries.
The Central Asian countries have expressed desire to deepen cooperation with India in the health-care sector, including medical tourism. Increasing tourist arrivals, including in the segments of pilgrimage and historical and cultural tourism, creating tourism trails across the region, encouraging investment in tourism infrastructure were also emphasized.
Taking note of the large number of students from India and the Central Asian countries studying in each other’s higher educational institutions, India and Central Asia stressed the importance of ensuring their welfare. Both sides have also expressed interest in strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation by enhancing direct cooperation between government organizations, research institutes, innovation centres and technological enterprises of India and the Central Asian countries.
Central Asia emerges as a recent geopolitical development with significant strategic importance in the foreseeable future. Despite its potential as a consumer market, there are untapped opportunities awaiting exploration. Central Asia lies at the strategic junction between two nuclear powers, Russia and China.
India holds the fourth position worldwide in installed renewable energy capacity, constituting 40 per cent of its overall energy mix from non-fossil fuel sources. India is prepared to impart its knowledge on harnessing renewable energy to the Central Asian nations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic tour of all five Central Asian countries in 2015 played a pivotal role in enhancing the diplomatic relations. The year 2017 witnessed India's accession to the SCO, followed by the initiation of an India-Central Asia Dialogue at the Foreign Ministers' level in 2019. The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit held in January of the current year marked a significant milestone, solidifying the bonds. During the summit, consensus was reached on conducting regular meetings involving Foreign Ministers, Trade Ministers, Culture Ministers, Secretaries of National Security Councils, and the India-Central Asia Parliamentary Forum. Additionally, an agreement was made to establish the "India-Central Asia Centre" in New Delhi, aiming to further institutionalize and strengthen our partnership.
The topic of Indo-Central Asian relations is well-established, with a rich historical connection that has consistently portrayed the region as an extension of India's neighbourhood. It's crucial to emphasize that the enduring relationship between these areas, spanning centuries, has developed through continuous cultural exchanges. Various aspects of their cultures, civilizations, and intellectual histories indicate an intertwined evolution, marked by reciprocal cultural enrichment. In contemporary times, Central Asia holds significance for India not only in terms of civilization and history but also in geopolitical and economic dimensions. The strategic importance of Central Asia to India is substantial, presenting abundant opportunities for practical and mutually beneficial engagement between the two regions.
India is keenly aware of its historical connections along the Silk Route with Central Asia and is aspiring to tap into the largely unexplored energy resources in the region. To overcome connectivity challenges, India has made substantial investments in the realization of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar project, both of which are nearing completion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
15.03.2024, 22:12Two bear cubs born in Almaty zoo 11.03.2024, 17:0431416Investment Attractiveness of Kazakhstan Presented in Brussels 11.03.2024, 18:0731246Kazakhstan and Malaysia Explore Prospects in Logistics to Enhance Trade 11.03.2024, 20:2327516Number of documents signed btw Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan following Tokayev’s visit to country 11.03.2024, 16:1424611Development of renewable energy sources is a demand of the times 11.03.2024, 13:1824476Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan 15.02.2024, 08:44105611President addressed the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar 16.02.2024, 09:2691946COVID-19 cases on rise in Almaty 20.02.2024, 20:1091691Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with the President of Serbia 20.02.2024, 17:1585136Domestic abuse is one of leading causes of divorces in Kazakhstan 26.02.2024, 16:37KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF83251KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF